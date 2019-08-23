Major League Fishing pro Edwin Evers of Talala earned his shot at pro fishing's top prize Friday, but it was a nail-biter.
Evers, the 2016 Bassmaster Classic Champion, kept his Major League Fishing season alive by finishing fifth in a knockout round to qualify for Sunday's 2019 Major League Fishing REDCREST championship round.
Oklahoma's Zack Birge of Blanchard and Evers both advanced to knockout rounds featuring 10 anglers on Friday and Saturday on Pool 8 of the Mississippi River at LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The Top 5 from each day qualify to fish as part of a final 10 anglers Sunday with a shot at making history as the inaugural REDCREST champion and a $300,000 top prize.
Birge dominated competition the first two days with the original field of 30 anglers cut down to 20 in Thursday's elimination round. He was the only angler to top the triple-digit weight mark in the first two days of fishing with 69 bass caught for a total 117 pounds, 1 ounce. All fish in the MLF format are caught, weighed and released at the boat with a referee and camera on board.
Birge will start from scratch on Saturday in a field of 10 in a knockout round, as Evers did Friday.
Evers held steady in the middle of the pack from the beginning on Friday with his position fluctuating from fifth to seventh place but always within just a few pounds of the 5-pound cutoff.
With an hour left in competition it appeared to be a contest between Evers and Mike Iaconelli with just 2 pounds separating them and Evers in sixth place.
Iaconelli made a switch to a buzzbait and caught a string of surface-striking fish that catapulted him to fourth place with a comfortable lead over Evers and the previous fourth-place angler Stephen Browning, who had been in the Top Five all day.
Evers suffered some setbacks in the final minutes with an attempted move to another spot he found occupied by another angler, plus two penalties. MLF anglers are penalized 2 minutes fishing time if a fish touches the deck of their boat. Two fish came off Ever's line as he pulled them in the boat and hit the deck in the last 30 minutes of competition.
His last fish and his last penalty all came in the last 3 minutes of competition.
Browning hit a wall, however, and only caught one more fish before time ran out. Evers made the cut-off with a 1 pound 10-ounce margin—including a 1-1 he caught in the final minutes—with 30 fish for 46-10 to Browning's 24 fish for 45 pounds.
Evers is the 2019 Points Champion for the inaugural season of the Major League Fishing Pro Tour.
Former Bixby resident Fred Roumbanis—now of Russellville, Alabama—will be among the 10 that Birge will compete against on Saturday.
Competition begins at 7 a.m. each day and live coverage and Scoretracker can be watched via live-stream on MLF NOW! at MajorLeagueFishinig.com or on the MLF app. Postgame shows begin at 4 p.m. each day.