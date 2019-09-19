Let’s tune up for this week’s picks with action and reaction:
Action: Kevin Durant bagged on Oklahoma City last week.
Reaction: In hindsight, it’s sort of embarrassing the Oklahoma Hall of Fame selected Durant for induction back in 2015. Was it a “please stay” gesture? Here’s a thought: Don’t induct sports figures into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Let the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame handle that kind of thing. Stay in your lane, folks.
Action: A new rule allows NFL coaches to challenge pass-interference no-calls.
Reaction: This is a horrible thing. It literally allows a coach to beg his way to victory. Longtime readers know the Picker has forever said the spot-of-the-foul NFL pass interference penalty is bogus because it assumes a catch would have been made. This is worse. This is for crybabies.
Action: The NFL schedule-maker is having a worse year than the Dolphins (only two teams in NFL history have been outscored by a wider margin in the first two games of a season).
Reaction: Here’s why the schedule-maker failed: The NFL, through scheduling and the draft, is supposed to be set up for parity. But the defending Super Bowl champs are opening this season by playing eight consecutive games against teams that failed to reach the playoffs last season. Malpractice.
The Picks
OSU at Texas (-5½): Pampered Horns deserve to lose. A “horns down” gesture could result in hurt feelings, so a flag may be thrown if opponents get caught doing it. Burnt orange is the new pink? UT by 5.
Wyoming at TU (-3½): Is one superb quarter against O-State enough to restore your faith in where the Golden Hurricane is headed? Apparently, if you don’t agree with a Hurricane’s path, you can fix it, to your liking, with a Sharpie. TU by 1.
San Jose State at Arkansas (-21): Last week’s QB change appears to have put some spring in Hogs’ step. When the not-right QB wins a starting job in preseason camp, is it the kid’s fault or the evaluators’ fault? You decide. The Picker doesn’t have all the answers. Hogs by 22.
Notre Dame at Georgia (-14): People lobbied for Georgia to be in last season’s playoff, but, counting a bowl humbling, the Bulldogs lost their three biggest games. At some point, you actually have to do something of merit to earn the right to play for a championship. Looking good in uniform and clinging to Alabama’s coattails isn’t enough of a bargaining chip. Bulldogs by 9.
Michigan at Wisconsin (-3½): Through two games, and never mind the competition (Central Michigan, South Florida), Wisconsin’s defense has allowed zero points, 12 first downs, 215 yards, 2.13 yards per play and four third-down conversions (in 28 attempts). Meanwhile, Michigan is the AMC Pacer of college football offenses. Wiscy by 7.
Cal at Ole Miss (-2): K-State’s win at Miss State continues to prove that, after Alabama, SEC squads are, in fact, the same species as the rest of college football. That said, the environment in the “Deliverance” portion of the U.S. could lead to culture shock for the hippie school. Rebels by 3.
Auburn at Texas A&M (-4): Can a big game really be a big game if Alabama’s little brother is playing Texas’ little brother? Winner fights Greg Brady. Aggies by 1.
Washington (-6½) at BYU: The selection committee will never be forgiven for disregarding a crummy nonconference schedule and rewarding Wash with a 2016 playoff spot. Huskies played Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State that season. Was Epic Charter unavailable? Cougars by 3.
The Pros
Ravens at Chiefs (-6½): The NFL world has been turned upside down. The Ravens excel at offense, the Bills are unbeaten and the Raiders, swindled by a receiver, have been transformed into sympathetic figures. We’ll know for sure the world has changed if the Chiefs prove to no longer be snakebitten. They were a lining-up-offside flag away from playing in the Super Bowl last season. KC by 9.
Dolphins at Cowboys (-21½): Dolphins so eager to do a thorough housecleaning that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they traded Flipper. Things are going too smoothly in Dallas, which should scare the bolo ties off Cowboys fans. Dallas by 30.
Rams (-3) at Browns: Rams are still playing football? We weren’t sure after the no-show situation at the Super Bowl. Rams by 4.
Monday
Bears (-3½) at Redskins: Chicago has the market cornered on quarterback droughts. Since Billy Wade in 1963, the Bears have had only two All-Pro or Pro Bowl QBs — Jim McMahon in 1985 and Mitchell Trubisky last season. So far, Mitch doesn’t look like he’s headed for an encore. Skins by 2.