OKLAHOMA CITY — Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes Thursday night as the Thunder had its way inside in a 110-84 exhibition victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Adams, who’s from New Zealand, used to practice against the Breakers before coming to the United States.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points. Hamidou Diallo scored 16 off the bench on 8-for-11 shooting from the field. Darius Bazley got the start and scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
Danilo Gallinari (rest), Nerlens Noel (rest) and Andre Roberson were held out by coach Billy Donovan.