There really are big-game opportunities for Oklahoma archers other than white-tailed deer.
Those chances for elk, pronghorn and black bear still are relatively limited or are permit drawing-only opportunities, but those opportunities continue to grow and a determined hunter with the money, luck, the time — or all three — can find a way.
Close to 400 wild elk have been taken by hunters in Oklahoma the past two seasons. The total for antelope last season was 136. The autumn seasons for black bear saw a record-high harvest of 85, which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a huge percentage increase over the first year, 10 years ago, with 19, and it’s still just a 20-day archery season followed by nine days for muzzleloader hunters.
Archery seems to be the ticket for bears and it is the season that likely offers the best odds for a determined archer with time to scout.
The muzzleloader season quota is 20 and it has not been reached in several years. LeFlore County is the spot with highest harvest, traditionally, and 51 were taken there last year — only four of which went to muzzleloader hunters.
But this season, the area for bear hunting increases from four southeast counties to all or parts of 13 counties. Most bears are taken at bait stations, which are allowed only on private lands. But public lands hunts are doable if you target areas rich with natural food sources.
Any hunter reading this now needs to hurry, however. The $100 black bear archery tag must be purchased prior to the season opener on Tuesday. The archery season is open through Oct. 20.
Muzzleloader tags also must be purchased prior to that season, open Oct. 26-Nov. 3 or until the quota is filled. There is no quota for archery season.
Hunters can be drawn in for an elk hunt on state or federal lands through the controlled hunt drawing process or they can hunt on private lands with written landowner permission. The season areas and limits have increased in recent years, but private lands still are the only option for those who haven’t been lucky enough to draw in, and that usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag.
The Panhandle is the place for pronghorn and while there are permit hunts, there also is a chance for bowhunters to purchase a tag over the counter and try their luck. Again, written landowner permission is required.