St. Francis Health System is sponsoring its Kids Mini Triathlon on March 7.
The event is for children ages 6-13 and will take place at the Health Zone at St. Francis, 5353 East 68th Street.
Participants in the ages 10-13 group will swim 100 yards, bike 1 mile and run half a mile beginning at 9 a.m.
Participants in the ages 6-9 group will swim 50 yards, bike a half a mile and run a quarter of a mile beginning at 11 a.m.
Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
Information: events@saintfrancis.com.