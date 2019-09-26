The Picker’s big wish — can football season please return? — already has been granted.
Before the season’s first month comes to an end, here are two additional wishes:
1. This is Tulsa State Fair week. Can someone please do a last-second reconfiguration and put the Democrat and Republican booths side-by-side?
Things would get interesting (maybe a little too interesting) in a hurry, but the fair would immediately get a new interactive thrill ride.
2. Can we find out what really happened with those University of Houston players?
News popped this week that two Houston players, including the starting QB, will sit out the remainder of the season and take a redshirt year. Before the plan was finalized, there were indications the QB might redshirt and transfer, but instead the players issued superbly crafted statements indicating they will remain where they are.
It all seemed just this side of bizarre. We may never get the full story. If it’s as simple as skipping a season that started poorly (1-3 so far) in exchange for a do-over next year, then this is exactly like when you hit the reset button after falling behind in a video game.
The Picks
Friday
Arizona State at California (-4½): If Cal loses this one, every Pac-12 squad will have at least one September loss. The entire conference, shut out of the playoff two consecutive years, is galloping the same direction as Roy “Wrong Way” Riegels, who, oh, by the way, is a Cal alum. Golden Bears by 7.
Saturday
Kansas State at OSU (-4½): O-State’s loss to Texas resulted in many complaints about playcalling, which is the surest sign that armchair quarterbacks are indeed amateurs. Players > plays. If you’ve got Barry Sanders, five toss sweeps in a row is genius playcalling, though you might have to kick a couple of extra points in between. The ill-advised haircut question fielded by the coach during a Big 12 media call had positive benefits in that it caused the armchair quarterbacks to rally behind him and momentarily forget about their complaints. Momentarily. Cowboys by 1.
Texas Tech at OU (-27): There are still no words to describe what happened after last season, when the ex-Texas Tech coach (19-35 in Big 12 games) got fired and was “promoted” to NFL head coach. Now parents have no idea what to teach their children about how to be successful in life. Because the former Crimson Tide QB is putting up nutty numbers at OU, does it somehow suggest that whoever was coaching him at Bama was guilty of at least a teensy bit of malpractice? Sooners by 23.
Texas A&M (-23) vs. Arkansas: After being turned off by a home loss to San Jose State, how will Arkansas fans choose to spend remaining fall Saturdays? Maybe Toad Suck Park is pleasant this time of year. Ags by 20.
Virginia at Notre Dame (-12½): Virginia is ranked. Because somebody had to be? Irish by 10.
USC at Washington (-10): At 3-1 (only loss was in overtime), USC is among biggest surprises in college football. Here’s another: The queso used in ballpark nachos is excellent for caulking. Huskies by 4.
Ohio State (-17½) at Nebraska: Maybe it’s a longing for more innocent times, but everybody seems to really, really want Nebraska to be back. A win here would do it, but Norman Rockwell’s not walking through the door. Buckeyes by 18.
Washington State at Utah (-5): This must be a record for biggest fainting spell in college football history, but Wash State lost last week by letting a bad team (UCLA) score 50 points in the last 18 minutes. That’s a shame since the eccentric Wash State coach makes the game fun. When he chats with an official during a game, it could be he’s arguing a call or he could be giving a dissertation on the Loch Ness Monster. Utah by 6.
The Pros
Thursday
Eagles at Packers (-5): In recent seasons, the difference in these franchises is QB2. The Eagles won a Super Bowl with their backup. But when the Packers are without QB1, they’re intramural. Let’s check current depth charts. The Eagles’ backup is Nate Sudfeld. The Packers’ second-stringer is Tim Boyle. Heard of ‘em? Eagles by 2.
Sunday
Chiefs (-6) at Lions: Who should be most glad the Lions (no losses, yet) are playing a big game? The Michigan college coach. Maybe an interesting NFL game will give sports radio hosts in Michigan something to talk about besides the fact it doesn’t look like the coach is ever going to get it done in Ann Arbor. If not him, who? KC by 8.
Cowboys (-2½) at Saints: Reminder: Dallas fired Tom Landry 30 years ago. Landry went to five Super Bowls in an eight-year span. The Cowboys have been to three Super Bowls since. You’re hearing Super Bowl buzz this season, but does an owner who booted a legend deserve nice things? Dallas by 1.
Monday
Bengals at Steelers (-4): In 2017, Steelers were equipped with NFL’s best quarterback-receiver-running back trio. A couple of calendars later, the junior varsity is winless and the fellows who went searching for greener pastures are lost in the weeds. It’s rare when a situation works out for the best for no one. Steelers by 2.