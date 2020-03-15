BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Phila. 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Season suspended until further notice
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Season suspended until further notice
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1
Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2
Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1
Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0
Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0
Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0
Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2
Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1
Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4
Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego Loyal SC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1
LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1
Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0
San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1
El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0
OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2
New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tacoma 0 2 0 0 2 5
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5
Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Season suspended until further notice
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Season suspended until further notice
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206
Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186
Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219
Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230
South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248
Western Conference
Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161
Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163
Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220
Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175
Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217
x-Clinched Playoffs
y-Clinched Division
Final standings; remainder of season canceled
Golf
Local
MEADOWBROOK CC
MGA St. Paddy’s Scramble
1. Dan Brafford, Scott Gentry, Sparky Grober, Mike O’Niel, 56.5; 1. Brody Moses, Kyle Brierly, Jim Heath, Caleb Westfahl, 56.5; 1. Steve Ramsey, Daniel Harrison, Bob Abbott, David Lange, 56.5; 4. Tom Hess, John Harding, Steve Strong, Ted Marshall, 59; 5. Jamie Voegeli, Todd Hoffman, Ron Herwig, Bob Junger 60.5.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
TEXAS RANGERS: Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL).
Football
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Agreed to terms with T Anthony Castonzo on a two-year extension.
TENNESSE TITANS: Agreed to terms with QB Ryan Tannehill on a four-year extension.