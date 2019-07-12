Four-star 2020 tight end Jalin Conyers verbally committed to play football at Oklahoma on Friday.
The No. 3 tight end in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, Conyers chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State, among others. He announced his intention via Twitter.
100% Committed too💯👀.......@coachfelderhoff @ghsgreyhoundfb @5conyersmom @CoryConyers @ColinLocke3 @Whitlee221 @806hssc @series_legend pic.twitter.com/iPyGR9Qbt6— Jalin Conyers (@J_Conyers_2020) July 12, 2019
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Conyers will bring with him to Norman a big frame that has made him a dominant, two-sport athlete at Gruver (Texas) High School.
Last season, Conyers caught 37 passes for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Greyhounds reach the Class 2A state title game. He also led Gruver to a runner-up finish in the state basketball tournament.
Conyers’ primary recruiter was Sooners tight ends coach Cale Gundy.
The commitment from Conyers brings OU’s total for the class of 2020 to 15. This marks the second consecutive year the Sooners have secured a top tight end recruit. Austin Stogner, also ranked as the No. 3 tight end in his class by 247Sports, committed to OU in 2019 and will join the Sooners this fall.