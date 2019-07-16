ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield and NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality Terry Bradshaw each drew headlines this offseason when they fired shots at Texas’ Preseason All-Big 12 quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
On Tuesday, when asked about the comments slung toward his junior signal caller during his podium session during Day 2 of the Big 12 Media Days, Texas head coach Tom Herman acknowledged he was aware of what Mayfield and Bradshaw had said, but largely brushed their statements aside as they pertained to his quarterback and his team.
“...I heard it,” the Longhorns’ third-year head coach said. “I would be lying to you if I told you I don't know what you're talking about. I certainly do, but it's irrelevant, what other people say about us and our program. It doesn't really faze us. So the irrelevancy of it was at an all-time high.”
During a June radio interview with Norman’s Sportstalk 1400, Mayfield ripped Ehlinger and retread on a rivalry from their Texas high school football days when the two played for competing schools near Austin, Texas.
"He couldn't beat Lake Travis (Mayfield’s alma mater), so I don't really care about (Ehlinger’s) opinion on winning," Mayfield said. "Westlake is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas. That will stir the pot. He doesn't like me, and I hope he knows I don't like him either.”
Later in June, while speaking at his alma mater Louisiana Tech, Bradshaw piled on, questioning why top-tier recruits would want to play at Texas and zeroing in particularly on Ehlinger, stating that the Longhorns’ quarterback “ain't that good.”
While Herman asserted that the jibes from Mayfield and Bradshaw hadn’t registered too heavily within his program, he did acknowledge that the slights could be something that his quarterback might use as fuel when the season rolls around this fall.
“I do know, you know, our guys file certain things away,” Harman said. “...Sam [Ehlinger] loves to play with a chip on his shoulder, and I'm sure he will use this to crank it up a notch.”