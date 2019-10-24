Soccer

College: Women

Oklahoma Christian 2, Texas-Permian Basin 0

Tennis

College: Men

ITA Central Regional Championships

At Norman

Singles

Scott Hjelm (Oral Roberts) def. Boriss Kamdem (Tulsa), walkover

Barny Thorold (Drake) def. Daniel Siddall (TU) 6-7 (0-3), 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Luke Hammond/Emile Hudd (Oklahoma St.) def. Marcello Moreira/Andre Russo (ORU), 8-4

Sebastian Vile/Daniel Martin (Minnesota) def. Mathieu Scaglia/Brady Draheim (OSU) 8-7(8)

Kody Pearson/Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) def. Jason Kerst/Morgan Lohan (Iowa) 8-7 (1)

Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Andre Saleh/Shunya Maruyama (Nebraska) 8-3

Nick Campbell/Mac Mease (Creighton) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 8-7 (7)

MLS Playoff Glance

Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<

Sunday, Oct. 20

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

<

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1<

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0<

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0<

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

<

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC or LA Galaxy at Seattle, TBA<

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

<

Time EST

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 8 2 1 17 40 30

Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20

Toronto 5 4 2 12 40 39

Tampa Bay 5 3 1 11 32 29

Florida 4 2 3 11 30 33

Montreal 4 4 2 10 36 34

Detroit 3 7 0 6 23 38

Ottawa 2 6 1 5 22 31

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 7 2 2 16 41 34

Carolina 6 3 1 13 33 29

N.Y. Islanders 6 3 0 12 25 22

Columbus 5 3 2 12 26 32

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 12 36 30

Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21

N.Y. Rangers 3 4 1 7 25 27

New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24

Nashville 5 3 1 11 38 32

St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30

Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36

Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32

Chicago 2 3 2 6 19 22

Minnesota 3 6 0 6 21 32

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 7 2 1 15 31 24

Vegas 7 4 0 14 36 28

Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19

Anaheim 6 4 0 12 24 22

Arizona 5 3 1 11 26 19

Calgary 5 5 1 11 29 32

San Jose 4 5 1 9 28 34

Los Angeles 4 5 0 8 27 34

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2<

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 9 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.<

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1

New York 0 1 .000 1

Boston 0 1 .000 1

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central W L Pct GB

Detroit 1 1 .500 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½

Chicago 0 1 .000 ½

Cleveland 0 1 .000 ½

Indiana 0 1 .000 ½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1

Memphis 0 1 .000 1

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 1 0 1.000 —

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1

Portland 0 1 .000 1

Pacific W L Pct GB

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Golden State 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Sacramento 0 1 .000 1

———

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 126, Chicago 125

Detroit 119, Indiana 110

Orlando 94, Cleveland 85

Miami 120, Memphis 101

Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT

Philadelphia 107, Boston 93

Dallas 108, Washington 100

San Antonio 120, New York 111

Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95

Denver 108, Portland 100

Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95<

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 117, Detroit 100

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Agua Caliente Clippers for the returning player rights to G Markel Crawford.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL STANDINGS

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL) and G Linus Soderstrom to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released F Olivier Labelle.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Will not bring back coach Wilmer Cabrera next season.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with Marta Vieira da Silva.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Florian Jungwirth to a multiyear contract.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Andrea Gaudenzi chairman for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2020.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men’s basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line MLB World Series

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Houston -141 at WASHINGTON +131

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at BOSTON 2½ (216½) Toronto

Minnesota 5 (229) at CHARLOTTE

at BROOKLYN 9 (225½) New York

at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (218½) Washington

at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (228) Dallas

at MEMPHIS 1 (223½) Chicago

at DENVER 11 (221) Phoenix

Portland 1½ (226½) at SACRAMENTO

at LA LAKERS 3 (219½) Utah

National Hockey League

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at VEGAS -156 Colorado +146

at TORONTO -167 San Jose +157

at NEW JERSEY -135 Arizona +125

Buffalo -120 at DETROIT +110

NY Islanders -127 at OTTAWA +117

Washington -108 at VANCOUVER -102

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (64) at COLORADO

Saturday

UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS

at PURDUE 9 9½ (58½) Illinois

at ARMY 10 9½ (54) San Jose St

at GEORGIA ST +1 1½ (66½) Troy

at CLEMSON 35 34 (58½) Boston College

Memphis 8½ 10½ (59) at TULSA

at TOLEDO 4 3½ (56½) E. Michigan

at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50½) Mississippi St

UCF 10 10½ (60) at TEMPLE

at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27 (63½) Bowling Green

at NEBRASKA +1½ 2½ (53½) Indiana

at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47) Cent. Michigan

Iowa 8½ 10 (37½) at NORTHWESTERN

South Florida PK 2 (52) at EAST CAROLINA

at FLORIDA ST 10 10 (59) Syracuse

Liberty 4½ 7 (44½) at RUTGERS

Southern Miss 12 9½ (50½) at RICE

at UTAH 17½ 21 (36) California

at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada

at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58½) Utah St

Hawaii 11½ 9½ (72) at NEW MEXICO

at MARSHALL 5½ 5 (45) W Kentucky

at STANFORD +1 1½ (52½) Arizona

at OREGON 14½ 14 (64½) Washington St

at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (56½) Colorado St

Missouri 9 10½ (44) at KENTUCKY

at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (53½) Duke

Penn St 6 6 (43½) at MICHIGAN ST

at KENT ST 2 1½ (55½) Miami (Ohio)

Appalachian St 24 26½ (52½) at SOUTH ALABAMA

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (55½) New Mexico St

at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Oklahoma St

FIU 1 2 (57½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FAU 14 14 (50) at OLD DOMINION

at BALL ST 2½ 2½ (61½) Ohio

at ALABAMA 34 31 (55½) Arkansas

South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE

Oklahoma 20 24 (57½) at KANSAS ST

at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (58) Maryland

at NAVY 2½ 3½ (57) Tulane

Texas +1 1 (56) at TCU

at PITTSBURGH 3 5 (43½) Miami

Virginia 2½ 3½ (51½) at LOUISVILLE

at N ILLINOIS 24½ 22½ (44) Akron

Texas Tech 5½ 4½ (65) at KANSAS

North Texas 5 4 (64) at CHARLOTTE

at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin

at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 12½ (59½) Texas State

at LSU 10½ 10½ (59) Auburn

Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP

Notre Dame +2 1 (51½) at MICHIGAN

Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA

San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at DETROIT 7 7 (49½) NY Giants

at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay

at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers

Seattle 3½ OFF (OFF) at ATLANTA

at JACKSONVILLE 5 6½ (40½) NY Jets

at BUFFALO 1 2½ (43½) Philadelphia

LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati

at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (47½) Arizona

at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland

at SAN FRAN 6 6 (42) Carolina

at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 5½ (43) Denver

at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (45½) Cleveland

Green Bay 1 3½ (47½) at KC

Monday

at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14 (43½) Miami

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Times EDT

Play-In Round

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks<

Western Conference

Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1<

Conference Quarterfinals

Saturday, October 26

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m

Sacramento at Reno, 8:30

Austin at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.<

Golf

European PGA-Portugal Masters Leading Scores

Thursday

At Dom Pedro Victoria GC

Vilamoura, Portugal

Purse: $1.67 million

Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71

First Round

Louis De Jager, South Africa 63

Justin Walters, South Africa 65

Oliver Fisher, England 65

Jake McLeod, Australia 65

Brandon Stone, South Africa 66

Matthew Southgate, England 66

Renato Paratore, Italy 66

Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 66

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 66

David Horsey, England 66

Sihwan Kim, United States 66

Shubhankar Sharma, India 67

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 67

Martin Kaymer, Germay 67

Eddie Pepperell, England 67

Adrien Saddier, France 67

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 67

Jack Singh Brar, England 67

Matt Wallace, England 67

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 67

Sam Horsfield, England 67

Ashley Chesters, England 67

Also

John Catlin, United States 68

Lee Westwood, England 68

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73

LPGA-BMW Ladies Championship Scores

Thursday

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72 (36-36)

First Round

Minjee Lee 33-33 — 66

Danielle Kang 34-33 — 67

Jin Young Ko 35-32 — 67

Jeongeun Lee6 34-33 — 67

Seung Yeon Lee 35-32 — 67

Sei Young Kim 35-33 — 68

Su Oh 35-33 — 68

Somi Lee 35-33 — 68

HeeJeong Lim 34-34 — 68

Yu Liu 33-35 — 68

Shanshan Feng 34-34 — 68

Hee Won Na 33-35 — 68

Ha Na Jang 35-34 — 69

Amy Yang 36-33 — 69

Marina Alex 33-36 — 69

Jung Min Lee 34-35 — 69

Nelly Korda 35-34 — 69

So Yeon Ryu 34-35 — 69

In-Kyung Kim 33-36 — 69

Min Sun5 Kim 35-34 — 69

Lydia Ko 36-33 — 69

Hye-Jin Choi 33-37 — 70

Hyun Kyung Park 36-34 — 70

Kristen Gillman 35-35 — 70

Ye Rim Choi 35-35 — 70

Azahara Munoz 37-33 — 70

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-33 — 70

Mi Jung Hur 34-36 — 70

Bo Ah Kim 34-36 — 70

In Gee Chun 35-35 — 70

Jing Yan 34-36 — 70

A Lim Kim 35-36 — 71

Jessica Korda 35-36 — 71

Sohye Park 35-36 — 71

Lizette Salas 37-34 — 71

Alena Sharp 34-37 — 71

Ye Jin Kim 34-37 — 71

Brittany Altomare 36-35 — 71

Hyo Joo Kim 34-37 — 71

Caroline Masson 35-36 — 71

Ji Young Park 35-36 — 71

Jeongmin Cho 37-35 — 72

So Young Lee 35-37 — 72

Mi Hyang Lee 36-36 — 72

Gaby Lopez 38-34 — 72

Mirim Lee 35-37 — 72

Min Ji Park 37-35 — 72

Jennifer Kupcho 34-38 — 72

Nicole Broch Larsen 37-35 — 72

Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72

Angel Yin 37-35 — 72

Gayoung Lee 37-36 — 73

Brooke M. Henderson 36-37 — 73

Ju Young Pak 39-34 — 73

Ji Hyun Kim 37-36 — 73

Charley Hull 35-38 — 73

Moriya Jutanugarn 37-36 — 73

Chae Yoon Park 35-38 — 73

Ji Yeong2 Kim 34-39 — 73

Jaye Marie Green 37-36 — 73

Jin Seon Han 35-38 — 73

So Yeon Park 37-36 — 73

Hannah Green 37-36 — 73

Jasmine Suwannapura 36-37 — 73

Ariya Jutanugarn 40-34 — 74

Megan Khang 36-38 — 74

Char Young2 Kim 39-35 — 74

Ayean Cho 37-37 — 74

Chella Choi 37-37 — 74

Paula Creamer 37-37 — 74

Jenny Shin 38-36 — 74

Morgan Pressel 37-37 — 74

Song Yi Ahn 38-36 — 74

Ally McDonald 38-37 — 75

Annie Park 38-37 — 75

Da Yeon Lee 36-39 — 75

Anna Nordqvist 39-36 — 75

Eun-Hee Ji 37-38 — 75

Eun Bin Lim 36-39 — 75

Gyo Rin Park 39-37 — 76

Ashleigh Buhai 38-38 — 76

Celine Boutier 39-37 — 76

So Yi Kim 40-38 — 78

Wei-Ling Hsu 37-42 — 79

PGA-Zozo Championship Scores

Thursday

At Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Chiba, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70 (34-36)

First Round

Tiger Woods 29-35 — 64

Gary Woodland 30-34 — 64

Hideki Matsuyama 31-34 — 65

Daniel Berger 31-36 — 67

Sung Kang 31-36 — 67

Ryan Palmer 33-34 — 67

Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68

Ryo Ishikawa 33-35 — 68

C.T. Pan 31-37 — 68

Billy Horschel 33-35 — 68

Joaquin Niemann 33-35 — 68

Xander Schauffele 31-37 — 68

Rikuya Hoshino 32-36 — 68

Paul Casey 34-35 — 69

Matthew Wolff 33-36 — 69

Corey Conners 32-37 — 69

Bubba Watson 34-35 — 69

Satoshi Kodaira 32-37 — 69

Emiliano Grillo 34-35 — 69

Keegan Bradley 35-34 — 69

Keith Mitchell 32-37 — 69

Kevin Tway 34-35 — 69

Louis Oosthuizen 33-36 — 69

Adam Schenk 36-33 — 69

Tomoharu Otsuki 33-37 — 70

Charles Howell III 34-36 — 70

Sergio Garcia 35-35 — 70

Danny Lee 33-37 — 70

Vaughn Taylor 33-37 — 70

Byeong Hun An 35-35 — 70

Justin Thomas 33-37 — 70

J.T. Poston 33-37 — 70

Adam Hadwin 36-35 — 71

Rory Sabbatini 36-35 — 71

Kevin Na 34-37 — 71

Max Homa 36-35 — 71

Troy Merritt 35-36 — 71

Dylan Frittelli 36-35 — 71

Adam Long 32-39 — 71

Tommy Fleetwood 34-37 — 71

Sungjae Im 35-36 — 71

Sanghyun Park 35-36 — 71

Chan Kim 35-36 — 71

Shane Lowry 33-38 — 71

Ian Poulter 34-37 — 71

Collin Morikawa 34-37 — 71

Harold Varner III 37-35 — 72

Patrick Reed 34-38 — 72

Tony Finau 34-38 — 72

Ryan Moore 35-37 — 72

Mikumu Horikawa 36-36 — 72

Pat Perez 34-38 — 72

Rory McIlroy 33-39 — 72

Lucas Glover 35-37 — 72

Seungsu Han 36-36 — 72

Yosuke Asaji 33-39 — 72

Joel Dahmen 33-39 — 72

Jason Day 37-36 — 73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-38 — 73

Shaun Norris 35-38 — 73

Nate Lashley 35-38 — 73

Adam Scott 37-36 — 73

Abraham Ancer 34-40 — 74

Shugo Imahira 38-36 — 74

Wyndham Clark 35-39 — 74

Jazz Janewattananond 34-40 — 74

Jordan Spieth 37-37 — 74

Jason Kokrak 36-38 — 74

Kevin Kisner 39-36 — 75

Jinichiro Kozuma 35-40 — 75

Viktor Hovland 38-37 — 75

Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-39 — 75

Si Woo Kim 38-38 — 76

Marc Leishman 38-38 — 76

Chez Reavie 37-40 — 77

Scott Piercy 41-37 — 78

Kevin Streelman 37-41 — 78

Graeme McDowell 36-45 — 81

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Adirondack 3 1 0 1 7 17 15

Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20

Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24

Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6

Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17

Maine 1 3 0 1 3 15 21

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7

South Carolina 3 1 0 0 6 15 12

Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12

Norfolk 2 3 0 0 4 15 17

Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10

Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6

Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 4 19 16

Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Kalamazoo 2 1 0 0 4 12 12

Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17

Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6

Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11

Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20

Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16

Tulsa 2 5 0 0 4 16 27

Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22

Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 2<

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 5:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 4:05 p.m.<

Tags