The Picker wants to elaborate on a couple of topics before digging into this week’s games:
• The NCAA voted to allow college athletes to profit from likenesses.
Thoughts:
Who will be the first college player taken to court by the IRS for not reporting income?
How long will it take linemen to realize they are getting shafted since only skill position players are marketable? (Blockers may become socialists overnight.)
The trickle-down impact in the tattoo industry will be overwhelming. If you are an entrepreneur in a big college sports town, open a tattoo shop next to campus in the next five minutes.
• Florida State fired its coach and will pay an $18 million buyout.
Thoughts:
The “job” of fired major college head coach is great work, if you can get it. If the fired coach has any money skills, he will never have to work another day the rest of his life. Repeat: Never.
The fact a school is paying a former coach $18 million to put away his whistle is another example that college athletics is the worst-run biz in the universe. While you’re at it, be sure and pay a search firm big bucks to locate the next coach in lieu of the AD doing his/her job.
Maybe the Picker will start his own search firm and try to profit from his likeness instead of unselfishly giving you all these picks for next to nothing.
The Picks
Friday
UCF (-17) at Tulsa: Might as well try Friday if Saturdays have been unkind. Tulsa, which has played many close games, needs something to get over the hump, but the Picker doesn’t know exactly what that something is. Any down-on-their-luck former UCF players sold 2017 national championship rings on eBay yet? Former champs by 14.
Saturday
Iowa State at OU (-14 ½): Sooners annually lose a regular-season game to an underdog. At some point it’s not just a trend. It’s your identity. Phyllis Diller (RIP) continues to get more work than OU’s running backs got at Kansas State. Sooners by 18.
Western Kentucky at Arkansas (-1 ½): The Ark program has plummeted to such depths that fans probably have knots in their stomachs regarding what could happen here. If fans are looking for someone to blame for the state of the program, how about the former coach who had the program riding high until he decided to play Evel Knievel? Don’t blame the former AD for firing Easy Rider. The coach fired himself with his actions, and the Hogs have been in a spiral ever since. The actions of one person have a ripple effect on everyone else, and this is “It’s A Wonderful Life” in reverse. Hilltoppers by 1.
LSU at Alabama (-6): If this feels different, it’s because Bama, for the first time since perhaps color TV, is playing an LSU squad with an offense. It’s like LSU decided it no longer wanted to be “just” Bama Lite. Though the SEC is allegedly a superior league, this is the Tide’s first game against an opponent currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Bama by 3.
Kansas State at Texas (-7): The new mission at Texas is the same old mission: Win a bowl game and say this is the start of a new era. This time. Really. The boy who cried wolf has more credibility than the next person to say Texas is back — and more credibility than that cable news station. Yes, that one. Horns by 10.
Penn State (-6 ½) at Minnesota: It’s a surprise battle of unbeatens. Gophers squeaked past opponents in first four games, but margins of victory in past four are 23, 27, 35 and 42 points. If you’re into analytics (the Picker is not), that means Minnie will run the table and win the title game by 112 points. Players > numbers. Nittany Lions by 8.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech (-5 ½): The college career of the record-setting North Texas QB from small-town Oklahoma is almost over. Time flies, like pigskins thrown by him. Mean Green by 3.
Appalachian State at South Carolina (-5): App State has already beaten North Carolina and Coastal Carolina. A victory here completes the sweep and will allow the Carolinas to possibly be unified under Appalachian State governance. Gamecocks by 4.
The Pros
Chiefs (-3 ½) at Titans: When you spend a first-round draft pick on a QB of the future and it works, you’re the Chiefs. When you spend a first-round pick on a QB of the future and it doesn’t work, you’re the Titans or Bears. KC by 5.
Giants (-2 ½) at Jets: Considering the state of the franchises, the battle for New York is pretty much what was envisioned in the Kurt Russell/Snake Plissken flick. Giants by 6.
Vikings at Cowboys (-3): Cowboys will win their division, which means it will be tough to fire the coach, which means Jerry will have to find a different hobby. Maybe country line dancing or scrapbooking? Rumor is the Cowboys had press clippings worth saving a generation ago. Vikes by 2.
Seahawks at 49ers (-6): This one feels like a playoff game in November. A Monday Night Football game that actually means something is a rarity. If you grew up with Cosell, Dandy Don and Frank, you were incredibly spoiled. Keen observation you can’t get anywhere else: Cosell resembled the vampire on “Sesame Street.” Niners by 2.
