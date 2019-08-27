The Tulsa Oilers announced that the Stanley Cup will be at the BOK Center on the team's opening night on Oct. 11 to celebrate the St. Louis Blues winning their first Cup in franchise history. Fans in attendance will get the opportunity to take their picture with the Stanley Cup.
Earlier this month, the St. Louis Blues have extended their affiliation agreement with the Oilers through the 2019-20 season.
The agreement allows the Blues to designate prospects under NHL or American Hockey League contracts to Tulsa for development. St. Louis’ AHL affiliate is the San Antonio Rampage.