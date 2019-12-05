Basketball

NBA

Late Wednesday

Chicago 106, Memphis 99

Dallas 121, Minnesota 114

L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96

Portland 127, Sacramento 116

Thursday

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT

Friday

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

College: Men

STATE/AREA

Connors St. 105, Cedar Valley CC 78

Northeastern St. 70, Newman 67, OT

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80

EAST

St. Francis (NY) 84, Hartford 78

SOUTH

High Point 70, Elon 66, OT

Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT

Louisiana Tech 74, Mississippi St. 67

MIDWEST

Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, SE Missouri 64

College: Women

STATE/AREA

Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63

Northeastern St. 66, Newman 60

Southwestern Oklahoma St. 84, Oklahoma Christian 58

EAST

Binghamton 59, Cornell 56

Fordham 51, Manhattan 45

Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54

Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73

Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Rutgers 73, Virginia 63

UConn 92, Seton Hall 78

UMass 67, New Hampshire 65

SOUTH

Cincinnati 58, VCU 56

Coastal Carolina 86, UNC-Pembroke 44

Davidson 75, Newberry 46

ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60

Furman 62, Georgia St. 55

Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41

Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66

Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54

NC State 66, Maryland 59

Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46

North Alabama 120, Oakwood University 38

North Carolina 85, Illinois 60

Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58

Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61

Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64

Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50

Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41

Drake 103, Waldorf 18

Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58

Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60

S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41

Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58

SOUTHWEST

Florida 51, Prairie View 44

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55

High Schools: Boys Summaries

Liberty 46, Welch 23

Welch 3 4 4 12 — 23 Liberty 2 14 15 15 — 46

Welch: Johnson 6, Perryman 6, Beaty 6, Chenoweth 2, Haskell 2, Winder 1

Liberty: Jaylen Wheeler 18, Logan Hickerson 10, Stetson Still 7, Jalen Morrow 6, Owen Livingston 2, Troy Applegarth 2, Brandon Aguayo 1

Memorial 56, OKC Storm 46

OKC Storm 12 7 16 11 — 46 Memorial 6 17 12 21 — 56

OKC Storm: Acheiman 11, Lewis 9, Talbot 8, Grisham 7, Smith 6, Peterson 5

Memorial: Hill 17, Key 14, Tucker 12, Finch 11, Provitt 2

Metro Christian 56, Glenpool 52

Glenpool 8 16 16 12 — 52 Metro Christian 13 16 6 21 — 56

Glenpool: Kobey Billie 14, Avery Cook 12, Jimauri Bradford 8, Shwnee 8, Isaac Tiger 8, Dalton McGee 2

Metro Christian: Ian Sluice 23, Caden Hale 18, Drew Wagenblatt 8, Grant Gessert 5, Brady Cox 2

High Schools: Girls Summaries

Ardmore 51, Bishop Kelley 41

Ardmore 15 5 16 15 — 51 Bishop Kelley 14 8 8 11 — 41

Ardmore: Cohee 18, Smith 11, A. Gordon 10, McCurley 7, McGee 5

Bishop Kelley: Avedon 25, Niver 5, Cyr 5, Miles 3, Arp 3

Bixby 70, Southmoore 27

Southmoore 2 6 12 7 — 27 Bixby 15 13 28 14 — 70

Southmoore: Ahlers 6, Ashton 6, Crandall 5, Sylvester 3, Pennon 2, Haywood 2, Nealy 1, Hlers 0

Bixby: Alyssa Nielson 19, Gracy Wernli 14, Kate Bradley 12, Gentry Baldwin 9, Meredith Mayes 8, Deonna Owens 4, Haley Prince 2, Avery King 2

Bluejacket 61, Liberty 45

Liberty 6 8 16 15 — 45 Bluejacket 8 12 21 20 — 61

Liberty: Jenikka Boone 23, Lia Estrad 10, Ashtyn Boone 6, Jaida Cargil 4, Delilah Johnson 2

Bluejacket: Collins 21, Pipins 18, Blake 16, Brewster 4, Mitchell 2

Carl Albert 43, OKC Heritage Hall 39

OKC Hrtge Hall 7 10 12 10 — 39 Carl Albert 10 4 14 15 — 43

OKC Heritage Hall: M. Moore 24, Gray 5, Freeman 4, Sullivan 4, Walker 2

Carl Albert: Poole 11, Traylor 11, Sutton 9, Boyland 8, Owens 2, Talley 2

Edmond Memorial 59, Putnam City 36

Putnam City 12 13 11 0 — 36 Edmond Mem. 14 15 10 20 — 59

Putnam City: Davis 20, Meadows 8, Iyonna Davis 4, Hopgood 2, Willingham 2

Edmond Memorial: Levings 20, Hjelmstad 15, K. Davis 9, Langenberg 7, Franz 5, Hensley 2, C. Davis 1

Edmond North 64, Owasso 24

Owasso 3 11 3 7 — 24 Edmond North 22 14 19 9 — 64

Owasso: Mallory Hendrix 4, Karson Zumwalt 4, Nevaeh Deberry 4, Leyshia Morris 4, Emily Wilkins 3, Taylor Rose 3, Ellie Morrill 2

Edmond North: Steele 17, Holden 16, Papahronis 10, Allen 6, T. Papahronis 5, Handsom 5, Chavez 3, Linton 2

Sapulpa 45, Ponca City 37

Ponca City 6 8 11 12 — 37 Sapulpa 8 4 16 17 — 45

Ponca City: B. Fincher 13, Branstetter 10, Beard 9, A. Fincher 4, Badley 1

Sapulpa: Temira Poindexter 18, Alexis Lewis 8, Stailee Heard 8, Emmie Osborn 5, Brooklyn Berry 5, De’Shawnti Thomas 1

Union 31, Blanchard 20

Blanchard 3 6 8 3 — 20 Union 4 10 8 9 — 31

Blanchard: Carly Craig 7, Hacker 6, Haddy Huff 5, Addie Trent 2

Union: Takyla Pitts 8, Jayla Burgess 8, Kaylen Nelson 6, Darian Carr 6, Makenzie Malham 2, Germari Harris 1

Football

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

Thursday

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Late Wednesday

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2

Washington 3, Los Angeles 1

Thursday

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 4, Buffalo 3

Friday

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 15 8 0 0 30 96 80

Reading 13 6 4 0 30 83 80

Brampton 13 7 1 0 27 85 61

Adirondack 11 9 0 2 24 62 67

Maine 8 9 0 1 17 56 68

Worcester 6 12 1 0 13 50 75

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 15 2 1 0 31 70 40

Florida 12 6 1 2 27 68 56

Greenville 11 9 0 1 23 74 75

Atlanta 9 9 0 0 18 71 72

Orlando 7 9 3 1 18 44 56

Jacksonville 7 9 4 0 18 56 70

Norfolk 6 14 3 0 15 56 88

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 14 6 2 0 30 66 54

Fort Wayne 13 6 2 0 28 89 76

Toledo 11 7 1 0 23 75 61

Wheeling 8 8 4 0 20 63 76

Indy 9 12 0 0 18 66 57

Kalamazoo 6 10 2 0 14 55 76

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 15 4 2 0 32 75 61

Rapid City 14 5 3 0 31 72 64

Idaho 11 8 2 2 26 60 63

Wichita 9 7 5 0 23 63 81

Tulsa 9 12 2 0 20 76 78

Utah 8 8 2 1 19 61 61

Kansas City 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Late Wednesday

Allen 6, Idaho 4

Thursday

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Friday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Golf

Hero World Challenge

At Nassau, Bahamas

Patrick Reed 66-66 — 132

Gary Woodland 66-69 — 135

Henrik Stenson 69-67 — 136

Jon Rahm 70-66 — 136

Tiger Woods 72-66 — 138

Justin Thomas 69-69 — 138

Rickie Fowler 69-69 — 138

Justin Rose 69-70 — 139

Webb Simpson 73-68 — 141

Kevin Kisner 71-70 — 141

Matt Kuchar 71-70 — 141

Chez Reavie 68-73 — 141

Xander Schauffele 73-70 — 143

Jordan Spieth 75-70 — 145

Bubba Watson 72-73 — 145

Patrick Cantlay 74-72 — 146

Bryson DeChambeau 76-71 — 147

Tony Finau 79-68 — 147

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Jerry Henderson, 69; 2. Bill Kusleika, 70; 3. Dick Tullis, 71; T4. Gilbert York, 72; T4. Ron Wilson, 72; T6. Don Miller, 74; T6. Bill Nash, 74; 8. Kerry Cottrell, 75; T9. Hank Prideaux, 76; T9. Ken Hayes, 76; T9. Gary Lee, 76; T9; Monroe Brewer, 76; 13. Dave Hohensee, 77; 14. Charles Webster, 79; 15. Mel Hayes, 80.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble: 1. Mike Hill, Tracey Ashton, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, Bob Hunt, 61; 2. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, David Shouse, 63; 3. Wayne Johnson, Craig Crowder, Ed Werre, Doyle Williams 63; 4. Harry Bailey, Stella Zuniga, Tom Henderson, Bob Phillipe, 63; 5. Coy Stewart, Leon Pritchard, Billy Green, Bob Henshaw, 65; 6. Will Cleveland, Bud Musser, Paul Pearcy, Herman Henderson, 65; 7. Steve Carlile, Lloyd Skinner, Rob Jones, Jerry Reed, 68; 8. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Mark Nelson, Keith Bacon, 69; 9. Marc Dale, Jerry Bennett, Jerry Lewis, Earl Hall, 71.

Hole-in-One

PAGE BELCHER: Vince Nerio, No. 13 Stone Creek, 146 yards, 5-iron.

Shoots Age or Better

BAILEY RANCH: Mike Philbeck, 76, shot 72.

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72; Lew Wade, 81, shot 77.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 82.

Euro: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

At Bel Ombre, Mauritius

Romain Langasque 33-33 — 66

Brandon Stone 32-34 — 66

Grant Forrest 35-31 — 66

Rasmus Hojgaard 33-33 — 66

Benjamin Hebert 31-35 — 66

Jaco Ahlers 33-34 — 67

Ricardo Santos 34-33 — 67

Sihwan Kim 32-35 — 67

Keith Horne 34-33 — 67

Antoine Rozner 34-33 — 67

Zander Lombard 33-34 — 67

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-34 — 67

Thomas Detry 35-32 — 67

Matthieu Pavon 34-33 — 67

David Law 32-36 — 68

Justin Harding 35-33 — 68

Ockie Strydom 32-36 — 68

Darren Fichardt 34-34 — 68

Calum Hill 35-33 — 68

Connor Syme 35-33 — 68

Soren Kjeldsen 34-34 — 68

Also

John Catlin 36-34 — 70

Johannes Veerman 36-34 — 70

Casey O’Toole 36-35 — 71

Jarin Todd 38-33 — 71

Ben Geyer 36-36 — 72

Seungjae Maeng 37-35 — 72

Nick Latimer 36-36 — 72

Jeremy Wendelken 37-36 — 73

Wrestling

High Schools

Bartlesville 48, Vinita 33

106: Strachen (B) p. Bellard, 2-0

113: Vihogkoma (B) p. Winesberg, 4-0

120: Brown (V) p. Gunner, 2-0

126: Prince (V) p. Blankenchip, 7-1

132: Henson (V) t.f. Boone, 15-0

138: Gilkey (B) p. Dick, 10-0

145: R. Morgan (V) p. McGill, 4-7

152: D. Morgan (V) m.d. Childress, 16-8

160: Manley (B) p. Hatfield, 11-9

170: Clowdas (B) p. Goins, 2-0

182: Ramsey (V) fft. Injury

195: Dixon (B) p. Bailey, 4-3

220: James (B) p. Eichorn, 2-0

285: Brewington (B) fft.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX: Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Osich and INF Marco Hernandez on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS: Agreed to terms with RHP James Hoyt on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS: Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS: Traded C Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS: Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK METS: Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES: Named Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Bobby Dickerson bench coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach and Ben Fritz bullpen coach. Promoted Skip Schumaker to associate manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS: Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS: Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Signed OL Andrew Lauderdale, S Tyree Robinson and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Waived OL Christian DiLauro and RB Brandon Wilds. Waived/injured WR Shawn Poindexter.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS: Signed DBs Jose Alfonsin, Afolabi Laguda, Malcolm Washington and McKinley Whitfield.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS: Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS: Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.

NEW YORK RANGERS: Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS: Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland).

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT: Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL: Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED: Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz.

CINCINNATI: Signed M Haris Medunjanin.

DALLAS: Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him.

Latest Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

DETROIT OFF (OFF) Indiana

Orlando 3½ (212½) CLEVELAND

Brooklyn 2½ (217½) CHARLOTTE

OKLAHOMA CITY 2½ (221) Minnesota

MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington

CHICAGO 5 (212½) Golden State

BOSTON 3 (203) Denver

MILWAUKEE 3½ (232) LA Clippers

SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Sacramento

LA Lakers 3 (221½) PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

MICHIGAN 8½ Iowa

CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ UT Martin

RHODE ISLAND 3 Providence

Duke 5½ VIRGINIA TECH

SOUTH FLORIDA 7 Dartmouth

TENNESSEE ST 21½ Chicago State

LOUISVILLE 13½ Pittsburgh

PEPPERDINE 14½ Idaho State

TCU 5½ SOUTHERN CAL

MONTANA 7½ North Dakota

PORTLAND STATE 6 CS Northridge

National Hockey League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

NEW JERSEY -138 Chicago +128

PITTSBURGH -165 Arizona +155

NY RANGERS -108 Montreal -102

EDMONTON -164 L.A. +154

Washington -140 ANAHEIM +130

College Football

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Utah 5 6½ (45½) Oregon

Saturday

Cent. Michigan 6 6 (54) Miami (Ohio)

APPALACHIAN ST 7 6 (56) La-Lafayette

Oklahoma 10 8½ (64) Baylor

FAU 6½ 8 (49½) UAB

MEMPHIS 10½ 9 (57½) Cincinnati

BOISE ST 17 14 (64½) Hawaii

LSU 6½ 7 (55) Georgia

Ohio State 17 15½ (56) Wisconsin

Clemson 27½ 28 (57½) Virginia

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Baltimore 6 6 (44) BUFFALO

GREEN BAY 14 12 (41½) Wash

HOUSTON 7½ 9 (42½) Denver

NEW ORLEANS 3 2 (44½) San Fran

CLEVELAND 9½ 7½ (41½) Cincinnati

ATLANTA 1½ 3 (47) Carolina

MINNESOTA 14 12½ (43) Detroit

NY JETS 6 5½ (45½) Miami

TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (47) Indianapolis

LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43½) JCKSNVLLE

NEW ENGLAND 3½ 3 (48½) Kansas City

Pittsburgh 2 2½ (43½) ARIZONA

Tennessee 1½ 3 (47½) OAKLAND

LA RAMS +2½ PK (47) Seattle

Monday

PHILADELPHIA 7½ 10 (46) NY Giants

Home Team in CAPS

