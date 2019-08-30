Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 22 8 .733 —

x-Connecticut 22 9 .710 ½

x-Chicago 18 13 .581 4½

Indiana 11 20 .355 11½

New York 9 22 .290 13½

Atlanta 7 23 .233 15

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 19 11 .633 —

x-Las Vegas 19 12 .613 ½

x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½

x-Phoenix 15 15 .500 4

x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4

Dallas 10 20 .333 9

Friday

Connecticut 94, New York 84

Saturday

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 16 5 5 53 64 31

Tampa Bay 14 4 7 49 46 20

Nashville 14 6 6 48 47 23

North Carolina 13 6 7 46 47 24

Indy 14 4 5 47 36 18

Pittsburgh 13 4 8 47 48 28

Louisville 12 7 7 43 38 30

Ottawa 10 5 9 39 37 28

Birmingham 9 10 6 33 26 39

Charleston 7 7 10 31 31 35

Saint Louis 6 9 8 26 27 30

Charlotte 5 11 11 26 30 42

Bethlehem Steel 6 13 5 23 32 47

Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39

Loudoun 5 12 6 21 31 41

Atlanta 5 15 5 20 29 60

Hartford 5 17 4 19 33 64

Swope Park Rangers 3 14 6 15 29 55

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 18 2 5 59 68 25

Fresno 13 3 8 47 41 24

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

OKC Energy 9 8 9 36 39 38

Austin 10 9 6 36 37 39

Real Monarchs 10 8 5 35 45 37

San Antonio 9 9 7 34 44 35

Sacramento 10 10 4 34 35 28

New Mexico 8 7 10 34 45 44

Orange County 8 8 9 33 40 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland 8 9 8 32 45 43

El Paso 8 8 8 32 26 26

Las Vegas 8 10 7 31 33 38

Rio Grande Valley 7 11 7 28 39 44

Colorado 6 16 4 22 24 49

Tulsa 4 13 8 20 31 54

Tacoma 4 15 5 17 22 59

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday

Charleston 0 Charlotte, 0

Indy 1, Louisville 1

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, late

San Antonio at Tacoma, late

Saturday

North Carolina at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fresno at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

Portland at Reno, 9 p.m.

College: Men

Tulsa 1, Gonzaga 0

College: Women

Tulsa 3, Little Rock 1

Volleyball

College

Cal def. Oklahoma 25-11, 25-20, 28-26

Softball

High school

Berryhill 10, Jay 0

Golf

LPGA: Portland Classic

Friday at Portland, Ore.

Yardage: 6,476; Par 72

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Hannah Green 64-63 — 127

Sei Young Kim 71-61 — 132

Sung Hyun Park 67-65 — 132

Youngin Chun 67-66 — 133

Lee-Anne Pace 67-66 — 133

Angel Yin 66-67 — 133

Yealimi Noh 65-68 — 133

Sarah Schmelzel 72-62 — 134

Isi Gabsa 70-64 — 134

Muni He 70-64 — 134

Brittany Altomare 69-65 — 134

Marissa Steen 66-68 — 134

Jeongeun Lee6 66-68 — 134

Mi Jung Hur 64-70 — 134

Marina Alex 70-65 — 135

Sarah Burnham 69-66 — 135

Xiyu Lin 67-68 — 135

Brooke M. Henderson 67-68 — 135

Giulia Molinaro 67-68 — 135

Dana Finkelstein 66-69 — 135

Wei-Ling Hsu 66-69 — 135

Jane Park 65-70 — 135

Stephanie Meadow 69-67 — 136

Peiyun Chien 69-67 — 136

Ayako Uehara 69-67 — 136

Charlotte Thomas 67-69 — 136

Su Oh 70-67 — 137

Celine Boutier 69-68 — 137

Mirim Lee 68-69 — 137

a-Ellie Slama 68-69 — 137

Jin Young Ko 68-69 — 137

Sakura Yokomine 68-69 — 137

Lydia Ko 67-70 — 137

Alena Sharp 67-70 — 137

Nasa Hataoka 66-71 — 137

Gerina Piller 71-67 — 138

Ariya Jutanugarn 70-68 — 138

Haeji Kang 69-69 — 138

Pajaree Anannarukarn 68-70 — 138

Georgia Hall 68-70 — 138

Linnea Strom 73-66 — 139

Lindy Duncan 72-67 — 139

Elizabeth Szokol 72-67 — 139

Gaby Lopez 70-69 — 139

Chella Choi 70-69 — 139

Anne van Dam 70-69 — 139

Lee Lopez 69-70 — 139

Azahara Munoz 69-70 — 139

Kristen Gillman 69-70 — 139

Austin Ernst 68-71 — 139

Mi Hyang Lee 68-71 — 139

Pavarisa Yoktuan 68-71 — 139

Silvia Cavalleri 67-72 — 139

Amy Yang 74-66 — 140

Kris Tamulis 73-67 — 140

Jaye Marie Green 71-69 — 140

Cristie Kerr 71-69 — 140

Jennifer Song 71-69 — 140

Aditi Ashok 70-70 — 140

Lindsey Weaver 69-71 — 140

Brittany Lang 69-71 — 140

Ryann O’Toole 69-71 — 140

Tiffany Chan 69-71 — 140

Carlota Ciganda 68-72 — 140

Lauren Kim 67-73 — 140

Champions: Shaw Charity Classic

Friday at Calgary, Alberta

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)

First Round

Michael Bradley 32-29 — 61

Steve Flesch 33-29 — 62

Tom Byrum 34-29 — 63

Dan Forsman 35-29 — 64

Wes Short, Jr. 35-29 — 64

Billy Andrade 33-31 — 64

Mark Brooks 33-31 — 64

Tim Petrovic 32-32 — 64

Retief Goosen 35-29 — 64

Scott McCarron 34-30 — 64

David Morland IV 34-30 — 64

Shaun Micheel 30-35 — 65

Ken Duke 34-31 — 65

Davis Love III 34-31 — 65

John Huston 35-31 — 66

Michael Campbell 34-32 — 66

Corey Pavin 34-32 — 66

Doug Garwood 34-32 — 66

Ken Tanigawa 34-32 — 66

Doug Barron 33-33 — 66

Mike Goodes 33-34 — 67

Billy Mayfair 34-33 — 67

Bob Estes 32-35 — 67

Steve Pate 32-35 — 67

Jeff Maggert 34-33 — 67

Mark O’Meara 34-33 — 67

Stephen Ames 34-33 — 67

Bart Bryant 36-31 — 67

Colin Montgomerie 35-32 — 67

Joe Durant 35-32 — 67

Tom Gillis 34-33 — 67

Greg Kraft 33-35 — 68

Chris DiMarco 34-34 — 68

David Frost 35-33 — 68

Brett Quigley 35-33 — 68

Vijay Singh 34-34 — 68

Jay Haas 34-34 — 68

Woody Austin 34-34 — 68

Bernhard Langer 31-37 — 68

Rocco Mediate 35-33 — 68

Jeff Sluman 33-35 — 68

David McKenzie 35-33 — 68

Blaine McCallister 36-33 — 69

Olin Browne 36-33 — 69

Lee Janzen 34-35 — 69

Skip Kendall 36-33 — 69

Tom Pernice Jr. 37-32 — 69

Paul Goydos 34-35 — 69

Jesper Parnevik 37-32 — 69

Gene Sauers 35-34 — 69

Carlos Franco 34-35 — 69

Brandt Jobe 34-35 — 69

European Masters

Friday at Crans Montana, Switzerland

Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70

Second Round

Gavin Green 65 — 64 — 129

Wade Ormsby 66 — 64 — 130

Matthias Schwab 63 — 67 — 130

Rory McIlroy 67 — 63 — 130

Tommy Fleetwood 65 — 65 — 130

Andres Romero 69 — 61 — 130

Hideto Tanihara 66 — 66 — 132

Lorenzo Gagli 64 — 68 — 132

Adri Arnaus 66 — 67 — 133

Miguel Angel Jiminez 67 — 66 — 133

Renato Paratore 67 — 66 — 133

James Morrsion 67 — 67 — 134

Thomas Pieters 67 — 67 — 134

Christian Bezuidenhout 67 — 67 — 134

Sebastian Soderberg 64 — 70 — 134

Erik van Rooyen 65 — 69 — 134

Mikko Korhonen 64 — 70 — 134

Sergio Garcia 66 — 68 — 134

Lucas Bjerregaard 66 — 68 — 134

Also

Sean Crocker 68 — 67 — 135

Eddie Pepperell 70 — 66 — 136

Troy Merritt 67 — 71 — 138

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69 — 69 — 138

College: Men

CARMEL CUP

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

First round

Teams: 1. Oklahoma 349; 2. Arkansas 353; 3. Texas Tech 358; 4. Georgia 364; 5. Oklahoma St. 365; 6. Mississippi State 370; 7. Vanderbilt 371; 8. TCU 373.

OU scores: 1. Garrett Reband 65; T5. Turner Hosch 69; T5. Jake Holbrook 69; T11. Quade Cummins 71; T27. Blake Lorenz 75; T38. Thomas Johnson 78

OSU scores: T5. Ferdinand Müller 69; T17. Brian Stark 72; T25. Aman Gupta 74; T27. Austin Eckroat 75; T27. Rayhan Thomas 75; T45. Dillon Stewart 81.

Local

MEADOWBROOK

Couples Par 3 Scramble: 1, Ken & Tita McCoy, Brian & Glynda Begnel; 2, Mark & Linda Allert; Mike & Paula O’Niel; 3, Bob & Denise Rock, Bob Flynn-Judy Smith; 4, Marc & Claudette Labonte, Dan Rankins-Paula Robinson.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Tournament Final

Flight A: 1. Frank Prentice +5; 2. Gilbert York +6; 2. Ron Wilson +6; 4. Bob Bell +7; 5. Gary Lee +8; 6. Dick Tullis +16; Tyrone Gilyard +17

Flight B: 1. Mel Hayes +17; 2. Monroe Brewer +21; 3. Mark Clemons +24; 3. Don Miller +24; 3. Darrell Hathcock +24; 6. Duane Dunham +32

Hole-in-one

PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Gary Lee, No. 8, 115 yards, pitching wedge.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Reinstated LHP John Means from the family medical emergency list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX: Placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS: Signed C-1B Ryan Lavarnway and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Announced the sale of the team to John Sherman a group of local investors.

NEW YORK YANKEES: Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS: Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the paternity list. Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES: Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 28. Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Announced INF-OF Drew Robinson cleared release waivers and is a free agent.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Reinstated LHP Roenis Elias from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL).

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Waived-injured DT Vincent Valentine.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Released WR Michael Floyd, LB Shane Ray, LS Matthews Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, QB Joe Callahan, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., G Isaiah Williams and WR Jaylen Smith.

BUFFALO BILLS: Traded C Rusell Bodine to New England for 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Waived-injured G Kofi Amichia and DB Damian Parms. Waived LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, DB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, and C John Yarbrough. Released RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, DB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Aldrick Robinson. Placed K Graham Gano and G Kitt O’Brien on IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Waived LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Christian Westerman. Waived-injured DT Christian Ringo.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to Detroit for QB David Blough and an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.

DENVER BRONCOS: Waived-injured WR Bug Howard.

DETROIT LIONS: Waived DB Andrew Adams, DB Andre Chachere, WR Jordan Lasley, DE Eric Lee, WR Tommylee Lewis, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Ryan Pope, P Ryan Santoso, G Micah St. Andrew, DB Jamar Summers and RB James RB Williams. Released C Luke Bowanko.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Traded C-G Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Waived-injured LB Davis Tull. Released DT Datone Jones, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Josh Wells and LB Ramik Wilson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Waived QB Brandon Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE CKendall Blanton, TE Romello Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DB Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OT Brandon Hitner, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DT Bryant Jones, OT Matt Kaskey, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, WR Austin Proehl, DB Ramon Richards and DT Boogie Roberts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Traded DB Duke Dawson to Denver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora.

NEW YORK JETS: Announced the resignation of president Neil Glat to become senior adviser. Waived DB Santos Ramirez. Signed DB Matthias Farley. Placed DB Brandon Bryant on IR.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Waived G Fisayo Awolaja, WR Simmie Cobbs, WR Travin Dural, WR Cyril Grayson, DE Corbin Kaufusi, LB Drew Lewis, LB Darnell Sankey and RB Shane Smith. Released TE A.J. Derby, DE Geneo Grissom, G Ryan Groy, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DB Kayvon Webster and RB Kerwynn Williams. Signed G Jermon Bushrod. Placed LB Will Compton, LB Colton Jumper and LB Josh Martin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Placed TE Richard Rodgers on IR. Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu. Released DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick and TE Will Tye. Waived WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins and LB Chris Worley.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Signed C Rodney Hudson to a multi-year contract extension. Waived LB Bryson Allen-Williams, TE Brandon Barnes, LB James Cowser, CB Joshua Holsey and DT Gabe Wright. Released RB Mack Brown, LB Brandon Marshall, S Jordan Richards and TE Luke Willson. Waived-injured DE Alex Barrett, DB Makinton Dorleant, G-C Cameron Hunt and DT Eddie Vanderdoes.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Released DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds and OT Sam Young. Released DT Jay Bromley, DB Dontae Johnson, C Wesley Johnson, DB Quinten Rollins and OT Sam Young.

TAMPA BAY BUCS: Waived S Lukas Denis, WR Matthew Eaton, CB De’Vante Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Anthony Johnson, LB David Kenney, WR DaMarkus Lodge, LB Corey Nelson, TE Scott Orndoff, OT William Poehls, DL Elijah Qualls, OT Brock Ruble, WR Spencer Schnell, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Vincent Testaverde, DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and G Salesi Uhatafe. Released OL Josh LeRibeus and LB Corey Nelson. Waived-injured WRs K.J. Brent and Cortrelle Simpson.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF

at CHICAGO -153 Milwaukee +143

New York -108 at PHILADELPH -102

at WASHINGTON -310 Miami +280

LA Dodgers -145 at ARIZONA +135

Pittsburgh -108 at COLORADO -102

San Diego -115 at SAN FRAN +105

American League

at NEW YORK -157 Oakland +147

Houston -168 at TORONTO +158

Minnesota -137 at DETROIT +127

at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF

Baltimore -109 at KC -101

at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF

at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF

Interleague

at ATLANTA -183 Chicago WS +168

College Football

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at OHIO STATE 24 27½ (64) FAU

at NEBRASKA 32 35½ (66½) S.Alabama

at NC STATE 20½ 17½ (52) Ecu

at ILLINOIS 15½ 18 (61) Akron

Indiana 16½ 18 (61) Ball St

at KENTUCKY 13½ 11½ (61½) Toledo

Mississippi St 22½ 19 (60) La.-Lafayette

at MEMPHIS 7½ 4½ (65) Mississippi

at TENNESSEE 25½ 26 (57½) Georgia St

E. Michigan 5½ 6 (53½) at CO.CAROLINA

South Carolina 7½ 11 (62½) N.Carolina

Alabama 30 32½ (56½) Duke

at STANFORD 7 6½ (47½) N’western

Virginia Tech 2½ 4½ (58) at BOSTON COLL

Syracuse 16½ 18 (68) at LIBERTY

at FLORIDA ST 3 6½ (54½) Boise St

at ARKANSAS ST 5½ 2½ (56½) SMU

at MICHIGAN 30 34½ (54½) MID TENN

at IOWA 21½ 22 (47) Miami (Ohio)

at LSU 25½ 27½ (52½) Ga.Southern

Georgia 19½ 22 (58) at VANDERBILT

Virginia +1 2½ (46½) at PITT

Missouri 15½ 17 (54½) at WYOMING

Auburn 6½ 4 (55½) Oregon

at TEXAS 18 20½ (55½) La.Tech

at WASH.ST 34 32 (64½) N.Mexico St

at SO. CAL 10½13½ (52½) Fresno St

Sunday

at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23 (80) Houston

Monday

Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay

Sunday

at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta

at PHILA 7½ 8½ (45½) Washington

at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo

Baltimore 3 5 (37½) at MIAMI

at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Fran

Kansas City 5 3½ (52) at JACKSONVILLE

at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee

LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA

Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA

at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati

at LA CHARGERS 3 7 (44) Indianapolis

at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants

at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (51) Pittsburgh

Monday

at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53½) Houston

at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

Home team in CAPS

