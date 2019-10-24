Let’s quickly pause the Picker column for breaking news: Difficult as it is to believe, an adult decision was made in college athletics. Kansas and Missouri have agreed to play each other in basketball.
If this adult decision thing becomes contagious, Texas and Texas A&M will resume their football series, the pretend playoff will expand by enough to give the little guy a fighting chance and two print institutions (Mad magazine, Sports Illustrated) will somehow be salvaged. Would you read if they switched staffs for a special one-time issue? Absolutely. Why hasn’t this happened already? Just read, period. That’s an adult decision.
The Picks
Thursday
SMU (-14 ½) at Houston: The old West Virginia/new Houston coach isn’t hitting a PR jackpot. On social media, he was accused by a player of tanking this season by contacting seniors and asking if they would skip the rest of the season so they could redshirt and (ahem) “develop.” A couple of top players, including the QB, are participating in the do-over. Last weekend, a live microphone caught the coach using a variation of one of the seven words George Carlin said you can’t say on TV. Boosters and fan bases will overlook anything, potty mouth included, if you win. Cougars are 3-4. Ponies by 10.
Saturday
Memphis (-10 ½) at TU: Theory: Tulsa, the football program, is being punished by the karma gods because Tulsa, the city, sabotaged downtown parking by creating bicycle lanes that pushed parking spots far away from curbs. Is this some kind of hipster thing to show the rest of the world Tulsans are all pedals and smiles? Can’t wait for the unicorn trails! It wouldn’t be the craziest thing if Tulsa won this game, but not quite ready to climb that far out on a limb. Tigers by 12.
OSU at Iowa State (-10 ½): If you prefer to believe the sky is falling in Stillwater, you may not want to read this: Minus turnovers, the Cowboys are probably right on target. However, if giveaways continue, where’s the guaranteed win the rest of 2019? Lester Miles vs. OSU in a few weeks just got more interesting. If the Mad Hatter wants to embrace his rep, he could wear a mullet wig during the game. Cyclones by 1.
OU (-23 ½) at Kansas State: At the weekly press gathering, the grown-man OU QB wanted to know why media types aren’t asking more questions about the opponent. Last week, the too-big-for-his-britches Texas coach popped the media for failing to ask questions about the upcoming opponent (Kansas). After the game, he fielded many questions about squirming past Kansas. Be careful what you wish for. Sooners by 20.
Arkansas at Alabama (-32): Bama’s starting QB is out with an injury. That’s not enough to level the playing field. Not even a joke question: Would you pick Arkansas to beat the Tide’s JV? Bama by 35.
Wisconsin at Ohio State (-14): While you were distracted by the Clemson-Alabama stranglehold on college ball, did Ohio State slip in the side door to become the best squad around? Buckeyes have beaten every opponent by 24 or more. Meanwhile, Badgers fainted last week like they saw (A) the Democratic candidates or (B) the incumbent. You political groupies are too touchy and make drama queens look tranquil in comparison. Buckeyes by 13.
Notre Dame at Michigan (-1): Michigan — riding the brand, blah results — is the Texas of the Big Ten. Irish by 3.
Auburn at LSU (-10 ½): An LSU win gives us the game of the year in two weeks: Unbeaten LSU vs. unbeaten Alabama. The schedule-maker is giving Bama and LSU a week off to prepare for each other. That way neither side can cry foul. Surely Auburn isn’t froggy enough to spoil things. LSU by 13.
The Pros
Panthers at 49ers (-5 ½): Three past or present New England QBs are starting for division-leading teams (Patriots, Colts, 49ers). If we’re going to be tortured with another New England Super Bowl appearance, it would be interesting to have the ex-QB with the 49ers as the opponent. Would the Pats dare to steal signals from a former employee who perhaps knows how the operation works? Niners by 3.
Browns at Patriots (13): The Browns have quickly become one of those teams people love to hate. Thanks to the opponent, here’s a chance to be America’s sweetheart. Browns, too immature to know they aren’t supposed to win, by 2.
Packers (-4 ½) at Chiefs: There’s a theory the Chiefs’ defense got too comfy while the starting QB was healthy. It’s like knowing you have LeBron on your hoops team — switch to cruise control and watch him be a hero. Let’s see what happens now that the security blanket has been taken away, at least for a little while. Pack by 8.
Monday
Dolphins at Steelers (-14 ½): It would be funny, and maybe even justice, if the Dolphins are out-tanked by a team that isn’t trying to tank. Twelve NFL teams own two or fewer victories. The Dolphins could win a game or two by accident and find themselves drafting sixth instead of first. This is a ghastly spot for the Steelers, who will get credit only for being present if they win but will earn a scarlet letter if they lose. It’s like climbing into the octagon to fight Mr. Rogers. Steelers by 4.