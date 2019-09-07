Soccer
USL Championship
Saturday
Hartford 5, Loudoun 1
Tampa Bay 3, Charlotte 1
Bethlehem Steel 3, North Carolina 3, tie
Louisville 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie
Atlanta 3, Ottawa 2
Austin 1, Colorado 1, tie
Memphis 4, Swope Park Rangers 2
Tulsa 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Saint Louis 1, Nashville 0
Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, late
Fresno at Reno, late
El Paso at Las Vegas, late
Tacoma at Sacramento, late
San Antonio at Phoenix, late
Sunday
Orange County at Portland, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.
College: Women
Rogers State 2, Cal St. San Bernardino
Northeastern St. 3, NW Okla. 0
Late Friday
Oklahoma St. 5, Central Arkansas 0
Arizona 2, Oklahoma 0
Volleyball
College
Tulsa d. Kansas City, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-21)
High school
Bishop Kelley Comet Volleyball Tournament of Champions
Pool A
Kelley d. Norman 25-19, 25-16, 25-8
Owasso d. Ponca City 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Kelley d. Ponca City 25-17, 25-17, 25-11
Owasso d. Norman 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Norman d. Ponca City 25-12, 25-14, 25-19
Kelley d. Owasso 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23
Pool B
Stillwater d. Southmoore 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Fayetteville d. Bixby 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 20-25,15-8
Stillwater d. Bixby 25-9, 25-21, 25-16
Fayetteville d. Southmoore 26-24, 25-7, 25-12
Bixby d. Southmoore 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 15-11
Fayetteville d. Stillwater 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Consolation Play
Norman d. Southmoore 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-9
Bixby d. Ponca City 20-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13
Norman d. Bixby 25-10, 25-19, 25-20
Southmoore d. Ponca City 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 15-6
Championship Bracket Semifinals
Kelley d. Stillwater 25-16, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23
Fayetteville d. Owasso 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 25-15
Third Place
Owasso d. Stillwater 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18
Championship
Fayetteville d. Kelley 25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20
Catoosa Port City 5A Tournament
Friday
Coweta d. Claremore 25-16, 25-15
Victory d. Regent 25-15, 25-21
Mt. St. Mary d. Tahlequah 25-21, 26-24
Shawnee d. Skiatook 26-24, 18-25, 15-13
Claremore d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-14, 21-25, 16-14
Regent d. Coweta 25-14, 25-14
Victory d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-6
Shawnee d. Tahlequah 25-15, 15-25, 15-4
Coweta d. Skiatook 25-21, 25-16
Victory d. Shawnee 25-13, 25-13
Claremore d. Tahlequah 25-15, 25-15
Regent d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-19, 25-21
Victory d. Coweta 25-15, 25-17
Claremore d. Shawnee 25-13, 25-15
Saturday
Mt. St. Mary d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-22
Regent d. Tahlequah 25-10, 25-10
Claremore d. Regent 25-22, 25-21
Coweta d. Shawnee 25-21, 25-9
Victory d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-18, 25-22
Skiatook d. Tahlequah 27-25, 25-16
Coweta d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-21, 25-22
Claremore d. Skiatook 25-19, 24-26, 15-11
Regent d. Shawnee 25-22, 25-19
Victory d. Tahlequah 25-14, 25-12
Coweta d. Tahlequah 25-8, 25-15
Mt. St. Mary d. Shawnee 26-24, 25-14
Regent d. Skiatook 25-19, 25-19
Bracket Play
Semifinals
Regent d. Coweta 25-20, 25-18
Victory d. Claremore 25-23, 25-13
Final
Victory d. Regent 25-19, 25-16
Catoosa Port City 4A Tournament
Friday
Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-22, 17-25, 16-14
NOAH d. Berryhill 25-15, 19-25, 15-4
Metro d. Collinsville 25-15, 25-10
OBA d. Inola 25-21, 25-17
NOAH d. Catoosa 25-17, 22-25, 15-9
Berryhill d. Collinsville 24-26, 25-9, 15-11
Metro Christian d. Inola 25-13, 25-13
Verdigris d. OBA 25-9, 14-25, 15-13
Berryhill d. Metro 25-23, 11-25, 18-16
NOAH d. OBA 25-20, 25-22
Catoosa d. Collinsville 25-16, 25-11
Verdigris d. Inola 25-20, 25-11
Verdigris d. NOAH 26-24, 15-25, 15-9
Inola d. Berryhill 30-28, 25-23
Saturday
OBA d. Collinsville 25-20, 25-12
Metro d. Catoosa 25-16, 25-18
NOAH d. Inola 25-18, 25-13
Catoosa d. Berryhill 18-25, 25-16, 15-13
Metro d. OBA 25-19, 25-20
Verdigris d. Collinsville 25-19, 28-26
NOAH d. Collinsville 25-9, 25-18
OBA d. Berryhill 25-22, 25-22
Catoosa d. Inola 25-20, 25-12
Metro d. Verdigris 25-14, 25-20
NOAH d. Metro 25-14, 18-25, 15-13
OBA d. Catoosa 25-14, 15-25, 15-7
Inola d. Collinsville 18-25, 25-21, 15-10
Bracket Play
Semifinals
Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-23, 25-23
Metro d. NOAH 21-25, 25-16, 27-25
Finals
Metro d. Verdigris 25-10, 19-25, 25-23
Golf
Porsche European Open
Saturday
Hamburg, Germany
Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72
Third Round
Bernd Ritthammer 71-66-70 — 207
Robert MacIntyre 68-65-74 — 207
Paul Casey 66-73-69 — 208
Matthias Schwab 67-72-70 — 209
Pablo Larrazabal 70-71-68 — 209
Ben Evans 69-73-68 — 210
Guido Migliozzi 71-68-72 — 211
Jeff Winther 72-69-70 — 211
Local
THE COVES Play Days
CMGA Individual Stroke
Gross: 1, Dan Brown 81; 2, Bill Friggel 82; 3, Larry Voight 83
Net: 1, Jim Dominy 98; 2, Duane Walker 86; 3, Mike Newcomb 95
CLGA Individual Stroke
Gross: 1, Debbie Bailey 94; 2, Carol Seacat 95
Net: 1, Judy Hall 95; 2, Mary Chrisman 104.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Saturday Net Classic
Bob Curry 70, Tom Black 71, Buddy Edwards 72 (scorecard winner), David Cole 72, Jeff Jensen 72
LAFORTUNE PARK
Parkview Baptist 4 Man Scramble
1, Teehee, Springwater, Jones, Fortkiller 59; 2, Barry Anderson, Mike O’Neal, Ron Anderson, Ron Roberts 64; 3, Caleb Ranford, Drew Barnes, Ethan Swindell, Quinn Llewellyn 65
LAFORTUNE PARK
Tulsa Golf Association
2-Man Par 3 Challenge
A Flight: 1, Jeffrey Cox and Brett Stone 44; 2, John Shackelford and Barry Walters 46; 3, Richard Hunt and Tyler Hunt 47
B Flight: 1, David Kelley and Gerry Phillips 50; 2, Lee Inman and Terry Trimble 50; 3, Stephen Dixon and David Womack 50
C Flight: 1, Brian Woods and Melissa Woods 53; 2, Brad Goodman and Jeff Enkelmann 54; 3, Donnie Acree and Joe Tuttle 55
MOHAWK PARK Thursday Scramble
1. Hardy Thomas, Steve Kebert, Barney Akuna, Russ Meyer, 58; 2. Larry Van Winkle, Doug Whitson, Michele Weaver, Wayne Weaver, 61; 3. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Bob Morrison, Bob Hensley, 61; 4. Don Jones, Richard Stevens, Bob Young, Ron Brooks, Mark Lechtenberg, 62.
Hole-in-one
LIT’L LINKS: Dennis Bird, No. 17, 110 yards, pitching wedge.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Robert Hibbert, No. 17, 131 yards, 7 iron.
Shoots age or better
CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 80, shot 76.
SHANGRI-LA: Jim Wyche, 75, shot 69.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Pridmore, 82, shot 76; Gene Brumble, 90, shot 81.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Saturday
At New York
Women’s Final
Bianca Andreescu, Canada d. Serena Williams, United States 6-3, 7-5
Motor sports
NASCAR: Xfinity Indiana 250Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
T=Toyota, C=Chevrolet, F=Ford
1. (1) Kyle Busch, T, 100.
2. (8) Justin Allgaier, C, 100.
3. (13) Noah Gragson, C, 100.
4. (12) Jeb Burton, C, 100.
5. (7) Justin Haley, C, 100.
6. (2) Brandon Jones, T, 100.
7. (11) Cole Custer, F, 100.
8. (9) Chase Briscoe, F, 100.
9. (17) Austin Hill, T, 100.
10. (10) Ryan Sieg, C, 100.
11. (18) Jeremy Clements, C, 100.
12. (15) Michael Annett, C, 100.
13. (16) Gray Gaulding, C, 100.
14. (32) Garrett Smithley, C, 100.
15. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, C, 100.
16. (34) Landon Cassill, C, 100.
17. (19) Josh Williams, C, 100.
18. (29) Joey Gase, T, 100.
19. (22) Stefan Parsons, T, 100.
20. (26) Ray Black II, C, 100.
21. (23) Josh Bilicki, C, 100.
22. (21) BJ McLeod, C, 100.
23. (30) Stephen Leicht, C, 100.
24. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, T, 100.
25. (27) Matt Mills, C, 100.
26. (35) Vinnie Miller, C, 99.
27. (6) Austin Cindric, F, Engine, 98.
28. (31) Brandon Brown, C, 97.
29. (3) Christopher Bell, T, Accident, 92.
30. (4) Tyler Reddick, C, Accident, 92.
31. (5) J.H Nemechek, C, Accident, 79.
32. (37) Mike Harmon, C, Electrical, 42.
33. (36) Chad Finchum, T, Transmn., 41.
34. (14) Austin Dillon, C, Fuel Pump, 37.
35. (38) Kyle Weatherman, C, Ovh., 35.
36. (33) Morgan Shepherd, C, Handl., 34.
37. (25) David Starr, C, Engine, 23.
38. (24) JJ Yeley, C, Suspension, 7.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Winner: 114.199 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 21 Seconds. Margin: 0.132 seconds.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -122 Arizona +112
at NEW YORK -163 Philadelphia +153
Washington -122 at ATLANTA +112
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
at MILWAUKEE -105 Chicago -105
at LA DODGERS -230 San Fran +210
at SAN DIEGO -160 Colorado +150
American League
Texas -138 at BALTIMORE +128
at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto +180
LA Angels -121 at CHICAGO +111
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
at HOUSTON -430 Seattle +400
at OAKLAND -265 Detroit +235
New York -115 at BOSTON +105
Interleague
at MIAMI -107 Kansas City -103
NFL
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPH 7½ 10½ (44½) Washingtn
at NY JETS 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 7 (40) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Fran
Kansas City 5 3½ (51) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 2½ (46) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapls
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NYGiants
at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5½ (49) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston
Denver +3 2 (42½) at OAKLAND
