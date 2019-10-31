Soccer
College: Women
Eastern New Mexico 5, Oklahoma Christian 2
Thursday’s College Football Scores
SOUTH
Urbana 35, West Liberty 17
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 4 2 0 1 9 20 19
Reading 4 3 1 0 9 27 32
Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 8 36 32
Brampton 4 3 0 0 8 27 21
Worcester 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Maine 2 4 0 1 5 22 28
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 4 3 0 0 8 30 29
Florida 4 2 0 0 8 20 17
Atlanta 3 3 0 0 6 24 24
Orlando 2 3 0 1 5 17 17
Norfolk 2 5 1 0 5 19 26
Jacksonville 1 3 2 0 4 16 29
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 4 1 0 0 8 21 17
Wheeling 4 2 0 0 8 22 22
Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 7 28 25
Cincinnati 3 1 1 0 7 15 14
Kalamazoo 3 1 1 0 7 19 19
Indy 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 5 0 2 0 12 21 15
Rapid City 5 1 1 0 11 27 17
Allen 4 2 0 0 8 22 25
Tulsa 3 6 1 0 7 31 39
Utah 2 3 1 1 6 30 24
Wichita 2 2 2 0 6 16 25
Kansas City 2 4 0 0 4 18 22
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack 2, Brampton 0
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1
Reading 2, Norfolk 1
Cincinnati 5, Florida 3
Tulsa 8, Greenville 2<
Thursday’s Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Greenville at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 5 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 6 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.
Florida at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 8:10 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Brampton, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 2:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 4:15 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 —
Toronto 4 1 .800 ½
Boston 3 1 .750 1
Brooklyn 1 3 .250 3
New York 1 4 .200 3½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800 —
Orlando 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Charlotte 2 3 .400 2
Washington 1 3 .250 2½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 —
Cleveland 2 2 .500 —
Detroit 2 3 .400 ½
Indiana 1 3 .250 1
Chicago 1 4 .200 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 3 0 1.000 —
Houston 3 1 .750 ½
Dallas 3 1 .750 ½
Memphis 1 3 .250 2½
New Orleans 0 4 .000 3½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 4 1 .800 —
Denver 3 1 .750 ½
Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½
Portland 3 2 .600 1
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 3 1 .750 —
Phoenix 3 2 .600 ½
L.A. Clippers 3 2 .600 ½
Golden State 1 3 .250 2
Sacramento 0 5 .000 3½
———
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 117, Chicago 111
Orlando 95, New York 83
Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95
Boston 116, Milwaukee 105
Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108
Toronto 125, Detroit 113
Houston 159, Washington 158
Portland 102, Oklahoma City 99
Charlotte 118, Sacramento 111
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 96
Phoenix 121, Golden State 110<
Thursday’s Games
Miami 106, Atlanta 97
Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.<
Golf
Local
Hole-in-One
THE OAKS: Josh Stearns, No. 6, 125 yards, PW.
Volleyball
College
Late Wednesday
Baylor def. Oklahoma, 3-2 (26-24, 15-25, 29-31, 25-15, 15-12)
Golf
PGA — Bermuda Championship Scores
Thursday
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,828; Par 71 (36-35)
First Round
Scottie Scheffler 33-29 — 62
Wes Roach 33-30 — 63
Rob Oppenheim 29-35 — 64
Bo Hoag 32-32 — 64
Russell Knox 31-33 — 64
John Senden 33-32 — 65
Beau Hossler 31-35 — 66
Boo Weekley 33-33 — 66
Scott Stallings 33-33 — 66
Chris Baker 33-33 — 66
Hank Lebioda 34-32 — 66
Patrick Fishburn 34-32 — 66
Rafael Campos 34-32 — 66
Anirban Lahiri 34-32 — 66
Harry Higgs 34-32 — 66
John Merrick 34-33 — 67
David Hearn 32-35 — 67
Aaron Wise 32-35 — 67
Joseph Bramlett 35-32 — 67
Chase Seiffert 34-33 — 67
Denny McCarthy 32-35 — 67
Fabian Gomez 33-34 — 67
Carlos Franco 35-32 — 67
Nelson Ledesma 32-35 — 67
Brendon Todd 35-33 — 68
Ryan Brehm 34-34 — 68
Sebastian Cappelen 36-32 — 68
Kramer Hickok 33-35 — 68
Rhein Gibson 32-36 — 68
Henrik Norlander 35-33 — 68
Alex Cejka 35-33 — 68
Robert Streb 34-34 — 68
Ben Crane 34-34 — 68
Cameron Percy 36-33 — 69
J.J. Henry 35-34 — 69
Tommy Gainey 33-36 — 69
Tim Wilkinson 34-35 — 69
Chad Campbell 37-32 — 69
Shawn Stefani 34-35 — 69
Roger Sloan 34-35 — 69
Kevin Stadler 33-36 — 69
Sangmoon Bae 35-34 — 69
Patrick Rodgers 32-37 — 69
Doc Redman 33-36 — 69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-35 — 69
Arjun Atwal 34-35 — 69
Eric Axley 33-36 — 69
Brian Gay 32-37 — 69
Robert Garrigus 34-35 — 69
Ricky Barnes 34-35 — 69
Alex Noren 35-34 — 69
Tyler McCumber 33-36 — 69
Ted Purdy 32-37 — 69
Dominic Bozzelli 33-36 — 69
Brett Quigley 34-35 — 69
Brendon de Jonge 35-35 — 70
Zac Blair 37-33 — 70
Rod Pampling 35-35 — 70
Sepp Straka 35-35 — 70
Brian Stuard 34-36 — 70
Mark Hubbard 35-35 — 70
Seamus Power 35-35 — 70
Ben Taylor 37-33 — 70
Kristoffer Ventura 36-34 — 70
Charlie Beljan 34-36 — 70
David Lingmerth 34-36 — 70
Ryan Armour 35-35 — 70
Tyler Duncan 33-37 — 70
Michael Gellerman 36-34 — 70
Mark Wilson 40-30 — 70
Chip McDaniel 35-35 — 70
Roberto Diaz 36-34 — 70
Robert Allenby 33-38 — 71
Lanto Griffin 35-36 — 71
Maverick McNealy 33-38 — 71
Cameron Davis 33-38 — 71
Derek Ernst 35-36 — 71
D.J. Trahan 35-36 — 71
Branden Grace 36-35 — 71
Vince Covello 36-35 — 71
Gary Nicklaus 38-33 — 71
Doug Ghim 38-33 — 71
Guy Boros 38-33 — 71
Michael Gligic 35-36 — 71
Josh Teater 37-35 — 72
Fred Funk 37-35 — 72
Parker McLachlin 37-35 — 72
Jonathan Byrd 36-36 — 72
Mike Weir 40-32 — 72
Peter Uihlein 34-38 — 72
Michael Sims 35-37 — 72
Bo Van Pelt 34-39 — 73
Brian Davis 37-36 — 73
Davis Love III 36-37 — 73
Sam Ryder 37-36 — 73
Daniel Augustus IV 34-39 — 73
Ollie Schniederjans 37-36 — 73
Tim Herron 35-38 — 73
Johnson Wagner 37-36 — 73
Zack Sucher 35-38 — 73
Scott Harrington 36-37 — 73
George McNeill 36-38 — 74
Jason Bohn 34-40 — 74
Daniel Chopra 36-38 — 74
Paul Stankowski 37-38 — 75
Will MacKenzie 32-43 — 75
Heath Slocum 35-40 — 75
Cameron Beckman 39-37 — 76
Graham DeLaet 40-36 — 76
Smylie Kaufman 39-37 — 76
Robby Shelton 40-36 — 76
Spike McRoy 38-38 — 76
Jarryd Dillas 38-38 — 76
Taylor Funk 40-37 — 77
Kenny Leseur 39-38 — 77
Frank Lickliter II 39-39 — 78
Roberto Castro 39-39 — 78
John Rollins 36-43 — 79
Jonathan Kaye 40-39 — 79
Dwayne Pearman 43-37 — 80
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 3½ (240½) at BROOKLYN
Milwaukee 5 (216) at ORLANDO
at INDIANA 7½ (210½) Cleveland
at BOSTON 10½ (214) New York
at CHICAGO 3½ (218) Detroit
LA Lakers 2 (214½) at DALLAS
Utah 5½ (214) at SACRAMENTO
San Antonio 6 (225) at GOLDEN STATE
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -118 Philadelphia +108
at WASHINGTON -171 Buffalo +159
Tampa Bay -121 at NY ISLANDERS +111
at CAROLINA -242 Detroit +222
at ST. LOUIS -166 Columbus +156
at COLORADO -137 Dallas +127
at ANAHEIM -130 Vancouver +120
at SAN JOSE OFF Winnipeg OFF
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Navy 27 27 (55½) at UCONN
Saturday
at WAKE FOREST 8 7½ (60) NC State
Liberty 21½ 23 (69) at UMASS
at FIU 15½ 17½ (49) Old Dominion
Troy 1½ 1 (61) at COASTAL CAROLINA
Pittsburgh 11 7½ (42) at GEORGIA TECH
Nebraska 2½ 3½ (58) at PURDUE
at UCF 22½ 22 (71) Houston
Michigan 16½ 21 (55½) at MARYLAND
at INDIANA 10 10½ (43½) Northwestern
at BOWLING GREEN 6 6 (49½) Akron
at ILLINOIS 20½ 20 (50½) Rutgers
Cincinnati 20½ 23½ (46½) at EAST CAROLINA
at SYRACUSE 4½ 3½ (59½) Boston College
Buffalo +3 1 (49) at E. MICHIGAN
at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 2½ (47½) Virginia
at UTAH ST 8 3 (50) BYU
at NOTRE DAME 17½ 17½ (58) Virginia Tech
Oregon 5½ 4½ (62½) at SOUTHERN CAL
at UCLA 4 6½ (65) Colorado
Kansas St 6½ 5½ (54½) at KANSAS
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21 21½ (55½) Texas State
at SOUTH CAROLINA 14 15½ (51) Vanderbilt
N Illinois 1 1½ (49) at CENT. MICHIGAN
Marshall 10½ 11½ (47½) at RICE
at COLORADO ST 10 9 (65) UNLV
at MEMPHIS 3 6 (72½) SMU
at TEXAS A&M 38 38½ (53½) UTSA
at AIR FORCE 14 15 (45) Army
at ARIZONA 7 5½ (72) Oregon St
at TENNESSEE 10½ 13 (48) UAB
at AUBURN 20 20 (52½) Mississippi
Georgia 4½ 6 (44½) Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ 2 (58½) TCU
at NORTH TEXAS 22½ 23 (60½) UTEP
at TULANE 10½ 10½ (60) Tulsa
Mississippi St 7 7½ (58½) at ARKANSAS
MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK 3 (65) at CHARLOTTE
at W KENTUCKY 2½ 1½ (51) FAU
Arkansas St PK 1½ (67) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at FLORIDA ST 6½ 3 (47½) Miami
at NEVADA 6½ 3½ (58½) New Mexico
Utah 1 3½ (47½) at WASHINGTON
Boise St 17 17 (59½) at SAN JOSE ST
at HAWAII 3 2 (69½) Fresno St
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Houston 3 1½ (46½) Jacksonville
at BUFFALO 8½ 9½ (37) Washington
at CAROLINA 4½ 3½ (42) Tennessee
at PHILADELPHIA 4 5 (42) Chicago
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Minnesota
NY Jets 5 3 (42½) at MIAMI
Indianapolis PK 1 (43) at PITTSBURGH
at OAKLAND PK 2½ (50½) Detroit
at SEATTLE 6 5½ (52) Tampa Bay
Cleveland +1 3 (39) at DENVER
Green Bay 3 3½ (48½) at LA CHARGERS
New England 5½ 3 (45½) at BALTIMORE
Monday
Dallas 8½ 7 (47½) at NY GIANTS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
USL Champiosnhip Playoff Glance
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference
Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2
Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks<
Western Conference
Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1<
Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference
Louisville 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 7, Birmingham 0
Indy 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Nashville 3, Charleston 1<
Western Conference
Sacramento 3, Reno 1
Real Monarchs 6, Orange County 2
Phoenix 0, Austin 0, Phoenix advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks<
El Paso 3, Fresno 2
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 2
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Indy at Nashville, 7 p.m.<
Western Conference
Friday, Nov. 1
Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Eastern Conference champs vs. Western Conference champs, TBD
MLS Playoff Glance
Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<
Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<
Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
<
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto 2, New York City 1<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0<
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3
<
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1<
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Toronto at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Mason Williams outright to Norfolk (IL), Williams has elected free agency.
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, Kevin Walker to assistant pitching coach. Named Peter Fatse assistant hitting coach and Rey Fuentes mental skills coordinator.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF-OF Jonah McReynolds from Texas for C Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot. Reinstated RHPs Ryan Burr and Michael Kopech, LHP Carlos Rodon and OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL. Announced LHP Josh Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Metheny manager.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach. Exercised their 2020 club option on RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Declined their 2020 option on LHP Jake Diekman.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined their 2020 club option on LHP Wade LeBlanc.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Jesse Biddle from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Nashville (PCL). Assigned OF Zack Granite outright to Nashville. Acquired C Welington Castillo and international slot compensation from the Chicago White Sox for INF-OF Jonah McReynolds.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach. Declined their 2020 club options on INF Wilmer Flores and LHP T.J. McFarland. Assigned OF Abraham Almote and LHP Robby Scott outright to Reno (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Travis Jankowski from the San Diego Padres for International Cap Space.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Victor Gonzalez to the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Parker Markel to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined their 2020 club options on LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Adam Warren.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have two games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised the third-year contract options on G Jacob Evans III and F Omari Spellman.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Exercised its 2020-21 options on F Marvin Bagley III and G De’Aaron Fox.
NBA G League
MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Waived G Shaqquan Aaron and F Jamal Rodgers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner’s exempt list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Hroniss Grasu. Waived WR Darius Jennings.
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rockford IceHogs F Dylan Sikura one game for a high-sticking incident vs. San Antonio.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Jack Nevins one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at Cincinnati.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Josh Byrne to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ms Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to multiyear contracts.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Announced national coordinator of college football officials Rogers Redding will retire after the season.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Declared Michigan State LB Joe Bachie ineligible after testing positive for a banned supplement.
LPGA-Taiwan Swing Skirts Scores
Thursday
At Miramar Golf Country Club
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,504; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
a-amateur
Nelly Korda 32-34 — 66
Mi Jung Hur 33-33 — 66
Minjee Lee 35-32 — 67
Amy Olson 33-35 — 68
Caroline Masson 34-34 — 68
Angel Yin 35-33 — 68
Su Oh 36-32 — 68
Hinako Shibuno 34-35 — 69
Azahara Munoz 36-33 — 69
In-Kyung Kim 35-34 — 69
Hyo Joo Kim 35-34 — 69
Jessica Korda 36-33 — 69
Ally McDonald 33-36 — 69
Amy Yang 36-34 — 70
So Yeon Ryu 38-32 — 70
Megan Khang 34-36 — 70
Morgan Pressel 35-35 — 70
a-Yu-Sang Hou 34-36 — 70
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-36 — 71
Brooke M. Henderson 33-38 — 71
Celine Boutier 36-35 — 71
Anna Nordqvist 36-35 — 71
Lizette Salas 34-37 — 71
In Gee Chun 34-37 — 71
Sei Young Kim 35-36 — 71
Alena Sharp 35-36 — 71
Kristen Gillman 34-37 — 71
Jenny Shin 37-34 — 71
Teresa Lu 36-36 — 72
a-Ho Yu An 36-36 — 72
Inbee Park 36-36 — 72
Nicole Broch Larsen 36-36 — 72
Mel Reid 36-36 — 72
Georgia Hall 37-35 — 72
Eun-Hee Ji 36-36 — 72
Annie Park 34-38 — 72
Wei-Ling Hsu 35-38 — 73
Jin Young Ko 36-37 — 73
Jeongeun Lee6 37-36 — 73
Gaby Lopez 37-36 — 73
Sung Hyun Park 35-38 — 73
Yu-Ju Chen 38-35 — 73
Austin Ernst 35-38 — 73
Ssu-Chia Cheng 39-34 — 73
Ashleigh Buhai 35-38 — 73
Chella Choi 35-38 — 73
Pornanong Phatlum 34-39 — 73
Charley Hull 38-35 — 73
Gerina Piller 38-35 — 73
Lydia Ko 36-38 — 74
Pei-Ying Tsai 36-38 — 74
Mi Hyang Lee 36-38 — 74
Na Yeon Choi 35-39 — 74
Jaye Marie Green 39-35 — 74
Hsuan Chen 39-35 — 74
Tiffany Joh 39-35 — 74
Sarah Schmelzel 36-38 — 74
Moriya Jutanugarn 37-37 — 74
Brittany Altomare 41-34 — 75
Ariya Jutanugarn 39-36 — 75
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 35-40 — 75
Yu-Ling Hsieh 38-37 — 75
a-Rose Zhang 37-38 — 75
Jennifer Kupcho 37-38 — 75
Pajaree Anannarukarn 39-36 — 75
Katherine Kirk 37-38 — 75
Cydney Clanton 38-37 — 75
Jasmine Suwannapura 36-39 — 75
Hannah Green 38-38 — 76
Maria Fernanda Torres 40-36 — 76
Tzu-Chi Lin 37-39 — 76
Chieh Jessica Peng 37-40 — 77
Sakura Yokomine 37-40 — 77
Cheyenne Knight 40-37 — 77
Ai-Chen Kuo 38-39 — 77
Ching-Ling Chang 39-39 — 78
Mirim Lee 40-38 — 78
a-Huai-Chien Hsu 38-41 — 79
a-Hsin-Yu Lu 42-37 — 79
Babe Liu 39-41 — 80
Hsin Lee 42-40 — 82
PGA-World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions Scores
Thursday
At Sheshan International GC
Shanghai
Purse: $10,250,000
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Haotong Li 33-31 — 64
Victor Perez 31-34 — 65
Sungjae Im 32-34 — 66
Adam Scott 34-32 — 66
Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-33 — 66
Xander Schauffele 35-31 — 66
Corey Conners 34-33 — 67
Matthias Schwab 35-32 — 67
Rory McIlroy 31-36 — 67
Xinjun Zhang 34-34 — 68
Louis Oosthuizen 33-35 — 68
Danny Willett 33-35 — 68
Abraham Ancer 31-37 — 68
Matthew Millar 33-36 — 69
Jason Kokrak 33-36 — 69
Yechun Yuan 35-34 — 69
Byeong Hun an 34-35 — 69
Ryo Ishikawa 35-34 — 69
Chez Reavie 35-34 — 69
J. T. Poston 34-35 — 69
Matt Wallace 34-35 — 69
Billy Horschel 33-36 — 69
Tony Finau 36-33 — 69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32-37 — 69
Justin Rose 34-35 — 69
Bryce Easton 36-34 — 70
Jake McLeod 35-35 — 70
Jazz Janewattananond 34-36 — 70
Kurt Kitayama 33-37 — 70
Joost Luiten 36-34 — 70
Neil Schietekat 34-36 — 70
Yosuke Asaji 37-33 — 70
Cameron Smith 35-35 — 70
Jordan Spieth 36-34 — 70
Henrik Stenson 34-36 — 70
Bubba Watson 36-34 — 70
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 37-33 — 70
Robert MacIntyre 34-36 — 70
Benjamin Hebert 33-37 — 70
Bernd Wiesberger 32-38 — 70
Chan Kim 37-34 — 71
Jbe Kruger 34-37 — 71
Zecheng Dou 34-37 — 71
Andrea Pavan 37-34 — 71
Kevin Tway 34-37 — 71
Phil Mickelson 37-34 — 71
Andrew Putnam 32-39 — 71
Tyrrell Hatton 35-37 — 72
Patrick Reed 33-39 — 72
Sergio Garcia 37-35 — 72
Richard Sterne 35-37 — 72
Masahiro Kawamura 36-36 — 72
Kevin Kisner 38-34 — 72
Shane Lowry 37-35 — 72
Lucas Glover 37-36 — 73
Zander Lombard 36-37 — 73
Erik Van Rooyen 38-35 — 73
Keegan Bradley 38-35 — 73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-40 — 73
Paul Waring 36-37 — 73
Ian Poulter 36-37 — 73
Zheng-Kai Bai 37-36 — 73
Jorge Campillo 37-36 — 73
Charles Howell III 36-37 — 73
Adam Hadwin 37-37 — 74
Wenchong Liang 35-39 — 74
Tommy Fleetwood 36-38 — 74
Mikumu Horikawa 34-40 — 74
Francesco Molinari 35-39 — 74
Paul Casey 35-40 — 75
Hideki Matsuyama 38-37 — 75
Scott Hend 37-38 — 75
Taehee Lee 37-38 — 75
Justin Harding 37-38 — 75
Romain Langasque 37-38 — 75
Yikeun Chang 40-36 — 76
Daniel Nisbet 38-39 — 77
Ashun Wu 39-41 — 80
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 9 1 2 20 41 25
Buffalo 9 2 2 20 44 33
Florida 6 3 4 16 47 51
Toronto 6 5 3 15 49 49
Montreal 6 4 2 14 45 37
Tampa Bay 6 4 2 14 42 42
Detroit 4 8 1 9 30 46
Ottawa 3 7 1 7 29 37
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 9 2 3 21 54 46
Carolina 8 3 1 17 39 30
N.Y. Islanders 8 3 0 16 34 27
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 16 46 31
Columbus 5 5 2 12 31 43
Philadelphia 5 5 1 11 36 38
N.Y. Rangers 4 5 1 9 33 35
New Jersey 2 5 3 7 28 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 8 2 2 18 47 34
Nashville 8 3 1 17 48 34
St. Louis 7 3 3 17 39 40
Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 36 44
Dallas 5 8 1 11 31 39
Chicago 3 6 2 8 25 34
Minnesota 4 9 0 8 30 45
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 9 4 1 19 42 37
Vancouver 8 3 1 17 47 30
Vegas 8 5 0 16 42 36
Anaheim 8 6 0 16 39 35
Arizona 7 4 1 15 35 28
Calgary 6 6 2 14 37 41
San Jose 4 8 1 9 32 48
Los Angeles 4 9 0 8 34 54
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT
Montreal 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver 5, Los Angeles 3<
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.<
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185
Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151
Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188
Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223
———
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Nov. 7
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 10
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston<
Monday, Nov. 11
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.<