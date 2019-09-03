After a record-breaking regular season, the Tulsa Drillers will look to achieve more milestones in the Texas League playoffs.
For the second year in a row, the Drillers will face the Arkansas Travelers in the North Division finals. The best-of-5 series opens Wednesday with the first two games in North Little Rock, Arkansas, before the remaining games shift to Tulsa’s ONEOK Field starting Friday.
The defending champion Drillers are looking to win consecutive pennants for the first time in the team’s 43-year history. They also are looking to achieve three consecutive trips to the championship series for the first time.
On Monday, the Drillers wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 victory at Corpus Christi. That enabled them to finish with a 78-61 record — the best in team history, edging out the 1998 title team (78-62) and 2017 finalist (77-63).
Tulsa went 8-2 in its last 10 and 20-9 in its last 29 games to capture its third consecutive North Division second-half title.
“This is three years in a row that we’ve gone into the playoffs playing our best baseball of the season,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. “In all three years, we’ve had players promoted in the second half, but the players who have moved up to replace them have made us better.
“This is the most exciting time of the season right now.”
One of the keys in the Drillers’ surge was the mid-season addition of outfielder Drew Avans, who batted .286 with 17 stolen bases in 65 games and played excellent defense.
“Drew Avans, ever since he was inserted into that leadoff spot, we’ve taken off,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s been as the leadoff hitter just like Errol Robinson was in the second half in 2017 and Gavin Lux last year.”
The leadoff spot was a concern after Lux, who is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was promoted in late June after an excellent first half.
The Drillers’ opponent, Arkansas, won the first half and had the league’s best record at 81-57. However, the team with the Texas League’s best record hasn’t even reached the championship series since San Antonio in 2011.
Arkansas, with former Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma State second baseman Donnie Walton leading the offense with a .300 batting average, dominated the Drillers in the season series 21-9.
However, the teams have not met since June 30 and some of the Drillers haven’t seen the Travelers this season.
“Our team feels like it has some unfinished business with Arkansas,” Melega said.