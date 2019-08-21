Football season is so close you can taste it. Maybe you will.
The return of football means the return of The Picker -- and another opportunity to win barbecue.
The Picker, who offers predictions on college and NFL games, has been educating and infuriating Tulsa newspaper readers for decades. The Tulsa World's annual Outpick the Picker contest is back in 2019. Here are the specifics:
The reader with the best record in the contest wins an Albert G’s BBQ feast valued at $700, which is good for dinner for up to 20 people. You must be at least 21 years old to claim the prize.
This is how to play the game:
Every Monday at noon, starting Aug. 26, go to OutPickThePicker.com and find the week’s games to be picked.
Make your picks every Wednesday by 11:59 p.m.
On Thursdays, check out The Picker’s column in print and online at OutPickThePicker.com where he reveals who he’s picking and why. You might also find a joke or two to laugh at.
Weekly winners are posted on the contest page at noon each Tuesday.
For complete rules and more details, go to OutPickThePicker.com starting Monday, Aug. 26. You must set up a free account to play so we can keep the scores straight. If you played last year, you won’t have to make a new account. Just log in with the account you already have.