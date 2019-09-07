Soccer

USL Championship

Saturday

Hartford 5, Loudoun 1

Tampa Bay 3, Charlotte 1

Bethlehem Steel 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Louisville 0, Pittsburgh 0, tie

Atlanta 3, Ottawa 2

Austin 1, Colorado 1, tie

Memphis 4, Swope Park Rangers 2

Tulsa 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saint Louis 1, Nashville 0

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, late

Fresno at Reno, late

El Paso at Las Vegas, late

Tacoma at Sacramento, late

San Antonio at Phoenix, late

Sunday

Orange County at Portland, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at OKC Energy, 6 p.m.

College: Women

Rogers State 2, Cal St. San Bernardino

Northeastern St. 3, NW Okla. 0

Late Friday

Oklahoma St. 5, Central Arkansas 0

Arizona 2, Oklahoma 0

Volleyball

College

Tulsa d. Kansas City, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-21)

High school

Bishop Kelley Comet Volleyball Tournament of Champions

Pool A

Kelley d. Norman 25-19, 25-16, 25-8

Owasso d. Ponca City 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Kelley d. Ponca City 25-17, 25-17, 25-11

Owasso d. Norman 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Norman d. Ponca City 25-12, 25-14, 25-19

Kelley d. Owasso 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23

Pool B

Stillwater d. Southmoore 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Fayetteville d. Bixby 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 20-25,15-8

Stillwater d. Bixby 25-9, 25-21, 25-16

Fayetteville d. Southmoore 26-24, 25-7, 25-12

Bixby d. Southmoore 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 15-11

Fayetteville d. Stillwater 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Consolation Play

Norman d. Southmoore 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-9

Bixby d. Ponca City 20-25, 25-8, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13

Norman d. Bixby 25-10, 25-19, 25-20

Southmoore d. Ponca City 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 15-6

Championship Bracket Semifinals

Kelley d. Stillwater 25-16, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23

Fayetteville d. Owasso 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 25-15

Third Place

Owasso d. Stillwater 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18

Championship

Fayetteville d. Kelley 25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20

Catoosa Port City 5A Tournament

Friday

Coweta d. Claremore 25-16, 25-15

Victory d. Regent 25-15, 25-21

Mt. St. Mary d. Tahlequah 25-21, 26-24

Shawnee d. Skiatook 26-24, 18-25, 15-13

Claremore d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-14, 21-25, 16-14

Regent d. Coweta 25-14, 25-14

Victory d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-6

Shawnee d. Tahlequah 25-15, 15-25, 15-4

Coweta d. Skiatook 25-21, 25-16

Victory d. Shawnee 25-13, 25-13

Claremore d. Tahlequah 25-15, 25-15

Regent d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-19, 25-21

Victory d. Coweta 25-15, 25-17

Claremore d. Shawnee 25-13, 25-15

Saturday

Mt. St. Mary d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-22

Regent d. Tahlequah 25-10, 25-10

Claremore d. Regent 25-22, 25-21

Coweta d. Shawnee 25-21, 25-9

Victory d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-18, 25-22

Skiatook d. Tahlequah 27-25, 25-16

Coweta d. Mt. Saint Mary 25-21, 25-22

Claremore d. Skiatook 25-19, 24-26, 15-11

Regent d. Shawnee 25-22, 25-19

Victory d. Tahlequah 25-14, 25-12

Coweta d. Tahlequah 25-8, 25-15

Mt. St. Mary d. Shawnee 26-24, 25-14

Regent d. Skiatook 25-19, 25-19

Bracket Play

Semifinals

Regent d. Coweta 25-20, 25-18

Victory d. Claremore 25-23, 25-13

Final

Victory d. Regent 25-19, 25-16

Catoosa Port City 4A Tournament

Friday

Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-22, 17-25, 16-14

NOAH d. Berryhill 25-15, 19-25, 15-4

Metro d. Collinsville 25-15, 25-10

OBA d. Inola 25-21, 25-17

NOAH d. Catoosa 25-17, 22-25, 15-9

Berryhill d. Collinsville 24-26, 25-9, 15-11

Metro Christian d. Inola 25-13, 25-13

Verdigris d. OBA 25-9, 14-25, 15-13

Berryhill d. Metro 25-23, 11-25, 18-16

NOAH d. OBA 25-20, 25-22

Catoosa d. Collinsville 25-16, 25-11

Verdigris d. Inola 25-20, 25-11

Verdigris d. NOAH 26-24, 15-25, 15-9

Inola d. Berryhill 30-28, 25-23

Saturday

OBA d. Collinsville 25-20, 25-12

Metro d. Catoosa 25-16, 25-18

NOAH d. Inola 25-18, 25-13

Catoosa d. Berryhill 18-25, 25-16, 15-13

Metro d. OBA 25-19, 25-20

Verdigris d. Collinsville 25-19, 28-26

NOAH d. Collinsville 25-9, 25-18

OBA d. Berryhill 25-22, 25-22

Catoosa d. Inola 25-20, 25-12

Metro d. Verdigris 25-14, 25-20

NOAH d. Metro 25-14, 18-25, 15-13

OBA d. Catoosa 25-14, 15-25, 15-7

Inola d. Collinsville 18-25, 25-21, 15-10

Bracket Play

Semifinals

Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-23, 25-23

Metro d. NOAH 21-25, 25-16, 27-25

Finals

Metro d. Verdigris 25-10, 19-25, 25-23

Golf

Porsche European Open

Saturday

Hamburg, Germany

Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72

Third Round

Bernd Ritthammer 71-66-70 — 207

Robert MacIntyre 68-65-74 — 207

Paul Casey 66-73-69 — 208

Matthias Schwab 67-72-70 — 209

Pablo Larrazabal 70-71-68 — 209

Ben Evans 69-73-68 — 210

Guido Migliozzi 71-68-72 — 211

Jeff Winther 72-69-70 — 211

Local

THE COVES Play Days

CMGA Individual Stroke

Gross: 1, Dan Brown 81; 2, Bill Friggel 82; 3, Larry Voight 83

Net: 1, Jim Dominy 98; 2, Duane Walker 86; 3, Mike Newcomb 95

CLGA Individual Stroke

Gross: 1, Debbie Bailey 94; 2, Carol Seacat 95

Net: 1, Judy Hall 95; 2, Mary Chrisman 104.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Saturday Net Classic

Bob Curry 70, Tom Black 71, Buddy Edwards 72 (scorecard winner), David Cole 72, Jeff Jensen 72

LAFORTUNE PARK

Parkview Baptist 4 Man Scramble

1, Teehee, Springwater, Jones, Fortkiller 59; 2, Barry Anderson, Mike O’Neal, Ron Anderson, Ron Roberts 64; 3, Caleb Ranford, Drew Barnes, Ethan Swindell, Quinn Llewellyn 65

LAFORTUNE PARK

Tulsa Golf Association

2-Man Par 3 Challenge

A Flight: 1, Jeffrey Cox and Brett Stone 44; 2, John Shackelford and Barry Walters 46; 3, Richard Hunt and Tyler Hunt 47

B Flight: 1, David Kelley and Gerry Phillips 50; 2, Lee Inman and Terry Trimble 50; 3, Stephen Dixon and David Womack 50

C Flight: 1, Brian Woods and Melissa Woods 53; 2, Brad Goodman and Jeff Enkelmann 54; 3, Donnie Acree and Joe Tuttle 55

MOHAWK PARK Thursday Scramble

1. Hardy Thomas, Steve Kebert, Barney Akuna, Russ Meyer, 58; 2. Larry Van Winkle, Doug Whitson, Michele Weaver, Wayne Weaver, 61; 3. Kevin Anderson, Al Kubeck, Bob Reed, Bob Morrison, Bob Hensley, 61; 4. Don Jones, Richard Stevens, Bob Young, Ron Brooks, Mark Lechtenberg, 62.

Hole-in-one

LIT’L LINKS: Dennis Bird, No. 17, 110 yards, pitching wedge.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Robert Hibbert, No. 17, 131 yards, 7 iron.

Shoots age or better

CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 80, shot 76.

SHANGRI-LA: Jim Wyche, 75, shot 69.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Pridmore, 82, shot 76; Gene Brumble, 90, shot 81.

Tennis

U.S. Open

Saturday

At New York

Women’s Final

Bianca Andreescu, Canada d. Serena Williams, United States 6-3, 7-5

Motor sports

NASCAR: Xfinity Indiana 250Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Lap Length: 2.5 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

T=Toyota, C=Chevrolet, F=Ford

1. (1) Kyle Busch, T, 100.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, C, 100.

3. (13) Noah Gragson, C, 100.

4. (12) Jeb Burton, C, 100.

5. (7) Justin Haley, C, 100.

6. (2) Brandon Jones, T, 100.

7. (11) Cole Custer, F, 100.

8. (9) Chase Briscoe, F, 100.

9. (17) Austin Hill, T, 100.

10. (10) Ryan Sieg, C, 100.

11. (18) Jeremy Clements, C, 100.

12. (15) Michael Annett, C, 100.

13. (16) Gray Gaulding, C, 100.

14. (32) Garrett Smithley, C, 100.

15. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, C, 100.

16. (34) Landon Cassill, C, 100.

17. (19) Josh Williams, C, 100.

18. (29) Joey Gase, T, 100.

19. (22) Stefan Parsons, T, 100.

20. (26) Ray Black II, C, 100.

21. (23) Josh Bilicki, C, 100.

22. (21) BJ McLeod, C, 100.

23. (30) Stephen Leicht, C, 100.

24. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, T, 100.

25. (27) Matt Mills, C, 100.

26. (35) Vinnie Miller, C, 99.

27. (6) Austin Cindric, F, Engine, 98.

28. (31) Brandon Brown, C, 97.

29. (3) Christopher Bell, T, Accident, 92.

30. (4) Tyler Reddick, C, Accident, 92.

31. (5) J.H Nemechek, C, Accident, 79.

32. (37) Mike Harmon, C, Electrical, 42.

33. (36) Chad Finchum, T, Transmn., 41.

34. (14) Austin Dillon, C, Fuel Pump, 37.

35. (38) Kyle Weatherman, C, Ovh., 35.

36. (33) Morgan Shepherd, C, Handl., 34.

37. (25) David Starr, C, Engine, 23.

38. (24) JJ Yeley, C, Suspension, 7.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Winner: 114.199 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 21 Seconds. Margin: 0.132 seconds.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CINCINNATI -122 Arizona +112

at NEW YORK -163 Philadelphia +153

Washington -122 at ATLANTA +112

at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF

at MILWAUKEE -105 Chicago -105

at LA DODGERS -230 San Fran +210

at SAN DIEGO -160 Colorado +150

American League

Texas -138 at BALTIMORE +128

at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto +180

LA Angels -121 at CHICAGO +111

at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF

at HOUSTON -430 Seattle +400

at OAKLAND -265 Detroit +235

New York -115 at BOSTON +105

Interleague

at MIAMI -107 Kansas City -103

NFL

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta

at PHILADELPH 7½ 10½ (44½) Washingtn

at NY JETS 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo

Baltimore 3 7 (40) at MIAMI

at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Fran

Kansas City 5 3½ (51) at JACKSONVILLE

at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45) Tennessee

LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA

Detroit 1 2½ (46) at ARIZONA

at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati

at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapls

at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NYGiants

at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5½ (49) Pittsburgh

Monday

at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston

Denver +3 2 (42½) at OAKLAND

Updated odds at Pregame.com

Home team in CAPS

