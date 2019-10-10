Bill Haisten: Finally, Thunder seems ready to use Steven Adams as an offensive weapon

Thunder center Steven Adams had his way against a team from his native New Zealand on Thursday, with 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes in the exhibition victory. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes Thursday night as the Thunder had its way inside in a 110-84 exhibition victory over the New Zealand Breakers.

Adams, who’s from New Zealand, used to practice against the Breakers before coming to the United States.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points. Hamidou Diallo scored 16 off the bench on 8-for-11 shooting from the field. Darius Bazley got the start and scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Danilo Gallinari (rest), Nerlens Noel (rest) and Andre Roberson were held out by coach Billy Donovan.

— From staff reports

