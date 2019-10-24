Soccer
College: Women
Oklahoma Christian 2, Texas-Permian Basin 0
Tennis
College: Men
ITA Central Regional Championships
At Norman
Singles
Scott Hjelm (Oral Roberts) def. Boriss Kamdem (Tulsa), walkover
Barny Thorold (Drake) def. Daniel Siddall (TU) 6-7 (0-3), 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Luke Hammond/Emile Hudd (Oklahoma St.) def. Marcello Moreira/Andre Russo (ORU), 8-4
Sebastian Vile/Daniel Martin (Minnesota) def. Mathieu Scaglia/Brady Draheim (OSU) 8-7(8)
Kody Pearson/Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU) def. Jason Kerst/Morgan Lohan (Iowa) 8-7 (1)
Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Andre Saleh/Shunya Maruyama (Nebraska) 8-3
Nick Campbell/Mac Mease (Creighton) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 8-7 (7)
MLS Playoff Glance
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<
Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<
Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
<
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto 2, New York City FC 1<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0<
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0<
Thursday, Oct. 24
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
<
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Seattle at Los Angeles FC or LA Galaxy at Seattle, TBA<
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
<
Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 8 2 1 17 40 30
Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20
Toronto 5 4 2 12 40 39
Tampa Bay 5 3 1 11 32 29
Florida 4 2 3 11 30 33
Montreal 4 4 2 10 36 34
Detroit 3 7 0 6 23 38
Ottawa 2 6 1 5 22 31
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 2 2 16 41 34
Carolina 6 3 1 13 33 29
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 0 12 25 22
Columbus 5 3 2 12 26 32
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 12 36 30
Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21
N.Y. Rangers 3 4 1 7 25 27
New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24
Nashville 5 3 1 11 38 32
St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30
Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36
Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32
Chicago 2 3 2 6 19 22
Minnesota 3 6 0 6 21 32
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 2 1 15 31 24
Vegas 7 4 0 14 36 28
Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19
Anaheim 6 4 0 12 24 22
Arizona 5 3 1 11 26 19
Calgary 5 5 1 11 29 32
San Jose 4 5 1 9 28 34
Los Angeles 4 5 0 8 27 34
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2<
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2
San Jose 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 9 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 1 .000 1
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Central W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 1 .500 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 ½
Indiana 0 1 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 ½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 1 0 1.000 —
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1
Portland 0 1 .000 1
Pacific W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
Golden State 0 0 .000 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
Sacramento 0 1 .000 1
———
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 126, Chicago 125
Detroit 119, Indiana 110
Orlando 94, Cleveland 85
Miami 120, Memphis 101
Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93
Dallas 108, Washington 100
San Antonio 120, New York 111
Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108, Portland 100
Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95<
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 117, Detroit 100
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Sports Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Agua Caliente Clippers for the returning player rights to G Markel Crawford.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL STANDINGS
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL) and G Linus Soderstrom to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Released F Olivier Labelle.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Will not bring back coach Wilmer Cabrera next season.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with Marta Vieira da Silva.
National Women’s Soccer League
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Florian Jungwirth to a multiyear contract.
TENNIS
ATP — Named Andrea Gaudenzi chairman for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2020.
COLLEGE
NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men’s basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line MLB World Series
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -141 at WASHINGTON +131
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 2½ (216½) Toronto
Minnesota 5 (229) at CHARLOTTE
at BROOKLYN 9 (225½) New York
at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (218½) Washington
at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (228) Dallas
at MEMPHIS 1 (223½) Chicago
at DENVER 11 (221) Phoenix
Portland 1½ (226½) at SACRAMENTO
at LA LAKERS 3 (219½) Utah
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -156 Colorado +146
at TORONTO -167 San Jose +157
at NEW JERSEY -135 Arizona +125
Buffalo -120 at DETROIT +110
NY Islanders -127 at OTTAWA +117
Washington -108 at VANCOUVER -102
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (64) at COLORADO
Saturday
UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS
at PURDUE 9 9½ (58½) Illinois
at ARMY 10 9½ (54) San Jose St
at GEORGIA ST +1 1½ (66½) Troy
at CLEMSON 35 34 (58½) Boston College
Memphis 8½ 10½ (59) at TULSA
at TOLEDO 4 3½ (56½) E. Michigan
at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50½) Mississippi St
UCF 10 10½ (60) at TEMPLE
at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27 (63½) Bowling Green
at NEBRASKA +1½ 2½ (53½) Indiana
at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47) Cent. Michigan
Iowa 8½ 10 (37½) at NORTHWESTERN
South Florida PK 2 (52) at EAST CAROLINA
at FLORIDA ST 10 10 (59) Syracuse
Liberty 4½ 7 (44½) at RUTGERS
Southern Miss 12 9½ (50½) at RICE
at UTAH 17½ 21 (36) California
at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada
at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58½) Utah St
Hawaii 11½ 9½ (72) at NEW MEXICO
at MARSHALL 5½ 5 (45) W Kentucky
at STANFORD +1 1½ (52½) Arizona
at OREGON 14½ 14 (64½) Washington St
at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (56½) Colorado St
Missouri 9 10½ (44) at KENTUCKY
at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (53½) Duke
Penn St 6 6 (43½) at MICHIGAN ST
at KENT ST 2 1½ (55½) Miami (Ohio)
Appalachian St 24 26½ (52½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (55½) New Mexico St
at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Oklahoma St
FIU 1 2 (57½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
FAU 14 14 (50) at OLD DOMINION
at BALL ST 2½ 2½ (61½) Ohio
at ALABAMA 34 31 (55½) Arkansas
South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE
Oklahoma 20 24 (57½) at KANSAS ST
at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (58) Maryland
at NAVY 2½ 3½ (57) Tulane
Texas +1 1 (56) at TCU
at PITTSBURGH 3 5 (43½) Miami
Virginia 2½ 3½ (51½) at LOUISVILLE
at N ILLINOIS 24½ 22½ (44) Akron
Texas Tech 5½ 4½ (65) at KANSAS
North Texas 5 4 (64) at CHARLOTTE
at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin
at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 12½ (59½) Texas State
at LSU 10½ 10½ (59) Auburn
Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP
Notre Dame +2 1 (51½) at MICHIGAN
Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA
San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at DETROIT 7 7 (49½) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay
at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers
Seattle 3½ OFF (OFF) at ATLANTA
at JACKSONVILLE 5 6½ (40½) NY Jets
at BUFFALO 1 2½ (43½) Philadelphia
LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati
at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (47½) Arizona
at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland
at SAN FRAN 6 6 (42) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 5½ (43) Denver
at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (45½) Cleveland
Green Bay 1 3½ (47½) at KC
Monday
at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14 (43½) Miami
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Times EDT
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference
Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2
Charleston 1, Ottawa 1, Charleston advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks<
Western Conference
Austin 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1<
Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m
Sacramento at Reno, 8:30
Austin at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.<
Golf
European PGA-Portugal Masters Leading Scores
Thursday
At Dom Pedro Victoria GC
Vilamoura, Portugal
Purse: $1.67 million
Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71
First Round
Louis De Jager, South Africa 63
Justin Walters, South Africa 65
Oliver Fisher, England 65
Jake McLeod, Australia 65
Brandon Stone, South Africa 66
Matthew Southgate, England 66
Renato Paratore, Italy 66
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 66
David Horsey, England 66
Sihwan Kim, United States 66
Shubhankar Sharma, India 67
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 67
Martin Kaymer, Germay 67
Eddie Pepperell, England 67
Adrien Saddier, France 67
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 67
Jack Singh Brar, England 67
Matt Wallace, England 67
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 67
Sam Horsfield, England 67
Ashley Chesters, England 67
Also
John Catlin, United States 68
Lee Westwood, England 68
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73
LPGA-BMW Ladies Championship Scores
Thursday
At LPGA International Busan
Busan, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Minjee Lee 33-33 — 66
Danielle Kang 34-33 — 67
Jin Young Ko 35-32 — 67
Jeongeun Lee6 34-33 — 67
Seung Yeon Lee 35-32 — 67
Sei Young Kim 35-33 — 68
Su Oh 35-33 — 68
Somi Lee 35-33 — 68
HeeJeong Lim 34-34 — 68
Yu Liu 33-35 — 68
Shanshan Feng 34-34 — 68
Hee Won Na 33-35 — 68
Ha Na Jang 35-34 — 69
Amy Yang 36-33 — 69
Marina Alex 33-36 — 69
Jung Min Lee 34-35 — 69
Nelly Korda 35-34 — 69
So Yeon Ryu 34-35 — 69
In-Kyung Kim 33-36 — 69
Min Sun5 Kim 35-34 — 69
Lydia Ko 36-33 — 69
Hye-Jin Choi 33-37 — 70
Hyun Kyung Park 36-34 — 70
Kristen Gillman 35-35 — 70
Ye Rim Choi 35-35 — 70
Azahara Munoz 37-33 — 70
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 37-33 — 70
Mi Jung Hur 34-36 — 70
Bo Ah Kim 34-36 — 70
In Gee Chun 35-35 — 70
Jing Yan 34-36 — 70
A Lim Kim 35-36 — 71
Jessica Korda 35-36 — 71
Sohye Park 35-36 — 71
Lizette Salas 37-34 — 71
Alena Sharp 34-37 — 71
Ye Jin Kim 34-37 — 71
Brittany Altomare 36-35 — 71
Hyo Joo Kim 34-37 — 71
Caroline Masson 35-36 — 71
Ji Young Park 35-36 — 71
Jeongmin Cho 37-35 — 72
So Young Lee 35-37 — 72
Mi Hyang Lee 36-36 — 72
Gaby Lopez 38-34 — 72
Mirim Lee 35-37 — 72
Min Ji Park 37-35 — 72
Jennifer Kupcho 34-38 — 72
Nicole Broch Larsen 37-35 — 72
Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72
Angel Yin 37-35 — 72
Gayoung Lee 37-36 — 73
Brooke M. Henderson 36-37 — 73
Ju Young Pak 39-34 — 73
Ji Hyun Kim 37-36 — 73
Charley Hull 35-38 — 73
Moriya Jutanugarn 37-36 — 73
Chae Yoon Park 35-38 — 73
Ji Yeong2 Kim 34-39 — 73
Jaye Marie Green 37-36 — 73
Jin Seon Han 35-38 — 73
So Yeon Park 37-36 — 73
Hannah Green 37-36 — 73
Jasmine Suwannapura 36-37 — 73
Ariya Jutanugarn 40-34 — 74
Megan Khang 36-38 — 74
Char Young2 Kim 39-35 — 74
Ayean Cho 37-37 — 74
Chella Choi 37-37 — 74
Paula Creamer 37-37 — 74
Jenny Shin 38-36 — 74
Morgan Pressel 37-37 — 74
Song Yi Ahn 38-36 — 74
Ally McDonald 38-37 — 75
Annie Park 38-37 — 75
Da Yeon Lee 36-39 — 75
Anna Nordqvist 39-36 — 75
Eun-Hee Ji 37-38 — 75
Eun Bin Lim 36-39 — 75
Gyo Rin Park 39-37 — 76
Ashleigh Buhai 38-38 — 76
Celine Boutier 39-37 — 76
So Yi Kim 40-38 — 78
Wei-Ling Hsu 37-42 — 79
PGA-Zozo Championship Scores
Thursday
At Accordia Golf Narashino CC
Chiba, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70 (34-36)
First Round
Tiger Woods 29-35 — 64
Gary Woodland 30-34 — 64
Hideki Matsuyama 31-34 — 65
Daniel Berger 31-36 — 67
Sung Kang 31-36 — 67
Ryan Palmer 33-34 — 67
Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68
Ryo Ishikawa 33-35 — 68
C.T. Pan 31-37 — 68
Billy Horschel 33-35 — 68
Joaquin Niemann 33-35 — 68
Xander Schauffele 31-37 — 68
Rikuya Hoshino 32-36 — 68
Paul Casey 34-35 — 69
Matthew Wolff 33-36 — 69
Corey Conners 32-37 — 69
Bubba Watson 34-35 — 69
Satoshi Kodaira 32-37 — 69
Emiliano Grillo 34-35 — 69
Keegan Bradley 35-34 — 69
Keith Mitchell 32-37 — 69
Kevin Tway 34-35 — 69
Louis Oosthuizen 33-36 — 69
Adam Schenk 36-33 — 69
Tomoharu Otsuki 33-37 — 70
Charles Howell III 34-36 — 70
Sergio Garcia 35-35 — 70
Danny Lee 33-37 — 70
Vaughn Taylor 33-37 — 70
Byeong Hun An 35-35 — 70
Justin Thomas 33-37 — 70
J.T. Poston 33-37 — 70
Adam Hadwin 36-35 — 71
Rory Sabbatini 36-35 — 71
Kevin Na 34-37 — 71
Max Homa 36-35 — 71
Troy Merritt 35-36 — 71
Dylan Frittelli 36-35 — 71
Adam Long 32-39 — 71
Tommy Fleetwood 34-37 — 71
Sungjae Im 35-36 — 71
Sanghyun Park 35-36 — 71
Chan Kim 35-36 — 71
Shane Lowry 33-38 — 71
Ian Poulter 34-37 — 71
Collin Morikawa 34-37 — 71
Harold Varner III 37-35 — 72
Patrick Reed 34-38 — 72
Tony Finau 34-38 — 72
Ryan Moore 35-37 — 72
Mikumu Horikawa 36-36 — 72
Pat Perez 34-38 — 72
Rory McIlroy 33-39 — 72
Lucas Glover 35-37 — 72
Seungsu Han 36-36 — 72
Yosuke Asaji 33-39 — 72
Joel Dahmen 33-39 — 72
Jason Day 37-36 — 73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-38 — 73
Shaun Norris 35-38 — 73
Nate Lashley 35-38 — 73
Adam Scott 37-36 — 73
Abraham Ancer 34-40 — 74
Shugo Imahira 38-36 — 74
Wyndham Clark 35-39 — 74
Jazz Janewattananond 34-40 — 74
Jordan Spieth 37-37 — 74
Jason Kokrak 36-38 — 74
Kevin Kisner 39-36 — 75
Jinichiro Kozuma 35-40 — 75
Viktor Hovland 38-37 — 75
Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-39 — 75
Si Woo Kim 38-38 — 76
Marc Leishman 38-38 — 76
Chez Reavie 37-40 — 77
Scott Piercy 41-37 — 78
Kevin Streelman 37-41 — 78
Graeme McDowell 36-45 — 81
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 3 1 0 1 7 17 15
Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 1 3 0 1 3 15 21
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
South Carolina 3 1 0 0 6 15 12
Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12
Norfolk 2 3 0 0 4 15 17
Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 4 19 16
Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Kalamazoo 2 1 0 0 4 12 12
Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17
Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Tulsa 2 5 0 0 4 16 27
Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 4
Norfolk 5, South Carolina 2<
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 5:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Brampton, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 4:05 p.m.<