Basketball
NBA
Late Wednesday
Chicago 106, Memphis 99
Dallas 121, Minnesota 114
L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96
Portland 127, Sacramento 116
Thursday
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113
Denver 129, New York 92
Houston 119, Toronto 109
Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT
Friday
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
College: Men
STATE/AREA
Connors St. 105, Cedar Valley CC 78
Northeastern St. 70, Newman 67, OT
Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80
EAST
St. Francis (NY) 84, Hartford 78
SOUTH
High Point 70, Elon 66, OT
Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT
Louisiana Tech 74, Mississippi St. 67
MIDWEST
Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, SE Missouri 64
College: Women
STATE/AREA
Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63
Northeastern St. 66, Newman 60
Southwestern Oklahoma St. 84, Oklahoma Christian 58
EAST
Binghamton 59, Cornell 56
Fordham 51, Manhattan 45
Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54
Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73
Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Rutgers 73, Virginia 63
UConn 92, Seton Hall 78
UMass 67, New Hampshire 65
SOUTH
Cincinnati 58, VCU 56
Coastal Carolina 86, UNC-Pembroke 44
Davidson 75, Newberry 46
ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60
Furman 62, Georgia St. 55
Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41
Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66
Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54
NC State 66, Maryland 59
Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46
North Alabama 120, Oakwood University 38
North Carolina 85, Illinois 60
Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58
Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61
Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64
Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50
Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41
Drake 103, Waldorf 18
Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58
Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60
S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41
Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58
SOUTHWEST
Florida 51, Prairie View 44
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55
High Schools: Boys Summaries
Liberty 46, Welch 23
Welch 3 4 4 12 — 23 Liberty 2 14 15 15 — 46
Welch: Johnson 6, Perryman 6, Beaty 6, Chenoweth 2, Haskell 2, Winder 1
Liberty: Jaylen Wheeler 18, Logan Hickerson 10, Stetson Still 7, Jalen Morrow 6, Owen Livingston 2, Troy Applegarth 2, Brandon Aguayo 1
Memorial 56, OKC Storm 46
OKC Storm 12 7 16 11 — 46 Memorial 6 17 12 21 — 56
OKC Storm: Acheiman 11, Lewis 9, Talbot 8, Grisham 7, Smith 6, Peterson 5
Memorial: Hill 17, Key 14, Tucker 12, Finch 11, Provitt 2
Metro Christian 56, Glenpool 52
Glenpool 8 16 16 12 — 52 Metro Christian 13 16 6 21 — 56
Glenpool: Kobey Billie 14, Avery Cook 12, Jimauri Bradford 8, Shwnee 8, Isaac Tiger 8, Dalton McGee 2
Metro Christian: Ian Sluice 23, Caden Hale 18, Drew Wagenblatt 8, Grant Gessert 5, Brady Cox 2
High Schools: Girls Summaries
Ardmore 51, Bishop Kelley 41
Ardmore 15 5 16 15 — 51 Bishop Kelley 14 8 8 11 — 41
Ardmore: Cohee 18, Smith 11, A. Gordon 10, McCurley 7, McGee 5
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 25, Niver 5, Cyr 5, Miles 3, Arp 3
Bixby 70, Southmoore 27
Southmoore 2 6 12 7 — 27 Bixby 15 13 28 14 — 70
Southmoore: Ahlers 6, Ashton 6, Crandall 5, Sylvester 3, Pennon 2, Haywood 2, Nealy 1, Hlers 0
Bixby: Alyssa Nielson 19, Gracy Wernli 14, Kate Bradley 12, Gentry Baldwin 9, Meredith Mayes 8, Deonna Owens 4, Haley Prince 2, Avery King 2
Bluejacket 61, Liberty 45
Liberty 6 8 16 15 — 45 Bluejacket 8 12 21 20 — 61
Liberty: Jenikka Boone 23, Lia Estrad 10, Ashtyn Boone 6, Jaida Cargil 4, Delilah Johnson 2
Bluejacket: Collins 21, Pipins 18, Blake 16, Brewster 4, Mitchell 2
Carl Albert 43, OKC Heritage Hall 39
OKC Hrtge Hall 7 10 12 10 — 39 Carl Albert 10 4 14 15 — 43
OKC Heritage Hall: M. Moore 24, Gray 5, Freeman 4, Sullivan 4, Walker 2
Carl Albert: Poole 11, Traylor 11, Sutton 9, Boyland 8, Owens 2, Talley 2
Edmond Memorial 59, Putnam City 36
Putnam City 12 13 11 0 — 36 Edmond Mem. 14 15 10 20 — 59
Putnam City: Davis 20, Meadows 8, Iyonna Davis 4, Hopgood 2, Willingham 2
Edmond Memorial: Levings 20, Hjelmstad 15, K. Davis 9, Langenberg 7, Franz 5, Hensley 2, C. Davis 1
Edmond North 64, Owasso 24
Owasso 3 11 3 7 — 24 Edmond North 22 14 19 9 — 64
Owasso: Mallory Hendrix 4, Karson Zumwalt 4, Nevaeh Deberry 4, Leyshia Morris 4, Emily Wilkins 3, Taylor Rose 3, Ellie Morrill 2
Edmond North: Steele 17, Holden 16, Papahronis 10, Allen 6, T. Papahronis 5, Handsom 5, Chavez 3, Linton 2
Sapulpa 45, Ponca City 37
Ponca City 6 8 11 12 — 37 Sapulpa 8 4 16 17 — 45
Ponca City: B. Fincher 13, Branstetter 10, Beard 9, A. Fincher 4, Badley 1
Sapulpa: Temira Poindexter 18, Alexis Lewis 8, Stailee Heard 8, Emmie Osborn 5, Brooklyn Berry 5, De’Shawnti Thomas 1
Union 31, Blanchard 20
Blanchard 3 6 8 3 — 20 Union 4 10 8 9 — 31
Blanchard: Carly Craig 7, Hacker 6, Haddy Huff 5, Addie Trent 2
Union: Takyla Pitts 8, Jayla Burgess 8, Kaylen Nelson 6, Darian Carr 6, Makenzie Malham 2, Germari Harris 1
Football
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
Thursday
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Late Wednesday
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2
Washington 3, Los Angeles 1
Thursday
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 4, Buffalo 3
Friday
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 8 0 0 30 96 80
Reading 13 6 4 0 30 83 80
Brampton 13 7 1 0 27 85 61
Adirondack 11 9 0 2 24 62 67
Maine 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 6 12 1 0 13 50 75
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 2 1 0 31 70 40
Florida 12 6 1 2 27 68 56
Greenville 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 9 9 0 0 18 71 72
Orlando 7 9 3 1 18 44 56
Jacksonville 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 14 6 2 0 30 66 54
Fort Wayne 13 6 2 0 28 89 76
Toledo 11 7 1 0 23 75 61
Wheeling 8 8 4 0 20 63 76
Indy 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 6 10 2 0 14 55 76
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 15 4 2 0 32 75 61
Rapid City 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Idaho 11 8 2 2 26 60 63
Wichita 9 7 5 0 23 63 81
Tulsa 9 12 2 0 20 76 78
Utah 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Kansas City 8 9 2 0 18 66 62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Late Wednesday
Allen 6, Idaho 4
Thursday
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT
Indy 2, Cincinnati 1
Friday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Golf
Hero World Challenge
At Nassau, Bahamas
Patrick Reed 66-66 — 132
Gary Woodland 66-69 — 135
Henrik Stenson 69-67 — 136
Jon Rahm 70-66 — 136
Tiger Woods 72-66 — 138
Justin Thomas 69-69 — 138
Rickie Fowler 69-69 — 138
Justin Rose 69-70 — 139
Webb Simpson 73-68 — 141
Kevin Kisner 71-70 — 141
Matt Kuchar 71-70 — 141
Chez Reavie 68-73 — 141
Xander Schauffele 73-70 — 143
Jordan Spieth 75-70 — 145
Bubba Watson 72-73 — 145
Patrick Cantlay 74-72 — 146
Bryson DeChambeau 76-71 — 147
Tony Finau 79-68 — 147
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Jerry Henderson, 69; 2. Bill Kusleika, 70; 3. Dick Tullis, 71; T4. Gilbert York, 72; T4. Ron Wilson, 72; T6. Don Miller, 74; T6. Bill Nash, 74; 8. Kerry Cottrell, 75; T9. Hank Prideaux, 76; T9. Ken Hayes, 76; T9. Gary Lee, 76; T9; Monroe Brewer, 76; 13. Dave Hohensee, 77; 14. Charles Webster, 79; 15. Mel Hayes, 80.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble: 1. Mike Hill, Tracey Ashton, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, Bob Hunt, 61; 2. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, David Shouse, 63; 3. Wayne Johnson, Craig Crowder, Ed Werre, Doyle Williams 63; 4. Harry Bailey, Stella Zuniga, Tom Henderson, Bob Phillipe, 63; 5. Coy Stewart, Leon Pritchard, Billy Green, Bob Henshaw, 65; 6. Will Cleveland, Bud Musser, Paul Pearcy, Herman Henderson, 65; 7. Steve Carlile, Lloyd Skinner, Rob Jones, Jerry Reed, 68; 8. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Mark Nelson, Keith Bacon, 69; 9. Marc Dale, Jerry Bennett, Jerry Lewis, Earl Hall, 71.
Hole-in-One
PAGE BELCHER: Vince Nerio, No. 13 Stone Creek, 146 yards, 5-iron.
Shoots Age or Better
BAILEY RANCH: Mike Philbeck, 76, shot 72.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72; Lew Wade, 81, shot 77.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 82.
Euro: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
At Bel Ombre, Mauritius
Romain Langasque 33-33 — 66
Brandon Stone 32-34 — 66
Grant Forrest 35-31 — 66
Rasmus Hojgaard 33-33 — 66
Benjamin Hebert 31-35 — 66
Jaco Ahlers 33-34 — 67
Ricardo Santos 34-33 — 67
Sihwan Kim 32-35 — 67
Keith Horne 34-33 — 67
Antoine Rozner 34-33 — 67
Zander Lombard 33-34 — 67
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-34 — 67
Thomas Detry 35-32 — 67
Matthieu Pavon 34-33 — 67
David Law 32-36 — 68
Justin Harding 35-33 — 68
Ockie Strydom 32-36 — 68
Darren Fichardt 34-34 — 68
Calum Hill 35-33 — 68
Connor Syme 35-33 — 68
Soren Kjeldsen 34-34 — 68
Also
John Catlin 36-34 — 70
Johannes Veerman 36-34 — 70
Casey O’Toole 36-35 — 71
Jarin Todd 38-33 — 71
Ben Geyer 36-36 — 72
Seungjae Maeng 37-35 — 72
Nick Latimer 36-36 — 72
Jeremy Wendelken 37-36 — 73
Wrestling
High Schools
Bartlesville 48, Vinita 33
106: Strachen (B) p. Bellard, 2-0
113: Vihogkoma (B) p. Winesberg, 4-0
120: Brown (V) p. Gunner, 2-0
126: Prince (V) p. Blankenchip, 7-1
132: Henson (V) t.f. Boone, 15-0
138: Gilkey (B) p. Dick, 10-0
145: R. Morgan (V) p. McGill, 4-7
152: D. Morgan (V) m.d. Childress, 16-8
160: Manley (B) p. Hatfield, 11-9
170: Clowdas (B) p. Goins, 2-0
182: Ramsey (V) fft. Injury
195: Dixon (B) p. Bailey, 4-3
220: James (B) p. Eichorn, 2-0
285: Brewington (B) fft.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX: Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Osich and INF Marco Hernandez on one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS: Agreed to terms with RHP James Hoyt on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS: Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS: Traded C Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS: Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract.
NEW YORK METS: Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES: Named Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Bobby Dickerson bench coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach and Ben Fritz bullpen coach. Promoted Skip Schumaker to associate manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS: Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS: Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans.
BALTIMORE RAVENS: Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS: Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS: Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS: Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Signed OL Andrew Lauderdale, S Tyree Robinson and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Waived OL Christian DiLauro and RB Brandon Wilds. Waived/injured WR Shawn Poindexter.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS: Signed DBs Jose Alfonsin, Afolabi Laguda, Malcolm Washington and McKinley Whitfield.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS: Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS: Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.
NEW YORK RANGERS: Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS: Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland).
American Hockey League
STOCKTON HEAT: Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL: Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED: Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz.
CINCINNATI: Signed M Haris Medunjanin.
DALLAS: Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him.
Latest Line
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
DETROIT OFF (OFF) Indiana
Orlando 3½ (212½) CLEVELAND
Brooklyn 2½ (217½) CHARLOTTE
OKLAHOMA CITY 2½ (221) Minnesota
MIAMI OFF (OFF) Washington
CHICAGO 5 (212½) Golden State
BOSTON 3 (203) Denver
MILWAUKEE 3½ (232) LA Clippers
SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Sacramento
LA Lakers 3 (221½) PORTLAND
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
MICHIGAN 8½ Iowa
CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ UT Martin
RHODE ISLAND 3 Providence
Duke 5½ VIRGINIA TECH
SOUTH FLORIDA 7 Dartmouth
TENNESSEE ST 21½ Chicago State
LOUISVILLE 13½ Pittsburgh
PEPPERDINE 14½ Idaho State
TCU 5½ SOUTHERN CAL
MONTANA 7½ North Dakota
PORTLAND STATE 6 CS Northridge
National Hockey League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NEW JERSEY -138 Chicago +128
PITTSBURGH -165 Arizona +155
NY RANGERS -108 Montreal -102
EDMONTON -164 L.A. +154
Washington -140 ANAHEIM +130
College Football
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Utah 5 6½ (45½) Oregon
Saturday
Cent. Michigan 6 6 (54) Miami (Ohio)
APPALACHIAN ST 7 6 (56) La-Lafayette
Oklahoma 10 8½ (64) Baylor
FAU 6½ 8 (49½) UAB
MEMPHIS 10½ 9 (57½) Cincinnati
BOISE ST 17 14 (64½) Hawaii
LSU 6½ 7 (55) Georgia
Ohio State 17 15½ (56) Wisconsin
Clemson 27½ 28 (57½) Virginia
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Baltimore 6 6 (44) BUFFALO
GREEN BAY 14 12 (41½) Wash
HOUSTON 7½ 9 (42½) Denver
NEW ORLEANS 3 2 (44½) San Fran
CLEVELAND 9½ 7½ (41½) Cincinnati
ATLANTA 1½ 3 (47) Carolina
MINNESOTA 14 12½ (43) Detroit
NY JETS 6 5½ (45½) Miami
TAMPA BAY 2½ 3 (47) Indianapolis
LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43½) JCKSNVLLE
NEW ENGLAND 3½ 3 (48½) Kansas City
Pittsburgh 2 2½ (43½) ARIZONA
Tennessee 1½ 3 (47½) OAKLAND
LA RAMS +2½ PK (47) Seattle
Monday
PHILADELPHIA 7½ 10 (46) NY Giants
Home Team in CAPS