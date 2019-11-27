It’s Bedlam week, and that’s what you want to read about, so let’s hit three quick topics and be on the way.
1. The Picker isn’t big on blaming officials because, typically, breaks and calls even out over time. However, the tripping penalty that was called against Dallas late in the New England game was a crime against humanity. Dating to the tuck rule, the Patriots continue to be blessed with significant and head-scratching officiating verdicts. For those with suspicious minds, would you be surprised if another “gate” came along to make Spygate and Deflategate a trilogy?
2. The closest the NFL will ever get to professional wrestling will arrive when the Steelers and Browns meet Sunday — only two weeks after their last collision turned into a helmet-swinging, kick-a-player-on-the-ground street brawl. Prediction: Penalty flags will be thrown early and often just to deter players from flying in off the top rope in the rematch.
3. If you want to enjoy the day, refrain from talking politics with relatives on Thanksgiving. They’re not coming over to your way of thinking, no matter what you say. Just watch games, fill your belly and thank me later.
The Picks
Thursday
Ole Miss at Mississippi State: On Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder that the Big 12 had a turkey of a nonconference season.
It’s possible the Big 12’s best out-of-conference victory was Kansas State over Mississippi State. The mighty Bulldogs are 5-6. Other “big” nonconference victories for the Big 12: KU over Boston College (5-6), OSU over Oregon State (5-6), OU over UCLA (4-7) and West Virginia over North Carolina State (4-7). If the Big 12 gets left out of the playoff, a factor will be that the league did nothing to enhance its reputation before conference play began, and then it’s too late to do anything except beat up each other. Rebels by 3.
Friday
Missouri at Arkansas: Never mind this game, the fan base has moved on to the far more interesting subject of who will be the Hogs’ next coach? Let’s discuss the pros and cons of the Washington State coach. Pro: He’s interesting. Con: He’s maybe too interesting. Go snare the Memphis coach, if you can. Or perhaps famous alum Jerry Jones will, as a show of generosity, send you his current coach. Mizzou by 12.
Saturday
OU at OSU: OU appears to have gone overboard in Bedlam preparation considering that the Sooners’ last four games have been the epitome of Bedlam-style chaos.
The OU QB has been a hitch-your-wagon-to-him guy all season, but his ball security harkens back to the wishbone days when the offensive outcome was going to be a fumble or a trip to the end zone.
The OSU and OU defenses have improved this season, but we’re still grading on a curve rather than by golden era standards. It’s sort of like, on Thanksgiving, telling your aunt the green bean casserole has improved when, really, you would just rather have plain old green beans, period.
The last time OSU debuted a new starting QB the game before Bedlam was the last time the Cowboys beat the Sooners. O-State by 2.
Tulsa at East Carolina: There needs to be a rebuild on 11th Street. Football program? No. Metro Diner. It vanished from the landscape. Are we sure progress is progress? TU by 9.
Alabama at Auburn: Has there ever been a year like this in college football where the nation’s top teams play so few attention-worthy games? The schedules of Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been a snooze until lately. If the Auburn coach loses to Bama’s second-team QB, he might be inspired to start preparing one of those “I’ve always wanted to come home” speeches just in case he is introduced at a press conference in Arkansas. Auburn by 2.
Wisconsin at Minnesota: It’s perfect that, in the year of “Frozen 2,” Minnesota is in the running for a Big Ten championship. Groan if you want, but the Picker is relying on end-of-the-season material. Minnesota by 1.
Ohio State at Michigan: When making up stuff to justify fake playoff criteria, folks use terms like “eye test” and “complete team.” Ohio State is leading the nation in scoring offense and scoring defense. Gee, is that complete? At this rate, Michigan will beat Ohio State never. The Wolverines coach should lobby to be in the Big Ten’s vulnerable division instead of the one under Buckeye governance. Ohio State by 14.
Texas A&M at LSU: A loss here makes A&M 7-5 and this will be perceived as underachieving by folks who haven’t been paying attention. The Aggies have lost five or more games 13 times since 2000. A&M is paying a coach $75 million for more of the same. Note to self: Don’t take financial advice from College Station. LSU by 15.
The Pros
Thursday
Bills at Cowboys: The Bills are good and no one understands how or why. What it probably means is they have an actual ball team. How do Cowboy fans feel about the possibility of Urban Meyer wearing blue and silver by next Thanksgiving? No Cowboy coach has ever worn chaps on the sideline, which seems like an opportunity lost. Cowboys by 6.
Sunday
49ers at Ravens: If this could be offered to you as the Super Bowl match-up right now, you should take it and be giddy. Patriot fatigue is real and you can probably get a medical card for it. Ravens by 4.
Raiders at Chiefs: The rookie of the year will be someone with state ties — the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs or the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray. We need to find out much about the Chiefs the last five games, for better or worse, before expressing more than just an amateur opinion about what’s possible the rest of the way. Chiefs by 10.
Monday
Vikings at Seahawks: The top of the NFC, these squads included, is much deeper than the AFC, where, if you can pretend to have a pulse, you’re in consideration for a playoff spot. Seahawks by 5.