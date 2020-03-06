Baseball

MLB: Spring TrainingFriday

Philadelphia 9, Detroit 0

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 19, Toronto 13

Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 11, Oakland (ss) 5

Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 3

Oakland (ss) 7, Cleveland 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 6

Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 4

Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 7, Washington 3

Seattle vs. L.A. Dodger, late

Texas vs. San Diego, late

College

Arkansas-Fort Smith 6, Oklahoma Christian 5

Northeastern St. 5, Pittsburg St. 3

Linescore

Oklahoma St. 6, BYU 1

BYU 000 000 001 — 1 4 2

OSU 102 000 30x — 6 4 0

Nielson, Heaton (8) and Valdez; Campbell, Kelly (9), Standlee (9) and Mathis. W: Campbell (1-2). L: Neilson (0-3). HR: Trenkle (3), DeNicola (1).

High school

Kiefer 12, Porter 11

Basketball

NBA

Friday

Washington 118, Atlanta 112

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120

Oklahoma City 126, New York 103

Indiana 108, Chicago 102

Utah 99, Boston 94

Orlando 132, Minnesota 118

Dallas 121, Memphis 96

New Orleans 110, Miami 104

Portland at Phoenix, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday

Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phila. at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

College: Men

Great American Conference Tourn.

At Bartlesville

Quarterfinals

Okla. Baptist 94, East Central 90

Henderson State 89, Arkansas-Monticello 83

College: Women

Great American Conference Tourn.

Tulane 67, Tulsa 61

Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.

Semifinals

Oklahoma City 69, Langston 47

Hockey

NHL

Friday

New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Arizona at Calgary, late

Colorado at Vancouver, late

Toronto at Anaheim, late

Saturday

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Washington at Pittsburgh, noon

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

ECHL

Friday

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2

Reading 2, Maine 1

Brampton 5, Norfolk 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 0

Allen 5, Kansas City 4, OT

Utah at Rapid City, late

South Carolina at Idaho, late

Saturday

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62

DC 2 2 .500 67 83

New York 2 2 .500 49 73

Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88

Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

Saturday

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Sunday

St. Louis at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Softball

College

Northeastern St. 3-2, C. Oklahoma 2-3

Oklahoma Chr. 2-0, Texas Woman’s 0-1

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 15, Missouri St. 1

MSU 000 01 — 1 2 1

OSU (12)30 0x — 15 14 0

Griesbauer, Hunsaker (1), Greenlee (1) and Weakly, Frost; Eberle and Neighbors. W: Eberle (8-1). L: Griesbauer (2-4). HR: Naomi, Pennington, Busby.

Oklahoma St. 7, Murray St. 3

Murray St. 000 111 0 — 3 3 0

OSU 002 320 x — 7 9 1

Veber; Barrett (4), James (5) and Kennedy; Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Dominguez. W: Maxwell (5-3). L: Veber (3-5). Sv: Simunek (2). HR: Petty(1).

Oklahoma 10, Mercer 5

Mercer 210 020 0 — 5 5 1

OU 003 025 x — 10 8 1

Byrd, O’Dell (6) and Ash; McAdoo, Rains (3) and Elam. W: Rains (2-0). L: Byrd (4-3). HR: Harvey; Elam, Mendes.

Oklahoma 10, Utah 2

Utah 000 11 — 2 5 1

OU 410 5 x — 10 9 2

Feldman, Morris (4) and Faulk; Saile and Elam. W: Saile (7-3). L: Feldman (2-1). HR: Mendes, Koeltzow, Flores.

Tulsa 4, Maryland 0

Maryland 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

Tulsa 400 000 x — 4 6 2

Wyche and Voulgaris; Pochop and Shaw. W: Pochop (4-2). L: Wyche (3-5).

Tulsa 1, Samford 0

Samford 000 000 0 — 0 5 3

Tulsa 000 010 x — 1 2 0

Swaney and Jackson; Delce and Shaw. W: Delce (6-3). L: Swaney (4-2).

Soccer

High school: Girls

Owasso 6, Union 0

Union 0 0 — 0

Owasso 1 5 — 6

Goals: Wilkins, Wright, Pate, Hoefer, Akerman, Collins. Saves: Couch 11; Sherman 3.

Tennis

High school: Girls

Jenks Invitational

Teams: 1. Cascia Hall 62; 2. Bishop Kelley 50; T3. Bixby 48; T3. Union 48; 5. Jenks 47; 6. Owasso 44; 7. Edmond Memorial 38; 8. Edmond North 32; 9. Stillwater 28; 10. Enid 20; 11 Broken Arrow 17; 12. Henryetta 16; 13. Jenks X 12; 14. Muskogee 11; 15.Ponca City 7; 16. Sand Springs 5.

No. 1 Singles

Third Place

Issabella Pensavalle (Jenks) def. Maggie Holcomb (Bixby) 6-3, 6-0

Championship

Kate Miley (Cascia Hall) def. Erica Lambrecht (Cascia Hall) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 Singles

Third Place

Libby Perkins (Owasso) def. Olivia Orgill (Edmond Memorial) 6-2, 6-0

Championship

Houston Jennings (Cascia Hall) def. Kronfelt Tennyson (Bishop Kelley) 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 Doubles

Third Place

Barber/Barber (Union) def. McCorkle/Henry (Jenks) 4-6, 6-4 (6)

Championship

Tuttle/Van Doren (Cascia Hall) def. Conway/Lee, Bixby, 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2 Doubles

Third Place

Guretzki/Thompson (Bixby) def. Cameron/Parkhill (Jenks) 7-5, 6-3

Championship

Perkins/Droter (Cascia Hall) def. Mayer/Rogers (Union) 6-3, 6-2.

Golf

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Friday at Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72

Second Round

Tyrrell Hatton 68-69 — 137

Sung Kang 69-68 — 137

Danny Lee 71-67 — 138

Harris English 69-70 — 139

Sungjae Im 70-69 — 139

Rory McIlroy 66-73 — 139

Marc Leishman 71-69 — 140

Patrick Reed 70-70 — 140

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72 — 140

Sam Burns 68-72 — 140

Brendon Todd 68-72 — 140

Tom Hoge 70-70 — 140

Scottie Scheffler 67-74 — 141

Rickie Fowler 71-70 — 141

Scott Harrington 71-70 — 141

Collin Morikawa 70-71 — 141

Hideki Matsuyama 69-73 — 142

Graeme McDowell 68-74 — 142

Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142

Kevin Na 70-72 — 142

Danny Willett 71-71 — 142

Jimmy Walker 73-69 — 142

Matt Wallace 69-73 — 142

Keith Mitchell 68-75 — 143

Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143

Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143

Matt Jones 75-68 — 143

Charley Hoffman 70-73 — 143

Adam Long 69-74 — 143

Troy Merritt 71-72 — 143

Bud Cauley 71-72 — 143

Joel Dahmen 72-72 — 144

Rory Sabbatini 70-74 — 144

Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144

Zac Blair 74-70 — 144

Harold Varner III 70-74 — 144

Lanto Griffin 71-73 — 144

Brian Gay 73-72 — 145

Beau Hossler 73-72 — 145

Harry Higgs 72-73 — 145

Keegan Bradley 73-72 — 145

Rod Perry 72-73 — 145

Xinjun Zhang 70-75 — 145

Scott Brown 69-76 — 145

Billy Horschel 72-73 — 145

Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145

Brooks Koepka 72-73 — 145

Davis Love III 72-73 — 145

Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75 — 145

Doc Redman 73-73 — 146

Vaughn Taylor 73-73 — 146

Ian Poulter 69-77 — 146

Kevin Chappell 72-74 — 146

Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146

Wyndham Clark 74-72 — 146

Jason Kokrak 71-75 — 146

Matthew Wolff 73-73 — 146

Steve Stricker 72-74 — 146

Ryan Moore 71-75 — 146

Sam Saunders 74-73 — 147

Byeong Hun An 71-76 — 147

Robby Shelton 72-75 — 147

Viktor Hovland 74-73 — 147

Xander Schauffele 73-74 — 147

Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147

Talor Gooch 67-80 — 147

Max Homa 72-75 — 147

Rob Oppenheim 69-78 — 147

Champions: Hoag Classic

Friday at Newport Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70

First Round

David Morland IV 30-31 — 61

Ken Duke 29-34 — 63

Scott McCarron 31-32 — 63

David Toms 31-34 — 65

Billy Mayfair 32-34 — 66

Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-34 — 66

Chris DiMarco 31-35 — 66

Steve Flesch 31-35 — 66

Ken Tanigawa 32-34 — 66

Ernie Els 33-33 — 66

Scott Dunlap 34-33 — 67

Jay Haas 33-34 — 67

Woody Austin 33-34 — 67

Fred Couples 34-33 — 67

David McKenzie 33-35 — 68

Robert Karlsson 35-33 — 68

John Huston 37-31 — 68

Jesper Parnevik 34-34 — 68

Fred Funk 33-35 — 68

Marco Dawson 34-34 — 68

Kenny Perry 34-34 — 68

Larry Mize 34-35 — 69

Tim Herron 34-35 — 69

Kent Jones 34-35 — 69

Kevin Sutherland 33-36 — 69

Michael Allen 33-37 — 70

Glen Day 35-35 — 70

Jose Maria Olazabal 34-36 — 70

Cliff Kresge 36-34 — 70

Russ Cochran 33-37 — 70

Corey Pavin 35-35 — 70

Lee Janzen 35-35 — 70

Scott Parel 33-37 — 70

Paul Broadhurst 33-37 — 70

Stephen Ames 33-37 — 70

Bernhard Langer 34-36 — 70

Rocco Mediate 33-37 — 70

Brandt Jobe 35-35 — 70

European: Qatar Masters

Friday at Doha, Qatar

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 72

Second Round

Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-66 — 132

Andy Sullivan, Britain 66-66 — 132

Oliver Fisher, Britain 69-64 — 133

Romain Langasque, France 69-64 — 133

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-68 — 133

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65 — 133

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 70-63 — 133

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 64-71 — 135

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-68 — 135

Jack Senior, Britain 69-66 — 135

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68-67 — 135

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-68 — 135

Jeff Winther, Denmark 66-69 — 135

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-66 — 136

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 67-69 — 136

Golf

Local

PAGE BELCHER

1. Gary Lee, Frank Prentice, Craig Hobbs 209; 2. Dick Tullis, Monroe Brewer, Don Miller 213; 3. Ken Hayes, Mel Hayes, Mark Clemons 216; 4. Ron Cagle, Jerry Henderson, Bob Bell 223; 5. Bill Nash, Charlie Webster, B.J. Smith 225; 6. Gilbert York, George Siler, Bill Kusleika 228; 7. Don Liland, Ron Wilson, Dave Hohensee 231; 8. B.J. Schroeder, Darrell Hathcock, James Young 236; 9. Kerry Cottrell, Hank Prideaux, Tyrone Gilyard 237.

Hole-in-one

THE PATRIOT: James Callison, No. 17, 141 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 82, shot 80.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 76; Ron Anderson, 86, shot 79.

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 79, shot 79.

LATEST Line

NBA

Houston 7½ (222) CHARLOTTE

Utah 8 (214) DETROIT

CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Denver

MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Atlanta

Philadelphia 2 (227) GOLDEN STATE

PORTLAND 3 (230) Sacramento

College Basketball

TEXAS 4½ Oklahoma St

Oklahoma 1 TCU

Villanova 6 GEORGETOWN

DAYTON 22 George Washington

TENNESSEE 2 Auburn

Marquette 1 ST. JOHN’S

INDIANA 1½ Wisconsin

South Carolina 4 VANDERBILT

WEST VIRGINIA 1½ Baylor

FLORIDA 3½ Kentucky

Kansas 2½ TEXAS TECH

NOTRE DAME 6½ Virginia Tech

Syracuse 1 MIAMI

George Mason 1½ FORDHAM

PURDUE 5 Rutgers

ST. JOSEPH’S 1½ La Salle

LSU 9 Georgia

MISSOURI 1 Alabama

Colorado 2½ UTAH

CREIGHTON 4 Seton Hall

SOUTHERN CAL 4½ UCLA

KANSAS ST 5 Iowa St

VIRGINIA 1 Louisville

Penn St 7 NORTHWESTERN

FLORIDA ST 17½ Boston College

Arkansas 3½ TEXAS A&M

OREGON ST 9 California

Idaho State 2 IDAHO

E.WASHINGTON 11 Weber State

N. Colorado 5½ MONTANA ST

DUKE 12 North Carolina

PRINCETON OFF Cornell

PENNSYLVANIA OFF Columbia

MISSISSIPPI ST 5 Mississippi

ARIZONA ST 10 Washington St

PROVIDENCE 9½ Depaul

Rhode Island 2½ UMASS

DARTMOUTH OFF Brown

HARVARD OFF Yale

SMU 1 SOUTH FLORIDA

GRAND CANYON 4 Cs Bakersfield

UT RG VALLEY 2 California Baptist

CINCINNATI 11 Temple

SAINT LOUIS 7½ St. Bonaventure

XAVIER 2½ Butler

MONTANA 7 S. Utah

UC SANTA BARB 13½ Cal Poly

CS NORTHRIDGE 3 Hawaii

UC RIVERSIDE 4 Uc Davis

ARIZONA 11 Washington

PORTLAND ST. 4½ Sacramento St

CAL ST.-FLLRTN 6½ Long Beach St

OREGON 9 Stanford

UTSA 1 Marshall

M.TENNESSEE 4½ Southern Miss

RICE 3 UTEP

LA.TECH 8½ Charlotte

W Kentucky 1½ FIU

UAB 3 Old Dominion

Mercer 1½ W. Carolina

Nc Greensboro 5½ Chattanooga

Drexel 4 UNC-Wilmington

Elon 1½ James Madison

N. Dakota St 11½ Denver

S. Dakota State OFF IPFW

LA.-LAFAYETTE 3 Arkansas St

UT-ARLINGTON 5½ Coastal Carolina

Home team in CAPS

