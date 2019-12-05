In case you missed it, courtesy of the Picker:
1. Alabama will miss the playoff for the first time.
The Crimson Tide scored at least 35 points in every game and still lost twice. Whatever infected the Big 12 is contagious.
2. The Washington State coach and the Michigan coach got salty with reporters when fielding questions after losses to rivals.
Let’s not be media apologists and say every question is great. Goofy questions are going to happen because people are goofy. But the salaries of college coaches have gotten so enormous that they are compensated to answer big-boy questions — and to suffer a fool when it comes to the occasional nutty question.
The Wash State coach referred to a questioner as a “sanctimonious troll.” If you’re going to insult someone publicly, at least use words your fan base can understand. Raise your hand, both of you, if you can explain what “sanctimonious” means without consulting a dictionary. Invoking that word was a little uppity.
3. There was virtually no Bedlam in Bedlam. What happened?
4. The Texas coach fired one coordinator and demoted another. It’s weak (and common practice) for a head coach to scapegoat assistants for a disappointing season. Didn’t the head coach sign off on the offensive and defensive game plans during the course of the season? So what happened? There is no “I” in “team,” but you can find one near the end of “self-preservation.”
The Picks
Friday
Utah (-6½) vs. Oregon: People who want OU to make it into the playoff over Utah when the final rankings are unveiled have a mental factor in their favor: Humans, and that’s what you’ll find on the committee, are smitten by brand names. Subconsciously or otherwise, Utah is still perceived by some as a Mountain West squad that happens to be playing ball in the Pac-12. Utes may have to wait a generation before people forget about the past life. Also, by the time the next generation arrives, maybe people will stop having mobile phone conversations while sequestered in public restroom stalls. Ducks by 5.
Saturday
Baylor vs. OU (-8): The Picker absorbed a decent amount of grief for picking the incorrect victor in Bedlam, but was swayed to make the pick by this recent OU trend: Commit multiple turnovers. After games, say the right things about learning from turnovers. Commit more turnovers. Did higher learning finally kick into gear?
The wildest stat of the season came in the earlier OU-Baylor game, when Baylor had the ball for only 5 minutes, 40 seconds of the second half. You can almost — almost — get a latte in that amount of time at the big coffee chain. The Bears averaged more yards per play than the Sooners in the earlier meeting, but snapped the ball only 16 times after halftime. The Picker would be startled if this is anything other than a tight squeeze. Sooners by 3.
Georgia vs. LSU (-7½): Georgia has become sort of the poster child for college football participation trophies. We played a tough schedule, so we deserve things. Or not. Go win a game that counts. LSU by 11.
Ohio State (-16) vs. Wisconsin: This is a rematch from a regular season game in which the Badgers were held to 191 yards and were beaten 38-7. Facts are facts, unless you get them from elected officials. Remember when we were told the turnpike would be free after enough coins had been thrown into the bucket? Buckeyes by 31.
Virginia vs. Clemson (-28): If three-loss Virginia is the ACC’s second-best team, then the ACC has no second-best team. Similar: Does Vanilla Ice have a second-best song? Clemson by 20.
Cincinnati at Memphis (-8½): These teams are playing two weekends in a row. They should’ve played a doubleheader last weekend and saved on expenses. By winning 11 games for the first time in program history, the Tigers likely won a new gig for their coach. The way amateurism rules are being fudged, someone will argue that players deserve a bonus check for that. Memphis by 10.
Louisiana at Appalachian State (-6½): App State once played at a lower level and shocked big-time opponents (talking about you, Michigan). Now App State has moved up to the FBS level and went 2-0 against North Carolina and South Carolina this season. Could App State be the new (and possibly barefoot) Boise State? Mountain people by 13.
Hawaii at Boise State (-13½): Are we sure conference championship games are a good idea? Maybe they come in handy if the concession stand still has an inventory of soon-to-expire hot dogs. These teams met in October and the Smurf Turfers won by 22. Broncos by 21.
The Pros
Thursday
Cowboys (-3) at Bears: By publicly talking about the coach’s job security, the attention-hungry Dallas owner has turned the season into “The Gong Show.” When a TV camera showed the owner leaving his seat near the end of the Thanksgiving game, you wondered if he was picking up a mallet and walking toward the gong. Drama’s Team by 8.
Sunday
Ravens (-6) at Bills: The Ravens are competing with the Patriots for homefield advantage in the AFC. The Bills are on the Patriots’ heels in the division race. Because the Pats catch unbelievable breaks and would benefit from the Bills and Ravens both taking a blemish, of course this game will end in a tie.
49ers at Saints (-2½): Niners might be NFL’s best team, but, because of a backloaded schedule, they might be a wild card team. Saints biding time until they take a zebra ride that ends badly in playoffs. San Fran by 2.
Chiefs at Patriots (-3): The season gets a lot more interesting if the Chiefs win in Cheatborough. Has the Patriots’ offense regressed enough to make the Chiefs’ defense look halfway decent? Pats by 6.