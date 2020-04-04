Spring 2020 is shaping up as a banner year for morel mushroom hunters both seasoned and new to the game, and a hunter who has been one of the busiest in the field said his best tip for others is “walk, walk, walk.”
Nathan Wayne Williams was the first to post photos of a morel on his Adrenaline Rush Noodling Facebook page and share it on the state’s busiest Facebook page devoted to finding fungi, Oklahoma Morel Mushroom Hunters And Foraging Other Edibles
Knowing few would believe he found a morel in February, he included a copy of the Feb. 28 Shawnee News-Star newspaper for the Feb. 29 post stating, “It’s my first ever in February!”
The catfish noodling guide knows the woods and river bottoms well, and as one of thousands of teachers sidelined by coronavirus closures this year, he has plenty of time on his hands to look for mushrooms.
One man was so impressed by Williams’ photos of stacks of mushrooms through the season he managed to persuade the noodler to help him as a “morel guide.” The client went home happy with 6.5 pounds of wild mushrooms, Williams said.
Lowland forest areas of cottonwood and eastern redcedar have been his most productive spots this year, but those moist bottom land areas of elm, cottonwood and sycamore generally are the places to start looking.
It is soil moisture this season and last season that likely is what made last year good and will make this one great for those who know what they’re looking for, as well as those new to the game.
Experience tells Williams that mix of cottonwood and redcedars is a bit better this year because of the extra moisture. Heavy stands of redcedar are not the place to look, but the bottoms lands dominated by cottonwood, or cottonwood where there is a mix of redcedar, can produce well.
“It always seems like it’s with a lot of rain that they come out around the cedars. They always can, but it seems like I see more around them after rains,” he said.
Walking, even when you have a hotspot, is the key to finding morels, Williams said.
“They’re mysterious. You can have a spot where they will show up five years in a row and then all the sudden they’ll be gone forever,” he said.
It takes a practiced eye to learn where to look in the leaf litter for the delicious fruits, but that is gained only by going out and looking, he said.
“You just have to walk, walk, walk,” he said.
The species of trees in the area is the first clue. Just about any kind of soil type is OK, unless it’s too sandy, he said. And one good place to look within those stands of cottonwood, sycamore and elm is around trees that have been toppled or broken over by storms.
“One year, we picked 60 pounds in one day around Newcastle. It was the spring after a tornado had blown through there. There was a bunch growing out of the root balls and out of the hole left where a tree had tipped over. That was crazy,” Williams said.
What works in favor of beginners this year, simply, are the conditions.
“This year, they’re just growing well,” Williams said. “Where you usually find one or two up on a hillside as you walk into your spot, now you’re finding as many on the hillside as you find in the usual spot. That’s why I think it’s going to be a good year for people without a lot of experience. There are a lot out there to find.”