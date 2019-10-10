Volleyball
High Schools
Claremore def. Sapulpa, 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9)
Basketball
College: Women
Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
(first place votes in parentheses)
1. Baylor (9) 81
2. Texas (1) 71
3. West Virginia 66
4. Iowa State 49
5. K-State 47
6. Oklahoma State 39
7. Oklahoma 34
8. TCU 27
9. Texas Tech 26
10. Kansas 10
Tennis
Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships
At Tulsa
Singles
#55 Sean Hill (BYU) def. #96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-4, 6-3
#28 Joseph Guillin (UC Santa Barbara) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Mac Kiger/Simon Soendergaard (UNC) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-0, 6-4
WNBA Playoff Glance
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74<
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
<
Semifinals
Washington 3, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90<
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
<
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 3, Connecticut 2
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86
Thursday, Oct. 10: Washington 89, Connecticut 78
Thursday’s College Football Scores
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 27, NC Central 13
Golf
PGA — Houston Open Scores
Thursday
At Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par 72
First Round
a-denotes amateur
Austin Cook 29-35 — 64
Talor Gooch 33-31 — 64
Sepp Straka 33-32 — 65
Russell Henley 34-32 — 66
Lanto Griffin 33-33 — 66
Tyler McCumber 32-34 — 66
Nick Watney 34-33 — 67
John Huh 33-34 — 67
Michael Gligic 32-35 — 67
a-Cole Hammer 33-34 — 67
Braden Bailey 34-33 — 67
Xinjun Zhang 33-34 — 67
Seamus Power 34-33 — 67
Mackenzie Hughes 33-35 — 68
Zac Blair 34-34 — 68
Andy Zhang 32-36 — 68
Jeremy Gandon 35-33 — 68
Cameron Tringale 36-32 — 68
Mark Hubbard 35-33 — 68
Maverick McNealy 36-32 — 68
Henrik Norlander 32-36 — 68
Kramer Hickok 33-35 — 68
Bronson Burgoon 35-34 — 69
James Hahn 34-35 — 69
Rich Beem 35-34 — 69
Brian Gay 34-35 — 69
Cameron Champ 33-36 — 69
Patrick Rodgers 34-35 — 69
Wes Roach 35-34 — 69
Rafael Campos 35-34 — 69
Scott Harrington 36-33 — 69
Joseph Bramlett 34-35 — 69
Brandon Wu 35-34 — 69
Peter Malnati 34-35 — 69
Scottie Scheffler 36-33 — 69
Martin Laird 36-34 — 70
Tom Hoge 35-35 — 70
Harris English 34-36 — 70
J.J. Spaun 34-36 — 70
Ryan Armour 36-34 — 70
Stewart Cink 37-33 — 70
Matt Every 36-34 — 70
Boo Weekley 36-34 — 70
Tom Lewis 35-35 — 70
Tyler Duncan 36-34 — 70
Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70
Carlos Ortiz 37-33 — 70
Sebastian Munoz 34-36 — 70
Parker McLachlin 35-35 — 70
Sam Ryder 36-34 — 70
Lucas Bjerregaard 35-35 — 70
Chad Campbell 33-37 — 70
Kyle Stanley 34-36 — 70
Bo Van Pelt 35-35 — 70
Beau Hossler 34-36 — 70
David Lingmerth 37-34 — 71
Brice Garnett 35-36 — 71
Jhonattan Vegas 36-35 — 71
D.A. Points 37-34 — 71
Derek Ernst 36-35 — 71
Alex Cejka 35-36 — 71
Nelson Ledesma 36-35 — 71
Ricky Barnes 35-36 — 71
Doc Redman 34-37 — 71
Luke List 39-32 — 71
Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71
Russell Knox 35-36 — 71
Denny McCarthy 36-35 — 71
John Merrick 36-35 — 71
Johnson Wagner 36-35 — 71
Peter Uihlein 35-36 — 71
Logan McCracken 34-37 — 71
Rob Oppenheim 34-37 — 71
Ben Taylor 36-35 — 71
Josh Teater 37-35 — 72
Tim Herron 36-36 — 72
Daniel Chopra 37-35 — 72
Henrik Stenson 38-34 — 72
Brian Harman 37-35 — 72
Aaron Baddeley 38-34 — 72
Michael Perras 35-37 — 72
Michael Gellerman 37-35 — 72
George Cunningham 36-36 — 72
David Hearn 39-33 — 72
Richy Werenski 36-36 — 72
Shawn Stefani 36-36 — 72
Scott Stallings 37-35 — 72
Robert Streb 35-37 — 72
John Senden 37-35 — 72
Bill Haas 36-36 — 72
Bud Cauley 39-33 — 72
George McNeill 37-35 — 72
Michael Thompson 38-34 — 72
Bo Hoag 38-34 — 72
Ryan Brehm 37-35 — 72
Matt Jones 37-36 — 73
Chris Stroud 37-36 — 73
Jim Herman 36-37 — 73
Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34 — 73
Jason Dufner 34-39 — 73
Arjun Atwal 35-38 — 73
Graham DeLaet 35-38 — 73
Harry Higgs 35-38 — 73
Vince Covello 36-37 — 73
Rhein Gibson 34-39 — 73
Roberto Castro 37-36 — 73
D.J. Trahan 38-35 — 73
Sangmoon Bae 39-34 — 73
Chandler Phillips 41-32 — 73
Chase Seiffert 37-36 — 73
Ben Crane 37-37 — 74
Matthew NeSmith 37-37 — 74
Doug Ghim 38-36 — 74
J.J. Henry 38-36 — 74
Andrew Landry 35-39 — 74
Kevin Chappell 36-38 — 74
Hunter Mahan 37-37 — 74
Sebastian Cappelen 38-36 — 74
Zack Sucher 38-36 — 74
Hank Lebioda 39-35 — 74
Dawie van der Walt 37-37 — 74
John Rollins 39-36 — 75
Omar Uresti 39-36 — 75
Dominic Bozzelli 40-35 — 75
Roger Sloan 41-34 — 75
Martin Trainer 39-36 — 75
Mark Anderson 39-36 — 75
Scott Brown 39-37 — 76
Robby Shelton 40-36 — 76
Robert Allenby 38-38 — 76
Brendan Steele 39-37 — 76
Keegan Bradley 37-39 — 76
Brendon Todd 37-39 — 76
Brandon Hagy 41-36 — 77
Daniel Berger 41-36 — 77
Sam Burns 41-36 — 77
Kristoffer Ventura 37-40 — 77
Tommy Gainey 41-37 — 78
Jonathan Byrd 39-39 — 78
Chris Baker 42-36 — 78
Cameron Davis 41-38 — 79
Michael Kim 37-44 — 81
Vincent Whaley WD
Disc Golf
Local
CHANDLER PARK
Pro: Taylor Sears 42, Kenny Ooten 44, George Gordon 46, Nick Blazek 46
Advanced: Bobby Reid 46
Intermediate: John Wright 51
Hole-in-One
CHANDLER PARK: Taylor Sears.
Soccer
College: Men
Northeastern St. 2, Ouachita Baptist 0
Rogers St. 6, Harding 0
College: Women
East Carolina 3, Tulsa 0
Oklahoma Christian 2, Texas A&M International 1
Softball
High Schools
Class 6A Regional
At Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow 11, Bixby 0
Broken Arrow advances
Class 5A Regional
At Pryor
Pryor 13, Glenpool 6
Pryor advances
Class 4A
Regional
At Lone Grove
Harrah 11, Cushing 4
Lone Grove 5, Harrah 1
Lone Grove advances
Late Wednesday
Class 4A Regional
At Oologah
Oologah 8, Fort Gibson 0.
Oologah 5, Bristow 1.
Oologah 1, Bristow 0
Oologah advances
Thursday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Exercised contract options on F TJ Leaf and G Aaron Holiday. Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Craig Slaunwhite head of performance, Tommy Brice and Aisling Toolan physical therapists, Wes Bohn advance scout and Alexander Sigua director, media relations. Promoted Teena Murray vice president, health and performance, Greg Stratton director of scouting, Melanie Stocking director, team travel and logistics, Mark Toyoda director, basketball administration, Analise Langford basketball facility operations manager, Robbie Lemons manager of basketball administration, Akachi Okugo player development manager and Michael Martinez media relations coordinator.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Marcell Ateman. Released WR J.J. Nelson. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. Named Aaron Stamn offensive assistant coach.
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to a three-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Jonny Brodzinski to San Jose (AHL).
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Matt Gilray to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.
WINTER SPORTS
AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship and 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons because football coach Pete Fredenburg let a player use his car for more than 18 months.
FORDHAM — Named Vladimir Makatsaria volunteer assistant men’s tennis coach and Max Darrington student volunteer assistant men’s tennis coach.
MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
RUTGERS — Named T.J. Thompson director of basketball administration.
Golf
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
MGA Twilight “Tip & Tuck”
Gross: 1. Robbie Laird, Tyler Hunt, Ken Kee, Mike Alsup, 29; 2. Pete Moss, Tony Moss, Rob Adkison, Larry Battaglia, 32.
Net: 1. Mark Cochran, Baldy Body, Jeff Medders, Mac Keely, 29.6; 2. Randy Rhines, Jeremy Fairchild, Dan Fairchild, Paul Ross, 30.7; 3. Dick Ocepek, Bob Cacy, Mark Meek, Carl Fisher, 32; 4. Colin Lee, Craig Grotts, Marc VanHooser, Ryan Henry, 32.7.
LAFORTUNE PARK
LaFortune/South Lakes 2-Day Championship
Club Champion: Janice Boener, 164.
Championship Flight: 1. Peggy Peters, 176; 2. Suzy Cremer, 183.
A Flight: 1. Diane Schmidt, 180; 2. Pat Stevens, 185.
B Flight: 1. Nancy Shannon, 187; 2. Sydney Rhodes, 195; 3. Carolyn Smith, 195.
C Flight: 1. Sharon Spillman, 204; 2. Leslie Day, 214.
D Flight: 1. Dina Carson, 242.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble: 1. Steve Carlile, Tommy Matthews, Albert Young, Bob Henshaw, Dave Shouse, 60; 2. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Dean Wiehl, Quenton Maxwell, 61; 3. Jim Ellis, Jerry Lewis, Paul Pearcy, Leon Pritchard 62; 4. Marc Dale, Tom Henderson, Bob Jones, J T Baker, 62; 5. Ken Ingram, Bob Warner, Mel Gilbertson, Doyle Williams, 64; 6. Coy Stewart, Ronnie Smith, Jim Herron, Bob Phillipe, Mark Nelson 64; 7. Bob Hunt, Van Robinson, Billy Green Bill Cruikshank, 64; 8. Dave Henderson, Craig Crowder, Dave Ostrander, Ken Rentz, 65.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Women’s Senior Club Championship
Gross: 1. Bronda Gray, 2. Kristin Ellsworth.
Net: 1. Nanci Hale, 2. Biddy Kupke.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 70.
FOREST RIDGE: Gary Woods, 76, shot 71.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Rod Smith, 77, shot 72.
PAGE BELCHER: Vince Nerio, 79, shot 77; Lew Wade, 80, shot 77.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 82.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -114 Washington +104
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS OFF Anaheim OFF
at BUFFALO OFF Florida OFF
at CAROLINA -165 NY Islanders +155
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at MIAMI 2½ 2 (43) Virginia
Colorado St 5½ 3½ (66½) at NEW MEXICO
at OREGON 21 21 (59) Colorado
Saturday
at INDIANA 24 27½ (49½) Rutgers
Toledo 24 26½ (65½) at BOWLING GREEN
Michigan 19½ 22½ (49) at ILLINOIS
at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (66) Louisville
Navy +2 1 (54) at TULSA
Oklahoma 10 10½ (76) Texas
Memphis 5 5½ (49) at TEMPLE
at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (49) Nebraska
at DUKE 17 17 (49) Georgia Tech
at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 4½ (64) Georgia St
Maryland 4 3½ (53½) at PURDUE
Iowa St 7½ 10½ (53½) at WEST VIRGINIA
at BOISE ST 13½ 13½ (60½) Hawaii
at E. MICHIGAN 2 1 (58) Ball St
at MARSHALL 13½ 15½ (47½) Old Dominion
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 10 (58) New Mexico St
at ARIZONA ST 2 1½ (59½) Washington St
Utah 13½ 14 (59) at OREGON ST
Washington 8½ 5½ (59) at ARIZONA
at MISSOURI 12 12 (57) Mississippi
at GEORGIA 24½ 23½ (52½) South Carolina
Mississippi St 7 6½ (52½) at TENNESSEE
Kent St 9 14½ (57) at AKRON
at OHIO 6 6 (51) N Illinois
at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (53½) Arkansas
at BAYLOR 10½ 11½ (58) Texas Tech
at W MICHIGAN 13 12½ (56½) Miami (Ohio)
BYU 6 5 (50½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati 5 7 (51½) at HOUSTON
at TULANE 33 34 (58) UCONN
at VANDERBILT 16½ 14 (57½) UNLV
at WISCONSIN 10½ 10½ (40½) Michigan St
at LSU 14 13 (56) Florida
at NEVADA 5 2½ (59½) San Jose St
Alabama 17 17 (61) at TEXAS A&M
at FAU 9 10½ (63½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
UAB 9 12 (47) at UTSA
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 3 (58) North Texas
Army 6 4½ (43½) at W KENTUCKY
at FIU 4½ 5 (60½) Charlotte
at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31 (63) UMass
at AIR FORCE 3½ 3 (50½) Fresno St
at NOTRE DAME 13 10½ (59½) SOUTHERN CAL
at CLEMSON 27 26½ (59½) Florida St
Penn St 2½ 3½ (42½) at IOWA
at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (38) Wyoming
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Carolina 3 2½ (47½) Tampa Bay
at BALTIMORE 10 11 (48) Cincinnati
Seattle +2 2 (46) at CLEVELAND
at KANSAS CITY 7½ 4 (55½) Houston
at JACKSONVILLE +1 1 (43½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (44) Philadelphia
Washington 5 3 (41) at MIAMI
at LA RAMS 5 3 (50½) San Fran
Atlanta 1 2 (51½) at ARIZONA
Dallas 7 7 (44½) at NY JETS
at DENVER 2 2 (40½) Tennessee
at LA CHARGERS 5½ 6½ (41) Pittsburgh
Monday
at GREEN BAY 6½ 4 (47) Detroit
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
European PGA-Italian Open Leading Scores
Thursday
At Olgiata Golf Club
Rome
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,523; Par: 71
First Round
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 64
Rory Sabatini, Slovakia 65
Kurt Kitayama, united States 66
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66
Shubhankar Sharma, India 66
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 66
Justin Rose, England 66
Andrew Johnston, England 67
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 67
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68
Sam Horsfield, England 68
Chris Paisley, England 68
Ross Fisher, England 68
Tyrell Hatton, England 68
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 68
Danny Willett, England 68
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68
David Horsey, England 68
Also
Matt Wallace, England 69
Lee Westwood, England 69
Julian Suri, United States 70
Paul Casey, England 71
Martin Kaymer, Germany 72
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72
David Lipsky, United States 72
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 80
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114
Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90
N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125
Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138
———
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.<
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 17 4 11 62 56 30
Nashville 18 7 7 61 54 26
Indy 18 9 5 59 45 27
Tampa Bay 16 7 9 57 59 30
New York Red Bulls II 17 9 6 57 70 42
Louisville 15 8 9 54 48 37
North Carolina 15 9 8 53 56 35
Ottawa 14 9 9 51 48 39
Saint Louis 11 12 9 42 40 39
Charleston 9 9 13 40 36 41
Birmingham 11 14 7 40 33 49
Atlanta 2 9 16 8 35 45 74
Memphis 9 15 7 34 35 46
Loudoun 9 17 6 33 50 61
Charlotte 7 14 11 32 37 51
Bethlehem Steel 8 18 6 30 47 72
Swope Park Rangers 6 18 8 26 42 70
Hartford 7 21 5 26 47 79
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 23 3 6 75 85 33
Fresno 16 8 8 56 56 40
Reno 16 10 6 54 67 51
Real Monarchs 14 10 7 49 64 50
Sacramento 14 12 6 48 48 37
Orange County 13 10 9 48 49 41
El Paso 12 9 10 46 37 32
Austin 13 11 7 46 49 46
LA Galaxy II 11 10 11 44 55 60
New Mexico 10 9 12 42 55 54
San Antonio 11 13 8 41 56 52
Las Vegas 11 13 8 41 46 52
Portland II 10 13 8 38 60 61
OKC Energy 9 12 11 38 44 53
Rio Grande Valley 9 15 8 35 46 57
Tulsa 7 15 10 31 43 65
Colorado Springs 7 20 5 26 29 61
Tacoma 6 19 6 24 36 80
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.Wednesday, October 2Ottawa 1, Indy 0El Paso 2, Fresno 1LA Galaxy II 2, Sacramento 2, tieFriday, October 4Loudoun 2, Tampa Bay 0Saturday, October 5Swope Park Rangers 2, Hartford 2, tieIndy 3, Memphis 0North Carolina 2, New York Red Bulls II 0Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1, tieColorado 2, LA Galaxy II 0Charleston 0, Birmingham 0, tieSacramento 3, Tulsa 2Louisville 1, Saint Louis 0El Paso 0, Reno 0, tieRio Grande Valley 1, New Mexico 1, tieOrange County 2, OKC Energy 0Phoenix 5, Portland 3Tacoma 4, Fresno 1Las Vegas 4, San Antonio 2Sunday, October 6Charlotte 2, Bethlehem Steel 1Tuesday, October 8Nashville 2, Louisville 1Ottawa 2, Swope Park Rangers 1Wednesday, October 9Loudoun 4, Saint Louis 3Atlanta 5, Bethlehem Steel 2Hartford 4, Birmingham 0Real Monarchs 2, Orange County 0Thursday, October 10Austin at El Paso, 8 p.m.Friday, October 11San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.Saturday, October 12Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.Swope Park Rangers at Louisville, 6 p.m.Indy at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.North Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Pittsburgh at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.Colorado at Tacoma, 9 p.m.LA Galaxy II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.Reno at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Orange County at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, October 13Loudoun at Charleston, 1 p.m.Rio Grande Valley at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.Tuesday, October 15Portland at El Paso, 8 p.m.Wednesday, October 16Swope Park Rangers at Indy, 6 p.m.Memphis at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 7 p.m.Austin at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.Tacoma at New Mexico, 8 p.m.Friday, October 18Portland at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.OKC Energy at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Saturday, October 19Sacramento at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.Ottawa at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Hartford, 6 p.m.Saint Louis at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Louisville at Memphis, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Nashville, 7 p.m.Reno at Tulsa, 7 p.m.Colorado at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Las Vegas at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.El Paso at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Orange County, 9 p.m.Austin at Tacoma, 9 p.m.Sunday, October 20Pittsburgh at Birmingham, 3:30 p.m.