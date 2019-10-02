Let’s tackle two hot-button issues before getting into the picks:
1. Fair play for pay
California passed a law that will allow college student athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness. That sounds like a very human thing to do, but it’s going to open up cans of worms you didn’t know existed.
Will recruiting become a free-for-all with boosters promising prospects they will buy 1,000 of their jerseys if they go to a specific school? Once amateurism vanishes, where do we draw the line in terms of who deserves compensation? Do we take the gate admission from a fifth-grade football game and split greenbacks among players because they’re the ones providing the entertainment? This is going to be a mess.
2. The Thunder
Looking back on the history of an NBA franchise that now is minus all of its MVP candidates, what’s the worst decision in team history? Quite possibly, it’s the team name. It’s a noise, like when a storm barks. Now’s an ideal time to reboot with a different name and different colors. Don’t be mad at the Picker for suggesting this, especially since we’re all about the money these days (isn’t everything legal and taxable?). Think about the impact new merchandise sales would have on the economy.
The Picks
Friday
UCF (-4) at Cincinnati: Tulsa’s conference (the one that has UCF and Cincy as members) could be as capable this season as the Pac-12, the weakest link of the alleged Power Five leagues. Two AAC teams are ranked, unbeaten Memphis is almost there, Cincy’s only loss came to Ohio State and Temple is 3-1 with two wins over Power Five squads. If college football had any nobility, the AAC could, with a white glove face-slap, challenge the Pac-12 to a duel. UCF by 5.
Saturday
TU at SMU (-11½): JR Ewing wannabes gave cars to SMU football players in the 1980s as a recruiting incentive. None of those cars, or the snazzy tape decks in them, are still functional. Players should have asked for real estate instead. Mustangs are ranked for the first time since death penalty, proving that you can, in fact, cheat death. Ponies by 11.
OSU (-10) at Texas Tech: With 94 carries over the past three games, the O-State running back from Canada (it’s way north of Ponca City) is toting the Tailback U. label back to the forefront. What do you think will happen when he faces, seriously, Texas Tech’s 100th-ranked rushing defense? Chuba by 15.
OU (-33½) at Kansas: Lester Miles is fun and deserves a better job than overseer of the Big 12’s last-place program. The more interesting Les game will be when he returns to Stillwater next month. The Picker would read a full-page story about that, if any sports journalist out there wants to get embedded in Lawrence and do a pre-game deep dive. Sooners by 40.
Iowa at Michigan (-3½): Hawkeyes are sneakily unbeaten, but stiffer competition is up next. If somebody gave you truth serum, would you say the current coach is the long-term solution at Michigan? And if you have access to truth serum, why aren’t you slipping it into the drinks of elected officials? Wolverines by 1.
Auburn (-3) at Florida: Gators can’t be punished enough for scheduling Towson and UT-Martin during the nonleague season. Maybe Auburn will be an agent of justice. Auburn by 8.
Michigan State at Ohio State (-19½): Are college football viewers so weary of Alabama and Clemson that they would accept Ohio State as a change-of-pace champ? Didn’t think so. Buckeyes by 19.
Cal at Oregon (-17½): We’re barely into October and this already feels like some sort of consolation game. Cal’s QB is hurt and the replacement is Devon Modster, who should get cool points for having a car show name. Oregon by 12.
The Pros
Thursday
Rams at Seahawks (-1½): It’s up to legal interpretation whether women can go topless in Oklahoma. Here, that’s borderline scandalous. On the weird West Coast, it might be the fourth-most unusual thing you’ll see today. Speaking of weird: Rams gained 518 yards last week, but gave up 55 points and lost. Seahawks by 2.
Sunday
Packers at Cowboys (-3½): Something isn’t quite right with the Packers’ QB, who is 25th in passer rating, 36th in completion percentage and middle of the pack in passing yards. That’s unsettling, like when an oldies station suddenly plays a song from 2000. Do the Cowboys actually have an advantage at QB and, if so, is it the first time that has happened in this series since someone from Henryetta was under center? Cowboys by 3.
Colts at Chiefs (-11): Raise your hand if you knew the Indy and KC QBs were tied for the league lead in passing TDs. Who needs Andrew Luck and Elvis Grbac? Chiefs by 15.
Monday
Browns at 49ers (-3½): If pro wrestling had an NFL team, it would be the Browns, whose characters can’t resist taking the bait when opportunities for drama arise. Hey, someone break a folding chair over my back! Niners by 7.
