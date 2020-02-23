The Tulsa Area United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame announced in a news release the election of Charles Stewart Jr. of Tulsa to the local Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in a March 29 ceremony at Andy B's bowling center.
Stewart, 75, was elected in the Veterans Division. He began his bowling career in 1962 at what was then Apache Lanes in Tulsa. Stewart has five 300 games to his credit and has participated in the Classic Traveling League for over 20 years, as well as several leagues at Andy B's, where he still competes.
He is married to his wife Celcia and between them they have 11 children and 25 grandchildren as well as a few great grandchildren.
According to the news release, Stewart Jr. was an integral part of the bowling history of Tulsa as he took up the sport at a time that black bowlers were not allowed to participate in American Bowling Congress leagues and tournaments. He honed his skills by bowling in black leagues and tournaments for a few years and when the ABC became integrated he continued to compete with the best bowlers in Tulsa and around the Midwest.