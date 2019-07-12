OU football helmets 2012 file

OU football helmets sit on the field before a football game against Florida A&M in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, September 8, 2012. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File

 By MATT BARNARD World Photographer

Four-star 2020 tight end Jalin Conyers verbally committed to play football at Oklahoma on Friday.

The No. 3 tight end in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, Conyers chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State, among others. He announced his intention via Twitter.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Conyers will bring with him to Norman a big frame that has made him a dominant, two-sport athlete at Gruver (Texas) High School.

Last season, Conyers caught 37 passes for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Greyhounds reach the Class 2A state title game. He also led Gruver to a runner-up finish in the state basketball tournament.

Conyers’ primary recruiter was Sooners tight ends coach Cale Gundy.

The commitment from Conyers brings OU’s total for the class of 2020 to 15. This marks the second consecutive year the Sooners have secured a top tight end recruit. Austin Stogner, also ranked as the No. 3 tight end in his class by 247Sports, committed to OU in 2019 and will join the Sooners this fall.

Read the story: Family ties flow through Tyler Lockett’s youth camp in Tulsa

Eli Lederman

918-581-8386

Eli.Lederman@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ByEliLederman

Eli is the sports intern covering a wide range of sports for the Tulsa World. Previously, he was a sports writer covering the University of Missouri for the Columbia Missourian and has also contributed to the Cape Cod Times (MA). Phone: 581-8386