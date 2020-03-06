Baseball
MLB: Spring TrainingFriday
Philadelphia 9, Detroit 0
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 19, Toronto 13
Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 11, Oakland (ss) 5
Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 3
Oakland (ss) 7, Cleveland 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 6
Kansas City (ss) 4, L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Houston 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 7, Washington 3
Seattle vs. L.A. Dodger, late
Texas vs. San Diego, late
College
Arkansas-Fort Smith 6, Oklahoma Christian 5
Northeastern St. 5, Pittsburg St. 3
Linescore
Oklahoma St. 6, BYU 1
BYU 000 000 001 — 1 4 2
OSU 102 000 30x — 6 4 0
Nielson, Heaton (8) and Valdez; Campbell, Kelly (9), Standlee (9) and Mathis. W: Campbell (1-2). L: Neilson (0-3). HR: Trenkle (3), DeNicola (1).
High school
Kiefer 12, Porter 11
Basketball
NBA
Friday
Washington 118, Atlanta 112
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 120
Oklahoma City 126, New York 103
Indiana 108, Chicago 102
Utah 99, Boston 94
Orlando 132, Minnesota 118
Dallas 121, Memphis 96
New Orleans 110, Miami 104
Portland at Phoenix, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday
Houston at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phila. at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
College: Men
Great American Conference Tourn.
At Bartlesville
Quarterfinals
Okla. Baptist 94, East Central 90
Henderson State 89, Arkansas-Monticello 83
College: Women
Great American Conference Tourn.
Tulane 67, Tulsa 61
Sooner Athletic Conference Tourn.
Semifinals
Oklahoma City 69, Langston 47
Hockey
NHL
Friday
New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0
Arizona at Calgary, late
Colorado at Vancouver, late
Toronto at Anaheim, late
Saturday
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon
Washington at Pittsburgh, noon
Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
ECHL
Friday
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2
Reading 2, Maine 1
Brampton 5, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 0
Allen 5, Kansas City 4, OT
Utah at Rapid City, late
South Carolina at Idaho, late
Saturday
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 2 .500 67 83
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87
Saturday
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Sunday
St. Louis at DC, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Softball
College
Northeastern St. 3-2, C. Oklahoma 2-3
Oklahoma Chr. 2-0, Texas Woman’s 0-1
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 15, Missouri St. 1
MSU 000 01 — 1 2 1
OSU (12)30 0x — 15 14 0
Griesbauer, Hunsaker (1), Greenlee (1) and Weakly, Frost; Eberle and Neighbors. W: Eberle (8-1). L: Griesbauer (2-4). HR: Naomi, Pennington, Busby.
Oklahoma St. 7, Murray St. 3
Murray St. 000 111 0 — 3 3 0
OSU 002 320 x — 7 9 1
Veber; Barrett (4), James (5) and Kennedy; Maxwell, Simunek (5) and Dominguez. W: Maxwell (5-3). L: Veber (3-5). Sv: Simunek (2). HR: Petty(1).
Oklahoma 10, Mercer 5
Mercer 210 020 0 — 5 5 1
OU 003 025 x — 10 8 1
Byrd, O’Dell (6) and Ash; McAdoo, Rains (3) and Elam. W: Rains (2-0). L: Byrd (4-3). HR: Harvey; Elam, Mendes.
Oklahoma 10, Utah 2
Utah 000 11 — 2 5 1
OU 410 5 x — 10 9 2
Feldman, Morris (4) and Faulk; Saile and Elam. W: Saile (7-3). L: Feldman (2-1). HR: Mendes, Koeltzow, Flores.
Tulsa 4, Maryland 0
Maryland 000 000 0 — 0 7 0
Tulsa 400 000 x — 4 6 2
Wyche and Voulgaris; Pochop and Shaw. W: Pochop (4-2). L: Wyche (3-5).
Tulsa 1, Samford 0
Samford 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Tulsa 000 010 x — 1 2 0
Swaney and Jackson; Delce and Shaw. W: Delce (6-3). L: Swaney (4-2).
Soccer
High school: Girls
Owasso 6, Union 0
Union 0 0 — 0
Owasso 1 5 — 6
Goals: Wilkins, Wright, Pate, Hoefer, Akerman, Collins. Saves: Couch 11; Sherman 3.
Tennis
High school: Girls
Jenks Invitational
Teams: 1. Cascia Hall 62; 2. Bishop Kelley 50; T3. Bixby 48; T3. Union 48; 5. Jenks 47; 6. Owasso 44; 7. Edmond Memorial 38; 8. Edmond North 32; 9. Stillwater 28; 10. Enid 20; 11 Broken Arrow 17; 12. Henryetta 16; 13. Jenks X 12; 14. Muskogee 11; 15.Ponca City 7; 16. Sand Springs 5.
No. 1 Singles
Third Place
Issabella Pensavalle (Jenks) def. Maggie Holcomb (Bixby) 6-3, 6-0
Championship
Kate Miley (Cascia Hall) def. Erica Lambrecht (Cascia Hall) 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 Singles
Third Place
Libby Perkins (Owasso) def. Olivia Orgill (Edmond Memorial) 6-2, 6-0
Championship
Houston Jennings (Cascia Hall) def. Kronfelt Tennyson (Bishop Kelley) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 Doubles
Third Place
Barber/Barber (Union) def. McCorkle/Henry (Jenks) 4-6, 6-4 (6)
Championship
Tuttle/Van Doren (Cascia Hall) def. Conway/Lee, Bixby, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2 Doubles
Third Place
Guretzki/Thompson (Bixby) def. Cameron/Parkhill (Jenks) 7-5, 6-3
Championship
Perkins/Droter (Cascia Hall) def. Mayer/Rogers (Union) 6-3, 6-2.
Golf
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational
Friday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
Second Round
Tyrrell Hatton 68-69 — 137
Sung Kang 69-68 — 137
Danny Lee 71-67 — 138
Harris English 69-70 — 139
Sungjae Im 70-69 — 139
Rory McIlroy 66-73 — 139
Marc Leishman 71-69 — 140
Patrick Reed 70-70 — 140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72 — 140
Sam Burns 68-72 — 140
Brendon Todd 68-72 — 140
Tom Hoge 70-70 — 140
Scottie Scheffler 67-74 — 141
Rickie Fowler 71-70 — 141
Scott Harrington 71-70 — 141
Collin Morikawa 70-71 — 141
Hideki Matsuyama 69-73 — 142
Graeme McDowell 68-74 — 142
Stewart Cink 72-70 — 142
Kevin Na 70-72 — 142
Danny Willett 71-71 — 142
Jimmy Walker 73-69 — 142
Matt Wallace 69-73 — 142
Keith Mitchell 68-75 — 143
Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143
Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143
Matt Jones 75-68 — 143
Charley Hoffman 70-73 — 143
Adam Long 69-74 — 143
Troy Merritt 71-72 — 143
Bud Cauley 71-72 — 143
Joel Dahmen 72-72 — 144
Rory Sabbatini 70-74 — 144
Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144
Zac Blair 74-70 — 144
Harold Varner III 70-74 — 144
Lanto Griffin 71-73 — 144
Brian Gay 73-72 — 145
Beau Hossler 73-72 — 145
Harry Higgs 72-73 — 145
Keegan Bradley 73-72 — 145
Rod Perry 72-73 — 145
Xinjun Zhang 70-75 — 145
Scott Brown 69-76 — 145
Billy Horschel 72-73 — 145
Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73 — 145
Brooks Koepka 72-73 — 145
Davis Love III 72-73 — 145
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75 — 145
Doc Redman 73-73 — 146
Vaughn Taylor 73-73 — 146
Ian Poulter 69-77 — 146
Kevin Chappell 72-74 — 146
Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146
Wyndham Clark 74-72 — 146
Jason Kokrak 71-75 — 146
Matthew Wolff 73-73 — 146
Steve Stricker 72-74 — 146
Ryan Moore 71-75 — 146
Sam Saunders 74-73 — 147
Byeong Hun An 71-76 — 147
Robby Shelton 72-75 — 147
Viktor Hovland 74-73 — 147
Xander Schauffele 73-74 — 147
Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147
Talor Gooch 67-80 — 147
Max Homa 72-75 — 147
Rob Oppenheim 69-78 — 147
Champions: Hoag Classic
Friday at Newport Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70
First Round
David Morland IV 30-31 — 61
Ken Duke 29-34 — 63
Scott McCarron 31-32 — 63
David Toms 31-34 — 65
Billy Mayfair 32-34 — 66
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-34 — 66
Chris DiMarco 31-35 — 66
Steve Flesch 31-35 — 66
Ken Tanigawa 32-34 — 66
Ernie Els 33-33 — 66
Scott Dunlap 34-33 — 67
Jay Haas 33-34 — 67
Woody Austin 33-34 — 67
Fred Couples 34-33 — 67
David McKenzie 33-35 — 68
Robert Karlsson 35-33 — 68
John Huston 37-31 — 68
Jesper Parnevik 34-34 — 68
Fred Funk 33-35 — 68
Marco Dawson 34-34 — 68
Kenny Perry 34-34 — 68
Larry Mize 34-35 — 69
Tim Herron 34-35 — 69
Kent Jones 34-35 — 69
Kevin Sutherland 33-36 — 69
Michael Allen 33-37 — 70
Glen Day 35-35 — 70
Jose Maria Olazabal 34-36 — 70
Cliff Kresge 36-34 — 70
Russ Cochran 33-37 — 70
Corey Pavin 35-35 — 70
Lee Janzen 35-35 — 70
Scott Parel 33-37 — 70
Paul Broadhurst 33-37 — 70
Stephen Ames 33-37 — 70
Bernhard Langer 34-36 — 70
Rocco Mediate 33-37 — 70
Brandt Jobe 35-35 — 70
European: Qatar Masters
Friday at Doha, Qatar
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 72
Second Round
Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-66 — 132
Andy Sullivan, Britain 66-66 — 132
Oliver Fisher, Britain 69-64 — 133
Romain Langasque, France 69-64 — 133
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-68 — 133
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65 — 133
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 70-63 — 133
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 64-71 — 135
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-68 — 135
Jack Senior, Britain 69-66 — 135
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68-67 — 135
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-68 — 135
Jeff Winther, Denmark 66-69 — 135
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-66 — 136
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 67-69 — 136
Golf
Local
PAGE BELCHER
1. Gary Lee, Frank Prentice, Craig Hobbs 209; 2. Dick Tullis, Monroe Brewer, Don Miller 213; 3. Ken Hayes, Mel Hayes, Mark Clemons 216; 4. Ron Cagle, Jerry Henderson, Bob Bell 223; 5. Bill Nash, Charlie Webster, B.J. Smith 225; 6. Gilbert York, George Siler, Bill Kusleika 228; 7. Don Liland, Ron Wilson, Dave Hohensee 231; 8. B.J. Schroeder, Darrell Hathcock, James Young 236; 9. Kerry Cottrell, Hank Prideaux, Tyrone Gilyard 237.
Hole-in-one
THE PATRIOT: James Callison, No. 17, 141 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 70.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 82, shot 80.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 76; Ron Anderson, 86, shot 79.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 79, shot 79.
LATEST Line
NBA
Houston 7½ (222) CHARLOTTE
Utah 8 (214) DETROIT
CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Denver
MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Atlanta
Philadelphia 2 (227) GOLDEN STATE
PORTLAND 3 (230) Sacramento
College Basketball
TEXAS 4½ Oklahoma St
Oklahoma 1 TCU
Villanova 6 GEORGETOWN
DAYTON 22 George Washington
TENNESSEE 2 Auburn
Marquette 1 ST. JOHN’S
INDIANA 1½ Wisconsin
South Carolina 4 VANDERBILT
WEST VIRGINIA 1½ Baylor
FLORIDA 3½ Kentucky
Kansas 2½ TEXAS TECH
NOTRE DAME 6½ Virginia Tech
Syracuse 1 MIAMI
George Mason 1½ FORDHAM
PURDUE 5 Rutgers
ST. JOSEPH’S 1½ La Salle
LSU 9 Georgia
MISSOURI 1 Alabama
Colorado 2½ UTAH
CREIGHTON 4 Seton Hall
SOUTHERN CAL 4½ UCLA
KANSAS ST 5 Iowa St
VIRGINIA 1 Louisville
Penn St 7 NORTHWESTERN
FLORIDA ST 17½ Boston College
Arkansas 3½ TEXAS A&M
OREGON ST 9 California
Idaho State 2 IDAHO
E.WASHINGTON 11 Weber State
N. Colorado 5½ MONTANA ST
DUKE 12 North Carolina
PRINCETON OFF Cornell
PENNSYLVANIA OFF Columbia
MISSISSIPPI ST 5 Mississippi
ARIZONA ST 10 Washington St
PROVIDENCE 9½ Depaul
Rhode Island 2½ UMASS
DARTMOUTH OFF Brown
HARVARD OFF Yale
SMU 1 SOUTH FLORIDA
GRAND CANYON 4 Cs Bakersfield
UT RG VALLEY 2 California Baptist
CINCINNATI 11 Temple
SAINT LOUIS 7½ St. Bonaventure
XAVIER 2½ Butler
MONTANA 7 S. Utah
UC SANTA BARB 13½ Cal Poly
CS NORTHRIDGE 3 Hawaii
UC RIVERSIDE 4 Uc Davis
ARIZONA 11 Washington
PORTLAND ST. 4½ Sacramento St
CAL ST.-FLLRTN 6½ Long Beach St
OREGON 9 Stanford
UTSA 1 Marshall
M.TENNESSEE 4½ Southern Miss
RICE 3 UTEP
LA.TECH 8½ Charlotte
W Kentucky 1½ FIU
UAB 3 Old Dominion
Mercer 1½ W. Carolina
Nc Greensboro 5½ Chattanooga
Drexel 4 UNC-Wilmington
Elon 1½ James Madison
N. Dakota St 11½ Denver
S. Dakota State OFF IPFW
LA.-LAFAYETTE 3 Arkansas St
UT-ARLINGTON 5½ Coastal Carolina
Home team in CAPS