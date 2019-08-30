Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 22 8 .733 —
x-Connecticut 22 9 .710 ½
x-Chicago 18 13 .581 4½
Indiana 11 20 .355 11½
New York 9 22 .290 13½
Atlanta 7 23 .233 15
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 19 11 .633 —
x-Las Vegas 19 12 .613 ½
x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½
x-Phoenix 15 15 .500 4
x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4
Dallas 10 20 .333 9
Friday
Connecticut 94, New York 84
Saturday
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 16 5 5 53 64 31
Tampa Bay 14 4 7 49 46 20
Nashville 14 6 6 48 47 23
North Carolina 13 6 7 46 47 24
Indy 14 4 5 47 36 18
Pittsburgh 13 4 8 47 48 28
Louisville 12 7 7 43 38 30
Ottawa 10 5 9 39 37 28
Birmingham 9 10 6 33 26 39
Charleston 7 7 10 31 31 35
Saint Louis 6 9 8 26 27 30
Charlotte 5 11 11 26 30 42
Bethlehem Steel 6 13 5 23 32 47
Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39
Loudoun 5 12 6 21 31 41
Atlanta 5 15 5 20 29 60
Hartford 5 17 4 19 33 64
Swope Park Rangers 3 14 6 15 29 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 18 2 5 59 68 25
Fresno 13 3 8 47 41 24
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
OKC Energy 9 8 9 36 39 38
Austin 10 9 6 36 37 39
Real Monarchs 10 8 5 35 45 37
San Antonio 9 9 7 34 44 35
Sacramento 10 10 4 34 35 28
New Mexico 8 7 10 34 45 44
Orange County 8 8 9 33 40 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland 8 9 8 32 45 43
El Paso 8 8 8 32 26 26
Las Vegas 8 10 7 31 33 38
Rio Grande Valley 7 11 7 28 39 44
Colorado 6 16 4 22 24 49
Tulsa 4 13 8 20 31 54
Tacoma 4 15 5 17 22 59
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday
Charleston 0 Charlotte, 0
Indy 1, Louisville 1
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0
OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, late
San Antonio at Tacoma, late
Saturday
North Carolina at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Fresno at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
Portland at Reno, 9 p.m.
College: Men
Tulsa 1, Gonzaga 0
College: Women
Tulsa 3, Little Rock 1
Volleyball
College
Cal def. Oklahoma 25-11, 25-20, 28-26
Softball
High school
Berryhill 10, Jay 0
Golf
LPGA: Portland Classic
Friday at Portland, Ore.
Yardage: 6,476; Par 72
Second Round
a-denotes amateur
Hannah Green 64-63 — 127
Sei Young Kim 71-61 — 132
Sung Hyun Park 67-65 — 132
Youngin Chun 67-66 — 133
Lee-Anne Pace 67-66 — 133
Angel Yin 66-67 — 133
Yealimi Noh 65-68 — 133
Sarah Schmelzel 72-62 — 134
Isi Gabsa 70-64 — 134
Muni He 70-64 — 134
Brittany Altomare 69-65 — 134
Marissa Steen 66-68 — 134
Jeongeun Lee6 66-68 — 134
Mi Jung Hur 64-70 — 134
Marina Alex 70-65 — 135
Sarah Burnham 69-66 — 135
Xiyu Lin 67-68 — 135
Brooke M. Henderson 67-68 — 135
Giulia Molinaro 67-68 — 135
Dana Finkelstein 66-69 — 135
Wei-Ling Hsu 66-69 — 135
Jane Park 65-70 — 135
Stephanie Meadow 69-67 — 136
Peiyun Chien 69-67 — 136
Ayako Uehara 69-67 — 136
Charlotte Thomas 67-69 — 136
Su Oh 70-67 — 137
Celine Boutier 69-68 — 137
Mirim Lee 68-69 — 137
a-Ellie Slama 68-69 — 137
Jin Young Ko 68-69 — 137
Sakura Yokomine 68-69 — 137
Lydia Ko 67-70 — 137
Alena Sharp 67-70 — 137
Nasa Hataoka 66-71 — 137
Gerina Piller 71-67 — 138
Ariya Jutanugarn 70-68 — 138
Haeji Kang 69-69 — 138
Pajaree Anannarukarn 68-70 — 138
Georgia Hall 68-70 — 138
Linnea Strom 73-66 — 139
Lindy Duncan 72-67 — 139
Elizabeth Szokol 72-67 — 139
Gaby Lopez 70-69 — 139
Chella Choi 70-69 — 139
Anne van Dam 70-69 — 139
Lee Lopez 69-70 — 139
Azahara Munoz 69-70 — 139
Kristen Gillman 69-70 — 139
Austin Ernst 68-71 — 139
Mi Hyang Lee 68-71 — 139
Pavarisa Yoktuan 68-71 — 139
Silvia Cavalleri 67-72 — 139
Amy Yang 74-66 — 140
Kris Tamulis 73-67 — 140
Jaye Marie Green 71-69 — 140
Cristie Kerr 71-69 — 140
Jennifer Song 71-69 — 140
Aditi Ashok 70-70 — 140
Lindsey Weaver 69-71 — 140
Brittany Lang 69-71 — 140
Ryann O’Toole 69-71 — 140
Tiffany Chan 69-71 — 140
Carlota Ciganda 68-72 — 140
Lauren Kim 67-73 — 140
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic
Friday at Calgary, Alberta
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)
First Round
Michael Bradley 32-29 — 61
Steve Flesch 33-29 — 62
Tom Byrum 34-29 — 63
Dan Forsman 35-29 — 64
Wes Short, Jr. 35-29 — 64
Billy Andrade 33-31 — 64
Mark Brooks 33-31 — 64
Tim Petrovic 32-32 — 64
Retief Goosen 35-29 — 64
Scott McCarron 34-30 — 64
David Morland IV 34-30 — 64
Shaun Micheel 30-35 — 65
Ken Duke 34-31 — 65
Davis Love III 34-31 — 65
John Huston 35-31 — 66
Michael Campbell 34-32 — 66
Corey Pavin 34-32 — 66
Doug Garwood 34-32 — 66
Ken Tanigawa 34-32 — 66
Doug Barron 33-33 — 66
Mike Goodes 33-34 — 67
Billy Mayfair 34-33 — 67
Bob Estes 32-35 — 67
Steve Pate 32-35 — 67
Jeff Maggert 34-33 — 67
Mark O’Meara 34-33 — 67
Stephen Ames 34-33 — 67
Bart Bryant 36-31 — 67
Colin Montgomerie 35-32 — 67
Joe Durant 35-32 — 67
Tom Gillis 34-33 — 67
Greg Kraft 33-35 — 68
Chris DiMarco 34-34 — 68
David Frost 35-33 — 68
Brett Quigley 35-33 — 68
Vijay Singh 34-34 — 68
Jay Haas 34-34 — 68
Woody Austin 34-34 — 68
Bernhard Langer 31-37 — 68
Rocco Mediate 35-33 — 68
Jeff Sluman 33-35 — 68
David McKenzie 35-33 — 68
Blaine McCallister 36-33 — 69
Olin Browne 36-33 — 69
Lee Janzen 34-35 — 69
Skip Kendall 36-33 — 69
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-32 — 69
Paul Goydos 34-35 — 69
Jesper Parnevik 37-32 — 69
Gene Sauers 35-34 — 69
Carlos Franco 34-35 — 69
Brandt Jobe 34-35 — 69
European Masters
Friday at Crans Montana, Switzerland
Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70
Second Round
Gavin Green 65 — 64 — 129
Wade Ormsby 66 — 64 — 130
Matthias Schwab 63 — 67 — 130
Rory McIlroy 67 — 63 — 130
Tommy Fleetwood 65 — 65 — 130
Andres Romero 69 — 61 — 130
Hideto Tanihara 66 — 66 — 132
Lorenzo Gagli 64 — 68 — 132
Adri Arnaus 66 — 67 — 133
Miguel Angel Jiminez 67 — 66 — 133
Renato Paratore 67 — 66 — 133
James Morrsion 67 — 67 — 134
Thomas Pieters 67 — 67 — 134
Christian Bezuidenhout 67 — 67 — 134
Sebastian Soderberg 64 — 70 — 134
Erik van Rooyen 65 — 69 — 134
Mikko Korhonen 64 — 70 — 134
Sergio Garcia 66 — 68 — 134
Lucas Bjerregaard 66 — 68 — 134
Also
Sean Crocker 68 — 67 — 135
Eddie Pepperell 70 — 66 — 136
Troy Merritt 67 — 71 — 138
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69 — 69 — 138
College: Men
CARMEL CUP
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
First round
Teams: 1. Oklahoma 349; 2. Arkansas 353; 3. Texas Tech 358; 4. Georgia 364; 5. Oklahoma St. 365; 6. Mississippi State 370; 7. Vanderbilt 371; 8. TCU 373.
OU scores: 1. Garrett Reband 65; T5. Turner Hosch 69; T5. Jake Holbrook 69; T11. Quade Cummins 71; T27. Blake Lorenz 75; T38. Thomas Johnson 78
OSU scores: T5. Ferdinand Müller 69; T17. Brian Stark 72; T25. Aman Gupta 74; T27. Austin Eckroat 75; T27. Rayhan Thomas 75; T45. Dillon Stewart 81.
Local
MEADOWBROOK
Couples Par 3 Scramble: 1, Ken & Tita McCoy, Brian & Glynda Begnel; 2, Mark & Linda Allert; Mike & Paula O’Niel; 3, Bob & Denise Rock, Bob Flynn-Judy Smith; 4, Marc & Claudette Labonte, Dan Rankins-Paula Robinson.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Tournament Final
Flight A: 1. Frank Prentice +5; 2. Gilbert York +6; 2. Ron Wilson +6; 4. Bob Bell +7; 5. Gary Lee +8; 6. Dick Tullis +16; Tyrone Gilyard +17
Flight B: 1. Mel Hayes +17; 2. Monroe Brewer +21; 3. Mark Clemons +24; 3. Don Miller +24; 3. Darrell Hathcock +24; 6. Duane Dunham +32
Hole-in-one
PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Gary Lee, No. 8, 115 yards, pitching wedge.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Reinstated LHP John Means from the family medical emergency list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX: Placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS: Signed C-1B Ryan Lavarnway and assigned him to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Announced the sale of the team to John Sherman a group of local investors.
NEW YORK YANKEES: Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS: Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the paternity list. Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES: Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 28. Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Announced INF-OF Drew Robinson cleared release waivers and is a free agent.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Reinstated LHP Roenis Elias from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL).
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS: Waived-injured DT Vincent Valentine.
BALTIMORE RAVENS: Released WR Michael Floyd, LB Shane Ray, LS Matthews Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, QB Joe Callahan, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., G Isaiah Williams and WR Jaylen Smith.
BUFFALO BILLS: Traded C Rusell Bodine to New England for 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
CAROLINA PANTHERS: Waived-injured G Kofi Amichia and DB Damian Parms. Waived LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, DB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, and C John Yarbrough. Released RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, DB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Aldrick Robinson. Placed K Graham Gano and G Kitt O’Brien on IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS: Waived LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Christian Westerman. Waived-injured DT Christian Ringo.
CLEVELAND BROWNS: Traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to Detroit for QB David Blough and an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
DENVER BRONCOS: Waived-injured WR Bug Howard.
DETROIT LIONS: Waived DB Andrew Adams, DB Andre Chachere, WR Jordan Lasley, DE Eric Lee, WR Tommylee Lewis, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Ryan Pope, P Ryan Santoso, G Micah St. Andrew, DB Jamar Summers and RB James RB Williams. Released C Luke Bowanko.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Traded C-G Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Waived-injured LB Davis Tull. Released DT Datone Jones, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Josh Wells and LB Ramik Wilson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS: Waived QB Brandon Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE CKendall Blanton, TE Romello Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DB Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OT Brandon Hitner, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DT Bryant Jones, OT Matt Kaskey, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, WR Austin Proehl, DB Ramon Richards and DT Boogie Roberts.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Traded DB Duke Dawson to Denver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS: Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora.
NEW YORK JETS: Announced the resignation of president Neil Glat to become senior adviser. Waived DB Santos Ramirez. Signed DB Matthias Farley. Placed DB Brandon Bryant on IR.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Waived G Fisayo Awolaja, WR Simmie Cobbs, WR Travin Dural, WR Cyril Grayson, DE Corbin Kaufusi, LB Drew Lewis, LB Darnell Sankey and RB Shane Smith. Released TE A.J. Derby, DE Geneo Grissom, G Ryan Groy, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DB Kayvon Webster and RB Kerwynn Williams. Signed G Jermon Bushrod. Placed LB Will Compton, LB Colton Jumper and LB Josh Martin.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Placed TE Richard Rodgers on IR. Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu. Released DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick and TE Will Tye. Waived WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins and LB Chris Worley.
OAKLAND RAIDERS: Signed C Rodney Hudson to a multi-year contract extension. Waived LB Bryson Allen-Williams, TE Brandon Barnes, LB James Cowser, CB Joshua Holsey and DT Gabe Wright. Released RB Mack Brown, LB Brandon Marshall, S Jordan Richards and TE Luke Willson. Waived-injured DE Alex Barrett, DB Makinton Dorleant, G-C Cameron Hunt and DT Eddie Vanderdoes.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Released DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds and OT Sam Young. Released DT Jay Bromley, DB Dontae Johnson, C Wesley Johnson, DB Quinten Rollins and OT Sam Young.
TAMPA BAY BUCS: Waived S Lukas Denis, WR Matthew Eaton, CB De’Vante Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Anthony Johnson, LB David Kenney, WR DaMarkus Lodge, LB Corey Nelson, TE Scott Orndoff, OT William Poehls, DL Elijah Qualls, OT Brock Ruble, WR Spencer Schnell, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Vincent Testaverde, DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and G Salesi Uhatafe. Released OL Josh LeRibeus and LB Corey Nelson. Waived-injured WRs K.J. Brent and Cortrelle Simpson.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at CHICAGO -153 Milwaukee +143
New York -108 at PHILADELPH -102
at WASHINGTON -310 Miami +280
LA Dodgers -145 at ARIZONA +135
Pittsburgh -108 at COLORADO -102
San Diego -115 at SAN FRAN +105
American League
at NEW YORK -157 Oakland +147
Houston -168 at TORONTO +158
Minnesota -137 at DETROIT +127
at TAMPA BAY OFF Cleveland OFF
Baltimore -109 at KC -101
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA -183 Chicago WS +168
College Football
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at OHIO STATE 24 27½ (64) FAU
at NEBRASKA 32 35½ (66½) S.Alabama
at NC STATE 20½ 17½ (52) Ecu
at ILLINOIS 15½ 18 (61) Akron
Indiana 16½ 18 (61) Ball St
at KENTUCKY 13½ 11½ (61½) Toledo
Mississippi St 22½ 19 (60) La.-Lafayette
at MEMPHIS 7½ 4½ (65) Mississippi
at TENNESSEE 25½ 26 (57½) Georgia St
E. Michigan 5½ 6 (53½) at CO.CAROLINA
South Carolina 7½ 11 (62½) N.Carolina
Alabama 30 32½ (56½) Duke
at STANFORD 7 6½ (47½) N’western
Virginia Tech 2½ 4½ (58) at BOSTON COLL
Syracuse 16½ 18 (68) at LIBERTY
at FLORIDA ST 3 6½ (54½) Boise St
at ARKANSAS ST 5½ 2½ (56½) SMU
at MICHIGAN 30 34½ (54½) MID TENN
at IOWA 21½ 22 (47) Miami (Ohio)
at LSU 25½ 27½ (52½) Ga.Southern
Georgia 19½ 22 (58) at VANDERBILT
Virginia +1 2½ (46½) at PITT
Missouri 15½ 17 (54½) at WYOMING
Auburn 6½ 4 (55½) Oregon
at TEXAS 18 20½ (55½) La.Tech
at WASH.ST 34 32 (64½) N.Mexico St
at SO. CAL 10½13½ (52½) Fresno St
Sunday
at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23 (80) Houston
Monday
Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay
Sunday
at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta
at PHILA 7½ 8½ (45½) Washington
at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 5 (37½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Fran
Kansas City 5 3½ (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 7 (44) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (51) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53½) Houston
at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver
Home team in CAPS