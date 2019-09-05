Of course, the NFL kicks off this week, but the Picker has a few observations about college football before the pros arrive.
What are your thoughts after the opening weekend of college ball?
As the Picker told you last week, the SEC isn’t as slick as its PR. Tennessee lost to Georgia State. Ole Miss lost to Memphis. South Carolina lost to a North Carolina squad that won two games last year. Missouri lost to Wyoming. Auburn led Oregon for nine seconds. Arkansas was seven points better than Portland State. Maybe it’s high time to judge football teams on their own merit instead of assigning glory based on the company they keep.
What do you think of the revamped Fox Sports studio crew?
Immaculately groomed, those guys could be a boy band if they ditch the retired guy at the end of the table and replace him with Tebow.
Thoughts on the state squads?
Again blessed offensively, O-State still could find itself in games where the last team with the ball wins. You may know a little more about OU’s defense than you did before the opener, but a bigger sample size is needed to make an intelligent evaluation. If Tulsa’s defense is significantly better than its offense, which appears to be the case, is that a good thing?
The Picks
Arkansas at Ole Miss (-7): It seems like Ark hasn’t won an SEC game since forever. It seems like Ole Miss hasn’t broken an NCAA rule since, well, what time is it? Rebels by 2.
Tulsa (-6) at San Jose State: San Jose State is on the short list of resume-squashing jobs. Post-1992, the Spartans have had seven coaches, all with sub-.500 records. Translated: If Tulsa’s ever going to get well, now’s the time. Hurricane by 7.
South Dakota at OU (no line): If Sooners coaches want to get the attention of players, they might point out the Coyotes (cool name) beat Nebraska, but they might neglect to mention it happened in 1899. Gate admission to that game was perhaps two pelts. Sooners by 50.
McNeese State at OSU: For folks who yee-hawed about the possibility of OSU and OU switching to the Pac-12 a few years back, did you love that 9:30 p.m. kickoff for the Cowboys last week? If East Coast bias is real, it’s because nobody back east is staying up until the wee hours to pay attention to West Coast ball. On a related note, college football lost a chunk of its soul when teams started flying over the campuses of neighbors to play conference games in other time zones. Kansas doesn’t play Missouri. Texas doesn’t play Texas A&M. Are adults making these decisions? Pokes by 43.
LSU (-5½) at Texas: It’s fun to skewer Texas (Matthew McConaughey joined the UT faculty, just in case students want to major in naked bongo playing), but props to the Horns for taking a bold approach to scheduling. The best way for the Big 12 to alter national perception is to schedule big-time opponents and beat them. Anything short of that is pretending. LSU by 2.
Texas A&M at Clemson (-17): The hippie-haired Clemson QB is no flower child. Reminder: He rolled up 44 points in three quarters against mighty Bama in the title game. Whatever Texas A&M is, it’s not Alabama. Clemson by 19.
North Texas at SMU (-3½): The small-town QB from this neck of the woods is already a senior at North Texas. That was quick. Not debatable: SMU was infinitely better when oil men in Porter Wagoner blazers were giving El Caminos to recruits. Mean Green by 5.
West Virginia at Missouri (-14): If ever there was a game that should be played in Branson, this is it. But would the West Virginia folks, after finding the Elysian Fields of jug-blowing, ever go home? Mountaineers by 3.
The Pros
Sunday
Chiefs (-3½) at Jaguars: The Chiefs are getting much love, but let’s hope the magician who plays QB doesn’t get too cute and start throwing passes corn cob style just to confirm he’s ultra-gifted. Chiefs by 8.
Giants at Cowboys (-7½): Running backs have been devalued almost to the point of put-anybody-back-there, but the Cowboys bucked the trend and built an offense that is dependent on a runner. After Jerry gets through paying the runner and the QB and the receiver, there may be so little money left under the cap that the rest of the Cowboys roster will be populated with those on-field extras who dance in front of the stage and pretend they are enjoying the Super Bowl halftime shows. Don’t knock them. They’re awfully enthusiastic. Cowboys by 4.
Steelers at Patriots (-6): The Patriots owner will get to watch players be presented with Super Bowl rings — unless his massage parlor appointment goes into overtime. A date with destiny may not mean what you think it does. (Cheap shot? Sure. He earned it.) Pats by 5.
Monday
Broncos at Raiders (pick ’em): The Raiders, harkening back to glory days, have decided that adding a nonconformist to the rooster is superior to being boring. The next time the Raiders celebrate an anniversary, someone should pick the franchise’s all-time all-kook team. Broncos by 3.