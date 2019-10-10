Volleyball

High Schools

Claremore def. Sapulpa, 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9)

Basketball

College: Women

Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

(first place votes in parentheses)

1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 71

3. West Virginia 66

4. Iowa State 49

5. K-State 47

6. Oklahoma State 39

7. Oklahoma 34

8. TCU 27

9. Texas Tech 26

10. Kansas 10

Tennis

Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships

At Tulsa

Singles

#55 Sean Hill (BYU) def. #96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-4, 6-3

#28 Joseph Guillin (UC Santa Barbara) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Mac Kiger/Simon Soendergaard (UNC) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-0, 6-4

WNBA Playoff Glance

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74<

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

<

Semifinals

Washington 3, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90<

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

<

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Washington 3, Connecticut 2

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81

Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86

Thursday, Oct. 10: Washington 89, Connecticut 78

Thursday’s College Football Scores

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 27, NC Central 13

Golf

PGA — Houston Open Scores

Thursday

At Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441; Par 72

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Austin Cook 29-35 — 64

Talor Gooch 33-31 — 64

Sepp Straka 33-32 — 65

Russell Henley 34-32 — 66

Lanto Griffin 33-33 — 66

Tyler McCumber 32-34 — 66

Nick Watney 34-33 — 67

John Huh 33-34 — 67

Michael Gligic 32-35 — 67

a-Cole Hammer 33-34 — 67

Braden Bailey 34-33 — 67

Xinjun Zhang 33-34 — 67

Seamus Power 34-33 — 67

Mackenzie Hughes 33-35 — 68

Zac Blair 34-34 — 68

Andy Zhang 32-36 — 68

Jeremy Gandon 35-33 — 68

Cameron Tringale 36-32 — 68

Mark Hubbard 35-33 — 68

Maverick McNealy 36-32 — 68

Henrik Norlander 32-36 — 68

Kramer Hickok 33-35 — 68

Bronson Burgoon 35-34 — 69

James Hahn 34-35 — 69

Rich Beem 35-34 — 69

Brian Gay 34-35 — 69

Cameron Champ 33-36 — 69

Patrick Rodgers 34-35 — 69

Wes Roach 35-34 — 69

Rafael Campos 35-34 — 69

Scott Harrington 36-33 — 69

Joseph Bramlett 34-35 — 69

Brandon Wu 35-34 — 69

Peter Malnati 34-35 — 69

Scottie Scheffler 36-33 — 69

Martin Laird 36-34 — 70

Tom Hoge 35-35 — 70

Harris English 34-36 — 70

J.J. Spaun 34-36 — 70

Ryan Armour 36-34 — 70

Stewart Cink 37-33 — 70

Matt Every 36-34 — 70

Boo Weekley 36-34 — 70

Tom Lewis 35-35 — 70

Tyler Duncan 36-34 — 70

Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70

Carlos Ortiz 37-33 — 70

Sebastian Munoz 34-36 — 70

Parker McLachlin 35-35 — 70

Sam Ryder 36-34 — 70

Lucas Bjerregaard 35-35 — 70

Chad Campbell 33-37 — 70

Kyle Stanley 34-36 — 70

Bo Van Pelt 35-35 — 70

Beau Hossler 34-36 — 70

David Lingmerth 37-34 — 71

Brice Garnett 35-36 — 71

Jhonattan Vegas 36-35 — 71

D.A. Points 37-34 — 71

Derek Ernst 36-35 — 71

Alex Cejka 35-36 — 71

Nelson Ledesma 36-35 — 71

Ricky Barnes 35-36 — 71

Doc Redman 34-37 — 71

Luke List 39-32 — 71

Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71

Russell Knox 35-36 — 71

Denny McCarthy 36-35 — 71

John Merrick 36-35 — 71

Johnson Wagner 36-35 — 71

Peter Uihlein 35-36 — 71

Logan McCracken 34-37 — 71

Rob Oppenheim 34-37 — 71

Ben Taylor 36-35 — 71

Josh Teater 37-35 — 72

Tim Herron 36-36 — 72

Daniel Chopra 37-35 — 72

Henrik Stenson 38-34 — 72

Brian Harman 37-35 — 72

Aaron Baddeley 38-34 — 72

Michael Perras 35-37 — 72

Michael Gellerman 37-35 — 72

George Cunningham 36-36 — 72

David Hearn 39-33 — 72

Richy Werenski 36-36 — 72

Shawn Stefani 36-36 — 72

Scott Stallings 37-35 — 72

Robert Streb 35-37 — 72

John Senden 37-35 — 72

Bill Haas 36-36 — 72

Bud Cauley 39-33 — 72

George McNeill 37-35 — 72

Michael Thompson 38-34 — 72

Bo Hoag 38-34 — 72

Ryan Brehm 37-35 — 72

Matt Jones 37-36 — 73

Chris Stroud 37-36 — 73

Jim Herman 36-37 — 73

Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34 — 73

Jason Dufner 34-39 — 73

Arjun Atwal 35-38 — 73

Graham DeLaet 35-38 — 73

Harry Higgs 35-38 — 73

Vince Covello 36-37 — 73

Rhein Gibson 34-39 — 73

Roberto Castro 37-36 — 73

D.J. Trahan 38-35 — 73

Sangmoon Bae 39-34 — 73

Chandler Phillips 41-32 — 73

Chase Seiffert 37-36 — 73

Ben Crane 37-37 — 74

Matthew NeSmith 37-37 — 74

Doug Ghim 38-36 — 74

J.J. Henry 38-36 — 74

Andrew Landry 35-39 — 74

Kevin Chappell 36-38 — 74

Hunter Mahan 37-37 — 74

Sebastian Cappelen 38-36 — 74

Zack Sucher 38-36 — 74

Hank Lebioda 39-35 — 74

Dawie van der Walt 37-37 — 74

John Rollins 39-36 — 75

Omar Uresti 39-36 — 75

Dominic Bozzelli 40-35 — 75

Roger Sloan 41-34 — 75

Martin Trainer 39-36 — 75

Mark Anderson 39-36 — 75

Scott Brown 39-37 — 76

Robby Shelton 40-36 — 76

Robert Allenby 38-38 — 76

Brendan Steele 39-37 — 76

Keegan Bradley 37-39 — 76

Brendon Todd 37-39 — 76

Brandon Hagy 41-36 — 77

Daniel Berger 41-36 — 77

Sam Burns 41-36 — 77

Kristoffer Ventura 37-40 — 77

Tommy Gainey 41-37 — 78

Jonathan Byrd 39-39 — 78

Chris Baker 42-36 — 78

Cameron Davis 41-38 — 79

Michael Kim 37-44 — 81

Vincent Whaley WD

Disc Golf

Local

CHANDLER PARK

Pro: Taylor Sears 42, Kenny Ooten 44, George Gordon 46, Nick Blazek 46

Advanced: Bobby Reid 46

Intermediate: John Wright 51

Hole-in-One

CHANDLER PARK: Taylor Sears.

Soccer

College: Men

Northeastern St. 2, Ouachita Baptist 0

Rogers St. 6, Harding 0

College: Women

East Carolina 3, Tulsa 0

Oklahoma Christian 2, Texas A&M International 1

Softball

High Schools

Class 6A Regional

At Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow 11, Bixby 0

Broken Arrow advances

Class 5A Regional

At Pryor

Pryor 13, Glenpool 6

Pryor advances

Class 4A

Regional

At Lone Grove

Harrah 11, Cushing 4

Lone Grove 5, Harrah 1

Lone Grove advances

Late Wednesday

Class 4A Regional

At Oologah

Oologah 8, Fort Gibson 0.

Oologah 5, Bristow 1.

Oologah 1, Bristow 0

Oologah advances

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Craig Slaunwhite head of performance, Tommy Brice and Aisling Toolan physical therapists, Wes Bohn advance scout and Alexander Sigua director, media relations. Promoted Teena Murray vice president, health and performance, Greg Stratton director of scouting, Melanie Stocking director, team travel and logistics, Mark Toyoda director, basketball administration, Analise Langford basketball facility operations manager, Robbie Lemons manager of basketball administration, Akachi Okugo player development manager and Michael Martinez media relations coordinator.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.

HOCKEY

NHL STANDINGS

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Jonny Brodzinski to San Jose (AHL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Matt Gilray to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.

WINTER SPORTS

AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship and 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons because football coach Pete Fredenburg let a player use his car for more than 18 months.

FORDHAM — Named Vladimir Makatsaria volunteer assistant men’s tennis coach and Max Darrington student volunteer assistant men’s tennis coach.

MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

RUTGERS — Named T.J. Thompson director of basketball administration.

Golf

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

MGA Twilight “Tip & Tuck”

Gross: 1. Robbie Laird, Tyler Hunt, Ken Kee, Mike Alsup, 29; 2. Pete Moss, Tony Moss, Rob Adkison, Larry Battaglia, 32.

Net: 1. Mark Cochran, Baldy Body, Jeff Medders, Mac Keely, 29.6; 2. Randy Rhines, Jeremy Fairchild, Dan Fairchild, Paul Ross, 30.7; 3. Dick Ocepek, Bob Cacy, Mark Meek, Carl Fisher, 32; 4. Colin Lee, Craig Grotts, Marc VanHooser, Ryan Henry, 32.7.

LAFORTUNE PARK

LaFortune/South Lakes 2-Day Championship

Club Champion: Janice Boener, 164.

Championship Flight: 1. Peggy Peters, 176; 2. Suzy Cremer, 183.

A Flight: 1. Diane Schmidt, 180; 2. Pat Stevens, 185.

B Flight: 1. Nancy Shannon, 187; 2. Sydney Rhodes, 195; 3. Carolyn Smith, 195.

C Flight: 1. Sharon Spillman, 204; 2. Leslie Day, 214.

D Flight: 1. Dina Carson, 242.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble: 1. Steve Carlile, Tommy Matthews, Albert Young, Bob Henshaw, Dave Shouse, 60; 2. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Dean Wiehl, Quenton Maxwell, 61; 3. Jim Ellis, Jerry Lewis, Paul Pearcy, Leon Pritchard 62; 4. Marc Dale, Tom Henderson, Bob Jones, J T Baker, 62; 5. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Mel Gilbertson, Doyle Williams, 64; 6. Coy Stewart, Ronnie Smith, Jim Herron, Bob Phillipe, Mark Nelson 64; 7. Bob Hunt, Van Robinson, Billy Green Bill Cruikshank, 64; 8. Dave Henderson, Craig Crowder, Dave Ostrander, Ken Rentz, 65.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Women’s Senior Club Championship

Gross: 1. Bronda Gray, 2. Kristin Ellsworth.

Net: 1. Nanci Hale, 2. Biddy Kupke.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 70.

FOREST RIDGE: Gary Woods, 76, shot 71.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Rod Smith, 77, shot 72.

PAGE BELCHER: Vince Nerio, 79, shot 77; Lew Wade, 80, shot 77.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 82.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball

Friday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ST. LOUIS -114 Washington +104

National Hockey League

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at COLUMBUS OFF Anaheim OFF

at BUFFALO OFF Florida OFF

at CAROLINA -165 NY Islanders +155

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at MIAMI 2½ 2 (43) Virginia

Colorado St 5½ 3½ (66½) at NEW MEXICO

at OREGON 21 21 (59) Colorado

Saturday

at INDIANA 24 27½ (49½) Rutgers

Toledo 24 26½ (65½) at BOWLING GREEN

Michigan 19½ 22½ (49) at ILLINOIS

at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (66) Louisville

Navy +2 1 (54) at TULSA

Oklahoma 10 10½ (76) Texas

Memphis 5 5½ (49) at TEMPLE

at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (49) Nebraska

at DUKE 17 17 (49) Georgia Tech

at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 4½ (64) Georgia St

Maryland 4 3½ (53½) at PURDUE

Iowa St 7½ 10½ (53½) at WEST VIRGINIA

at BOISE ST 13½ 13½ (60½) Hawaii

at E. MICHIGAN 2 1 (58) Ball St

at MARSHALL 13½ 15½ (47½) Old Dominion

at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 10 (58) New Mexico St

at ARIZONA ST 2 1½ (59½) Washington St

Utah 13½ 14 (59) at OREGON ST

Washington 8½ 5½ (59) at ARIZONA

at MISSOURI 12 12 (57) Mississippi

at GEORGIA 24½ 23½ (52½) South Carolina

Mississippi St 7 6½ (52½) at TENNESSEE

Kent St 9 14½ (57) at AKRON

at OHIO 6 6 (51) N Illinois

at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (53½) Arkansas

at BAYLOR 10½ 11½ (58) Texas Tech

at W MICHIGAN 13 12½ (56½) Miami (Ohio)

BYU 6 5 (50½) at SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati 5 7 (51½) at HOUSTON

at TULANE 33 34 (58) UCONN

at VANDERBILT 16½ 14 (57½) UNLV

at WISCONSIN 10½ 10½ (40½) Michigan St

at LSU 14 13 (56) Florida

at NEVADA 5 2½ (59½) San Jose St

Alabama 17 17 (61) at TEXAS A&M

at FAU 9 10½ (63½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

UAB 9 12 (47) at UTSA

at SOUTHERN MISS 5 3 (58) North Texas

Army 6 4½ (43½) at W KENTUCKY

at FIU 4½ 5 (60½) Charlotte

at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31 (63) UMass

at AIR FORCE 3½ 3 (50½) Fresno St

at NOTRE DAME 13 10½ (59½) SOUTHERN CAL

at CLEMSON 27 26½ (59½) Florida St

Penn St 2½ 3½ (42½) at IOWA

at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (38) Wyoming

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Carolina 3 2½ (47½) Tampa Bay

at BALTIMORE 10 11 (48) Cincinnati

Seattle +2 2 (46) at CLEVELAND

at KANSAS CITY 7½ 4 (55½) Houston

at JACKSONVILLE +1 1 (43½) New Orleans

at MINNESOTA 3 3 (44) Philadelphia

Washington 5 3 (41) at MIAMI

at LA RAMS 5 3 (50½) San Fran

Atlanta 1 2 (51½) at ARIZONA

Dallas 7 7 (44½) at NY JETS

at DENVER 2 2 (40½) Tennessee

at LA CHARGERS 5½ 6½ (41) Pittsburgh

Monday

at GREEN BAY 6½ 4 (47) Detroit

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

European PGA-Italian Open Leading Scores

Thursday

At Olgiata Golf Club

Rome

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,523; Par: 71

First Round

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 64

Rory Sabatini, Slovakia 65

Kurt Kitayama, united States 66

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66

Shubhankar Sharma, India 66

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 66

Justin Rose, England 66

Andrew Johnston, England 67

Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 67

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68

Matthias Schwab, Austria 68

Sam Horsfield, England 68

Chris Paisley, England 68

Ross Fisher, England 68

Tyrell Hatton, England 68

Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 68

Danny Willett, England 68

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68

David Horsey, England 68

Also

Matt Wallace, England 69

Lee Westwood, England 69

Julian Suri, United States 70

Paul Casey, England 71

Martin Kaymer, Germany 72

Shane Lowry, Ireland 72

David Lipsky, United States 72

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74

Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 80

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101

Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123

Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122

Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114

Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113

Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123

L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94

Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111

Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90

N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125

Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148

Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93

Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57

Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134

Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

———

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.<

USL Championship Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 17 4 11 62 56 30

Nashville 18 7 7 61 54 26

Indy 18 9 5 59 45 27

Tampa Bay 16 7 9 57 59 30

New York Red Bulls II 17 9 6 57 70 42

Louisville 15 8 9 54 48 37

North Carolina 15 9 8 53 56 35

Ottawa 14 9 9 51 48 39

Saint Louis 11 12 9 42 40 39

Charleston 9 9 13 40 36 41

Birmingham 11 14 7 40 33 49

Atlanta 2 9 16 8 35 45 74

Memphis 9 15 7 34 35 46

Loudoun 9 17 6 33 50 61

Charlotte 7 14 11 32 37 51

Bethlehem Steel 8 18 6 30 47 72

Swope Park Rangers 6 18 8 26 42 70

Hartford 7 21 5 26 47 79

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 23 3 6 75 85 33

Fresno 16 8 8 56 56 40

Reno 16 10 6 54 67 51

Real Monarchs 14 10 7 49 64 50

Sacramento 14 12 6 48 48 37

Orange County 13 10 9 48 49 41

El Paso 12 9 10 46 37 32

Austin 13 11 7 46 49 46

LA Galaxy II 11 10 11 44 55 60

New Mexico 10 9 12 42 55 54

San Antonio 11 13 8 41 56 52

Las Vegas 11 13 8 41 46 52

Portland II 10 13 8 38 60 61

OKC Energy 9 12 11 38 44 53

Rio Grande Valley 9 15 8 35 46 57

Tulsa 7 15 10 31 43 65

Colorado Springs 7 20 5 26 29 61

Tacoma 6 19 6 24 36 80

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Wednesday, October 2Ottawa 1, Indy 0El Paso 2, Fresno 1LA Galaxy II 2, Sacramento 2, tieFriday, October 4Loudoun 2, Tampa Bay 0Saturday, October 5Swope Park Rangers 2, Hartford 2, tieIndy 3, Memphis 0North Carolina 2, New York Red Bulls II 0Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1, tieColorado 2, LA Galaxy II 0Charleston 0, Birmingham 0, tieSacramento 3, Tulsa 2Louisville 1, Saint Louis 0El Paso 0, Reno 0, tieRio Grande Valley 1, New Mexico 1, tieOrange County 2, OKC Energy 0Phoenix 5, Portland 3Tacoma 4, Fresno 1Las Vegas 4, San Antonio 2Sunday, October 6Charlotte 2, Bethlehem Steel 1Tuesday, October 8Nashville 2, Louisville 1Ottawa 2, Swope Park Rangers 1Wednesday, October 9Loudoun 4, Saint Louis 3Atlanta 5, Bethlehem Steel 2Hartford 4, Birmingham 0Real Monarchs 2, Orange County 0Thursday, October 10Austin at El Paso, 8 p.m.Friday, October 11San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.Saturday, October 12Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Louisville, 6 p.m.Indy at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.North Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Colorado at Tacoma, 9 p.m.LA Galaxy II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.Reno at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Orange County at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, October 13Loudoun at Charleston, 1 p.m.Rio Grande Valley at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.Tuesday, October 15Portland at El Paso, 8 p.m.Wednesday, October 16Swope Park Rangers at Indy, 6 p.m.Memphis at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 7 p.m.Austin at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.Tacoma at New Mexico, 8 p.m.Friday, October 18Portland at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.OKC Energy at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Saturday, October 19Sacramento at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.Ottawa at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Hartford, 6 p.m.Saint Louis at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Louisville at Memphis, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Nashville, 7 p.m.Reno at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Colorado at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Las Vegas at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.El Paso at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Orange County, 9 p.m.Austin at Tacoma, 9 p.m.Sunday, October 20Pittsburgh at Birmingham, 3:30 p.m.

