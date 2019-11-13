Raise your hand if you predicted OU vs. Baylor would be the Big 12’s marquee game of the year.
First, three topics:
1. The OKC NBA team is more interesting than it has been in a blue moon because you don’t know exactly how and where the story is going to end. In the past, you knew the season would come to a screeching halt with a triple-double for the star player and a first-round playoff exit. Maybe you’re seeing a step backward now (and maybe not?), but at least there’s a dollop of suspense instead of feeling like you’ve already read the reveal on the final page of the book.
2. Arkansas, which lost 45-19 to a Kentucky directional school that began the season with a loss to Central Arkansas, fired its football coach after less than two seasons on the job. Harsh? There’s precedent. Once upon a time, the legendary former AD scotched a third-year coach for losing a season opener to The Citadel.
The Arkansas program is at such low ebb currently that we may need to phone Vegas to see if there is any collegiate opponent the Razorbacks would be favored to beat. Does Cumberland College still play ball?
3. The year 2020 is just around the corner and we still don’t have flying cars. Why? If you’re into conspiracy theories, it’s because the city hasn’t invented a parking meter that goes that high — yet.
The Picks
OU (-10) at Baylor: ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Waco. Is it out of bounds to ask what ESPN staffers did to deserve that kind of punishment? Football lovers have been looking forward to a possible matchup between the OU quarterback and his former school (Bama) in postseason, and they may get it. But the way things are trending, it will be in a normal bowl instead of a playoff game. It’s fair to wonder if Baylor, survivor of many cliffhanger games, is almost out of life boats. OU by 9.
Kansas at OSU (-17 ½): The subplot of former O-State coach versus current O-State coach is juicy stuff. Let’s do this more often. Somebody call up Pappy Waldorf, wherever he is, and arrange a scrum. You could almost populate an entire opposing coaching staff with ex-Cowboy defensive coordinators. O-State by 6.
Georgia (-3) at Auburn: Yes, we’re all tired of the SEC hype, but even the haters have to grudgingly admit the SEC’s second layer is better than the second layer in other leagues. A couple of leagues might not have a first layer. Will the Auburn coach use the Arkansas vacancy to try to get another pay raise?
Minnesota at Iowa (-3): The Minnesota coach, during a previous job, took Western Michigan to a Cotton Bowl, which is like making a Mr. Universe out of the guy who, for breakfast at the corner store, buys smokes, a tall boy and a mature hot link. Throw in a couple of scratchers? Gophers by 4.
Texas at Iowa State (-6 ½): Iowa State did zero complaining about the possible no-call on the final play against OU. If it had been Texas instead of Iowa State in that predicament, you would still be hearing about it and possibly someone from the Big 12 would have gone on the weekly media teleconference to offer an explanation or apology. Cyclones by 2.
Navy at Notre Dame (-9): Being a sports writer who covers Navy would be amazing because the Middies run every play and the clock melts quickly, getting you home in time to watch other games on TV. Truth: Most sports media people don’t root for wins or losses. They root for quick games. Middies quietly are in midst of a one-loss season, but were doubled by Irish last season. Leprechauns by 5.
Wake Forest at Clemson (-34): The fact that Clemson has barely appeared in the picks speaks to lack of quality competition. The schedule-maker has been overly kind this season to the two squads (Bama being the other) who often meet in the title game. Wake Forest — promise this isn’t a typo — is ranked. Clemson by 21.
Michigan State at Michigan (-13 ½): The Michigan and Michigan State coaches seem to be playing musical chairs, and the only chair is a hotseat. Spartans have dropped four in a row, but here’s a chance to give the chair to the other guy. Wolverines by 10.
The Pros
Thursday
Steelers (-2 ½) at Browns: The possibly in-over-his-head Browns coach has the look of a home improvement store employee who is peeved that he had to come into work on the first day of deer season. It has been interesting to watch this Steeler team do more with less instead of vice versa during past seasons. The less-with-more torch has been passed to the Browns, who lead the league in commercials minus accomplishments. Steelers by 1.
Sunday
Cowboys at Lions (off the board): Just me, or do the silver-and-blue unis make Lions look like Dallas’ junior varsity? If JV wins this one, Jerry may be shopping at Coaches-R-Us the next day. Cowboys by 8.
Texans at Ravens (-4): It’s a great feeling for a fan base when you draft a QB of the future and the future is now. Apply this to either team here, although the future is being a little nicer to Baltimore. Ravens by 5.
Monday
Chiefs at Chargers (-4): Chiefs fans have been waiting all season for an annual dose of postseason disappointment, but the Grinch may have arrived prematurely. KC by 11.
