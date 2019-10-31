It’s all true.
The refs hate your team.
The broadcasters say only bad things about your team.
The waiter brings food to another table — even though you ordered first — because the waiter’s biggest priority is to be unfair to you.
Drivers of cars intentionally space themselves out just far enough so that you’ll have to cool your heels before pulling out into traffic. (They meet in advance; it’s a premeditated conspiracy.)
Your way of life, or at least your gullibility gland, is under attack.
Or, sorry to ruin the fantasy, things just happen.
It’s time for Picker advice to happen.
The Picks
TCU at OSU (-3): New and revised opinion based on last week’s Big 12 scores, including the defrockings of OU and Texas: There is no such thing as an upset in the Big 12 this season because everybody is just about as good as each other and, when that happens, your league is probably just average.
Unless Baylor is oodles better than anyone suspects, the Big 12 title game will, like Yahtzee with Grandma, be played for entertainment and cussing purposes only. The Picker has no idea what to expect when the Frogs visit Stillwater, but O-State has an edge in skill position operatives, which should count for something. Cowboys by 5.
Tulsa at Tulane (-10 ½): Tulsa is the best snake-bitten team in the college football, but unfortunately there’s no trophy for that and, if there was, what would it look like? Tulane by 9.
Mississippi State (-7½) at Arkansas: Bulldogs, Hogs have combined for one league win, equaling San Jose State’s achievement. The SEC-is-superior lobbyists don’t want you peeking in the basement. Miss State by 10.
SMU at Memphis (-5½): If the Ponies (8-0) finish unbeaten, do they have a chance of reaching the college football playoff? Sure. Also, you could be Miss Rocklahoma. Tigers by 3.
Miami at Florida State (-3½): Once the gold standard of college football showdowns, Miami vs. Florida State now is as much of a contemporary topic as the Max Headroom vs. Spuds McKenzie debate. Seminoles, Canes both enter with .500 records. What the heck happened? Recruit more renegades. Miami by 1.
Georgia (-6½) at Florida: This is the undercard to the SEC’s main event next week, LSU vs. Alabama. The LSU-Bama loser will hit a jackpot. How? By sweeping its remaining regular-season games, the loser can clinch a spot in the playoff without participating in the SEC championship scrum. It’s a free pass with fewer bruises. Meanwhile, Florida’s still not ready for prime time. Georgia by 8.
Kansas State (-6) at Kansas: No lie, this could be one of the most interesting games in all of college ball this weekend. The rule of thumb is you never follow a legend because you look bad in comparison (always follow the guy after that), but the new K-State coach is so far, so good. Wildcats by 4.
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky (-2½): Hey, Arkansas fans. We’re looking out for you by scouting out your week-after-this-one opponent, Western Kentucky. Central Arkansas beat Western Kentucky in a season opener, so, on Nov. 9, all the Razorbacks have to do to taste sweet victory is be as good as Central Arkansas, if that’s not biting off more than is chewable. Owls by 1.
The Pros
Thursday
49ers (-10) at Cardinals: If you want to check up on the former OU QB who was picked first by Arizona, he’ll be on display here. Also on display will be the Arizona coach’s stylish facial stubble, always manicured like the greens at Augusta. Since this is on Halloween, it’s worth nothing the Niners defense has legit fangs. San Fran by 13.
Sunday
Vikings at Chiefs (off board): With losses accumulating (maybe another one here) and the top playoff seed slipping further into the distance, the Chiefs’ season now boils down to whether can they win on the road in New England in the postseason. Vikings seem to perennially be almost good enough, like the best performer on “The Gong Show.” Vikings by 3.
Patriots (-3½) at Ravens: The Picker learned during the previous New England broadcast that the rules-fudging coach has an amazing record against opposing QBs who are barely old enough to vote. Maybe the double-threat QB from the Ravens will be kryptonite. Pats by 7.
Monday
Cowboys (-7) at Giants: The Browns’ QB expressed bewilderment about the Giants drafting a rookie QB from Duke. The QB from Duke and the Browns’ QB have the same number of wins this season. Probably, there’s a lesson in there somewhere. Cowboys by 11.