Edwin Evers may now have too many firsts behind his name to be called “E2” ever again.
The pro angler from Talala made history Sunday by putting the REDCREST championship trophy on top of a season that included a tournament win at Lake Conroe in Texas, plus top-tier performances throughout the season that earned him the 2019 points champion title for the inaugural season of the Tulsa-based Major League Fishing pro tour.
He did it convincingly Sunday by catching more than double the number and weight of fish as his nearest competitor in the 2019 Major League Fishing REDCREST Championship sponsored by Venmo on Pool 7 of the Mississippi River at LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
The $300,000 top prize brings his season winnings total to $493,600. Perhaps even more importantly, the man who set Tulsa on fire when he won the 2016 Bassmaster Classic has further solidified his standing as a legend in bass fishing history with a string of firsts in this unique new season with titles won with the word “first” that can never be matched.
He, simply, is the first to be the MLF’s No. 1.
He was also one of the first to declare for the new tour as 80 of the world’s top anglers left other tours less than a year ago to create the new angler-controlled tour that features catch-and-release and a camera on every boat.
“I gotta keep it in check here or I might get emotional,” he said during MLF live streaming coverage online as the fishing time ran out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“All those times I’ve been in here and I didn’t win and I left and was so mad,” he said of the place he chose to fish Sunday. He referenced his faith and gave the glory to God.
“I guess He was saving it for today,” he said.
The win caps a dramatic season for Evers, who on at least two occasions nearly missed the Points Champion and REDCREST opportunities.
In May a tornado hit his home in Talala and took part of the roof. He left the tournament and was an hour down the road from the Stage Five tourney at Cullman, Alabama, when his mother-in-law and his wife both talked him out of it.
He ultimately placed 16th there, and without that score he would not have been the points leader.
His second close call came Friday as he trailed just outside the No. 5 cutoff point for much of the day in the Knockout Round. But even with two penalties in the last minutes, he scratched out just enough to outpace angler Stephen Browning, whose fishing fell flat.
He made it into the championship round by the weight of one small bass — 1 pound 10 ounces, and a few minutes of grace.
Sunday the Talala angler was simply a terror as others struggled to match their performances from earlier in the week and Evers found a boatload of bites in a small inlet at a beaver dam.
Fishing against the top 10 left in contention, Evers caught the first scorable fish of the day shortly after 7 a.m. and never relinquished the lead through three 2.5-hour fishing periods.
Second-place finisher Greg Hackney pulled to within 5 pounds during the second period, but that was it. With about 90 minutes left in the competition, Evers hit a stretch with 16 catches on consecutive casts as part of a run with 28 fish for 39 pounds in a period of just about 45 minutes.
On camera, Evers suffered a two-minute penalty when one of those fish came off the hook and hit the deck of his boat.
Evers hit the deck, too. “I needed a break,” he said after commenting that his forearms were cramping.
He ended the day with 63 fish caught, the largest a 3-3, for a total of 85-6.
Hackney took second place with 22 fish for 40-07.
Oklahoma angler Zack Birge of Blanchard placed fourth in the REDCREST and took home a $30,000 prize.
Birge said fishing on the river was so much fun he plans to buy a house in the area.
Featured video
Some of the quotes Sports Columnist Guerin Emig gathered in his four-part series on the 1999 OU football team.
Read the series: A definitive look at the 1999 Sooners, the team that ushered in a new golden era of OU football