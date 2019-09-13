Saturday
Game 4: 7:05 p.m. vs. Amarillo at ONEOK Field
Radio: KAKC-1300
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-7, 5.40 ERA regular season; 1-0, 0.00 playoffs); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 3.67 regular season; 0-1, 3.00 playoffs)
Promotions: $2 Drinks — Beers and soft drinks are discounted to $2.
On deck: Game 5 (if necessary), 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Amarillo (Free admission for kids 14-under)
Driller bits
Roster moves: The Drillers activated reliever Yordy Cabrera off the injured list and placed reliever Stetson Allie on the IL.
History lesson: Six times since the Texas League went to a best-of-5 format for all playoff series in 2005, the Drillers have been at 1-1 after two games. On four of those occasions, they went on to win the series, with three of those coming at home.
Attendance boost: The Drillers’ 6.8% attendance boost during the regular season was more than twice as much as the minor leagues’ overall fan increase of 2.6%. The Texas League had a 4.3% increase. Seven other leagues also had improved attendance.