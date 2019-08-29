Disc Golf
Local
CHANDLER PARK
Pro: Boyd Cevallos 40, Taylor Sears 42, John David Seary 42, Johnny Thompson 43.
Advanced: Fred Falis 44, C. J. Pipestem 44, Damon Eubanks 46, Colton Edwards 47.
Intermediate: Matt Murray 46, Clint Baggatt 46, Mike Dawson 47.
Pro Women: Danielle Toppah 47.
Amateur Women: Kyleigh Roberston 52.
Hole-in-One
CHANDLER PARK: John David Seary.
Volleyball
High Schools
Lincoln Christian def. Sand Springs, 3-2 (19-25, 25-11, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6)
Regent Prep def. Owasso, 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-15)
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 102 73
New England 3 0 0 1.000 63 23
Miami 2 1 0 .667 70 50
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 63 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 50 50
Houston 1 2 0 .333 56 85
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 64 78
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 29 106
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 81 28
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 84 66
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 63 41
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 69 89
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 0 0 1.000 69 50
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 62 61
Denver 1 3 0 .250 49 66
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 45 59
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 1.000 88 58
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 57 27
Washington 1 2 0 .333 42 60
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 49 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 57 56
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 64
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 65 69
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 85 101
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 102 80
Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 62 74
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 53 72
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 46 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 68 41
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 64 54
L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 23 34
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 52 66
———
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0
Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23
Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19
Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12
Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.<
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 22 8 .733 —
x-Connecticut 21 9 .700 1
x-Chicago 18 13 .581 4½
Indiana 11 20 .355 11½
New York 9 21 .300 13
Atlanta 7 23 .233 15
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 19 11 .633 —
x-Las Vegas 19 12 .613 ½
x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½
Phoenix 15 15 .500 4
x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4
Dallas 10 20 .333 9
———
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Dallas 88, Chicago 83
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 83
Phoenix 65, Atlanta 58<
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 6:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s College Football Scores
Top 25
No. 17 UCF vs. Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Texas State, 8:30 p.m.
No. 14 Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m. Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Wagner at UConn, 7 p.m. E. Illinois at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Pikeville at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Alabama, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
FIU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at UAB, 8 p.m.
MIDWEST
Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Bethel (Tenn.) at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Missouri St. at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.
Kent St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Golf
Local
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Men’s One Day Member-Guest
1st Flight
Gross: 1. Justin Birdsill & Dan Brafford, 2. Jeremy Fairchild & Sean Hennessee.
Net: 1. Michael Boyd & Jeff Hutsell, 2. Tommy Brown & Jeff Cassidy.
2nd Flight
Gross: 1. Mark Fivecoats & Matthew Gleeson, 2. Craig Grotts & Jim Knight.
Net: 1. Terry Argue & Mike Copeland, 2. Don Riley & Paul Mullinax.
LAFORTUNE PARK
LGA Low Net
Championship Flight: 1. Monroe, 2. Ames.
A Flight: 1. Schmidt, 2. Coleman.
B Flight: 1. Smith, 2. Rhodes.
C Flight: 1. Day, 2. McMath.
D Flight: 1. Rider, 2. Carson.
LAKESIDE MEMORIAL (STILLWATER)
COWGA TDWGA
Robson/Edgley, 6 1/2 vs. Brown/Howe, 11 1/2
Quinlivan/Canaan, 8 1/2 vs. Hansen/Smith, 9 1/2
Metz/Pearson, 9 1/2 vs. Shell/Griffith, 8 1/2
Tilman/Martin, 8 1/2 vs. Rider/Eades, 9 1/2
Gustin/McMillin, 10 1/2 vs. Monroe/Smith, 7 1/2
Poteet/Chamberlain, 9 vs. Trowhill/Coleman, 9
Harlan/Belcheff, 6 1/2 vs. Shaffer/Cummins, 11 1/2
Vance/Nagle, 10 1/2 vs. Johnson/Castle, 7 1/2
Ford/Brown, 9 vs. Mericle/Tarwater, 9
Derrick/New, 5 vs. Martin/Lewis, 13
Cochran/Kline, 12 vs. Anderson/Masoner, 6
Green/McLarty, 11 1/2 vs. Schmidt/Smith, 6 1/2
Graves/Jobes, 10 vs. Grimes/Patton, 8
Armstrong/Gau, 7 vs. Schultz/St Gemme, 11
MOHAWK PARK
Thursday Scramble: 1. Hardy Thomas, Steve Kebert, Bob Reed, Bob Morrison, Wayne Weaver, 55; 2. Kevin Anderson, Don Jones, Bill Adams, Dennis Herrig, 56; 3. Doug Whitson, Al Kubeck, Sam Reed, Theron Martin, Larry Van Winkle, 62.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble: 1. Lee Benest, Joe Bennett, Van Robinson, Herman Henderson, 62; 2. John Baker, Dave Block, J T Baker, Don Ward, Bob Henshaw, 62; 3. Coy Stewart, Bob Warner, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 63; 4. Glenn Oleman, Jerry Bennett, Paul Pearcy, Ed Horton, 64; 5. Mel Gilbertson, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, Bob Hunt, 64; 6. Ken Rentz, Jerry Lewis, Harold Umholtz, Lloyd Skinner, 65; 7. Bud Musser, Randy Smith, Earl Hall, Keith Bacon, 65; 8. Jerry Reed, Billy Green, Albert Young, Leon Pritchard, Doyle Williams, 66.
SOUTH LAKES
2-Man Thursday Night Scramble
A Flight: 1. Wilkins/Schmit, 2. Burgess/Robinson.
B Flight: 1. Canton/Canton, 2. Rugg/Cooper.
C Flight: 1. King/Nichols, 2. Phelan/Watson.
SOUTHERN HILLS
Emerald and Rubies Tournament
Emerald Team, 184.5: Claudia Abernathy, Janet Briggs, Carole Cable, Bonnie Chrisman, Melissa Consedine, Denise Cottrill, Leigh Ann Fore, Jane Grimshaw, Kathie Hannagan, Louise Johnson, Tammy Laster, Janet Nelson, Erin Peters, Janice Pickryl, Peggy Schroedter, Diane Tuttle.
Hole-in-One
Carolyn Smith, No. 11, 119 yards, 9-wood.
Shoots Age or Better
CIMARRON TRAILS: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 69.
MOHAWK PARK: Maurice Markwardt, 79, shot 78.
MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB: Ceil Luke, 83, shot 80; Jim Dixon, 80, shot 78; Ben Allen, 81, shot 79; Bob Weaver, 91, shot 88.
OWASSO GOLF AND ATHLETIC CLUB: Mike Graves, 76, shot 73.
SOUTH LAKES: Gene Brumble, 90, shot 81.
Golf
US Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Results
Thursday
At Cedar Rapids Country Club
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Yardage: 5,732; Par: 72
Championship
Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore., def. Sue Wooster, Australia, 3 and 2
Omega European Masters Leading Scores
Thursday
At Crans-sur-Sierre GC
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2.77 million
Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70 (35-35)
First Round
Matthias Schwab, Austria 30-33 — 63
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 34-29 — 63
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 33-31 — 64
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 32-32 — 64
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 31-33 — 64
David Drysdale, Scotland 33-32 — 65
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 35-30 — 65
Gavin Green, Malaysia 32-33 — 65
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 33-32 — 65
Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-30 — 65
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 31-34 — 65
Bradley Dredge, Wales 33-33 — 66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-31 — 66
Kalle Samooja, Finland 34-32 — 66
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 34-32 — 66
Nino Bertasio, Italy 33-33 — 66
Lee Slattery, England 35-31 — 66
Lucas Bjerregaard, South Africa 34-32 — 66
Wade Ormsby, Australia 33-33 — 66
Sergio Garcia, Spain 33-33 — 66
Adri Arnaus, Spain 33-33 — 66
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 35-31 — 66
Also
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 35-32 — 67
Sean Crocker, United States 34-34 — 68
Alex Noren, Sweden 37-32 — 69
Sihwan Kim, United States 33-36 — 69
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 34-35 — 69
Kurt Kitayama, United States 35-34 — 69
Eddie Pepperell, England 34-36 — 70
Matt Wallace, England 36-35 — 71
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 36-35 — 71
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 37-34 — 71
Julian Suri, United States 34-38 — 72
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 16 5 5 53 64 31
Tampa Bay 14 4 7 49 46 20
Nashville 14 6 6 48 47 23
North Carolina 13 6 7 46 47 24
Indy 14 4 4 46 35 17
Pittsburgh 12 4 8 44 44 28
Louisville 12 7 6 42 37 29
Ottawa 10 4 9 39 37 24
Birmingham 9 10 6 33 26 39
Charleston 7 7 9 30 31 35
Saint Louis 6 9 8 26 27 30
Charlotte 5 11 10 25 30 42
Bethlehem Steel 6 13 5 23 32 47
Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39
Loudoun 5 12 6 21 31 41
Atlanta 5 15 5 20 29 60
Hartford 5 17 4 19 33 64
Swope Park Rangers 3 14 6 15 29 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 18 2 5 59 68 25
Fresno 13 3 8 47 41 24
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
OKC Energy 9 8 9 36 39 38
Austin 10 9 6 36 37 39
Real Monarchs 10 8 5 35 45 37
San Antonio 9 9 7 34 44 35
Sacramento 10 10 4 34 35 28
New Mexico 8 7 10 34 45 44
Orange County 8 8 9 33 40 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland 8 9 8 32 45 43
El Paso 8 8 8 32 26 26
Las Vegas 8 10 7 31 33 38
Rio Grande Valley 7 11 7 28 39 44
Colorado 6 16 4 22 24 49
Tulsa 4 13 8 20 31 54
Tacoma 4 15 5 17 22 59
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Wednesday, August 21North Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 2New York Red Bulls II 2, Nashville 1Friday, August 23Pittsburgh 1, Loudoun 0Phoenix 2, Sacramento 1Saturday, August 24Ottawa 2, Saint Louis 1Louisville 1, North Carolina 0Hartford 3, Atlanta 2Tampa Bay 5, Memphis 0Nashville 2, Charleston 1New York Red Bulls II 5, Swope Park Rangers 1Rio Grande Valley 1, El Paso 0San Antonio 5, New Mexico 0OKC Energy 4, Austin 2Orange County 3, Real Monarchs 1Fresno 2, Colorado 1Las Vegas 1, Portland 0Sunday, August 25Birmingham 3, Bethlehem Steel 2Indy 3, Charlotte 1Tuesday, August 27Phoenix 4, Tacoma 2Wednesday, August 28Memphis 2, Atlanta 1Birmingham 1, Loudoun 1, tieLas Vegas 1, Tulsa 1, tieFriday, August 30Charleston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Indy at Louisville, 6 p.m.Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.San Antonio at Tacoma, 9 p.m.Saturday, August 31North Carolina at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Phoenix at Colorado, 7 p.m.Fresno at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Portland at Reno, 9 p.m.Sunday, September 1Orange County at New Mexico, 5 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 7:30 p.m.Hartford at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Monday, September 2Memphis at Charleston, 5 p.m.Wednesday, September 4New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 6 p.m.Birmingham at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Ottawa at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.Tulsa at El Paso, 8 p.m.Las Vegas at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.Saturday, September 7Tampa Bay at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Loudoun at Hartford, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.Ottawa at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.Indy at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.Austin at Colorado, 7 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Memphis, 7 p.m.Tulsa at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.Nashville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Reno, 9 p.m.El Paso at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 8Orange County at Portland, 4 p.m.New Mexico at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.