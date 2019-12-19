This is the bowl version of the Picker. With many bowls to discuss, let’s jump right into it.
Dec. 20
Buffalo vs. Charlotte (Bahamas Bowl): Un-special teams? Buffalo ranks last nationally in net punting and blocked kicks surrendered. Advice from the outside: Go for it on fourth down. Every time. Charlotte by 4.
Utah State vs. Kent State (Frisco Bowl): Two of Utah State’s top four catchers are grad transfers from in-state rival Utah. Liberals and conservatives will hug it out before OU and OSU start sharing grad transfers. Aggies by 7.
Dec. 21
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T (Celebration Bowl): A&T (not a phone company) assets include best defense in FCS and Jah-Maine Martin, who averages 7.81 yards per rush. A&T by 3.
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (New Mexico Bowl): SDSU has seven giveaways all season, or one turnover for each time New England has been caught cheating. Aztecs by 10.
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl): Just call it the “I didn’t know these teams were in FBS" Bowl. GSU by 3.
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton Bowl): Coaching carousel update: “Fast Lane” Kiffin left FAU for Ole Miss. A former O-State defensive coordinator was promoted to interim coach before the Owls hired chap who went splat at Florida State. Ponies by 5.
FIU vs. Arkansas State (Camellia Bowl): Best college football team in Arkansas by 6.
Boise State vs. Washington (Las Vegas Bowl): The Wash coach is stepping down. May we all be lucky enough to wrap up our careers with an expense-paid trip to Vegas. Boise by 5.
Appalachian State vs. UAB (New Orleans Bowl): The App State coach with the waterboy name (Drinkwitz) was hired by Missouri. He called it the opportunity of a lifetime, which seems a tad dramatic. Mountain folk by 11.
Dec. 23
UCF vs. Marshall (Gasparilla Bowl): People who say this season proves only a four-team playoff is necessary forget about the time UCF ran the table and couldn’t get a sniff. Knights by 6.
Dec. 24
Hawaii vs. BYU (Hawaii Bowl): This will be — no kidding — Hawaii’s 15th game. When the season began, Grover Cleveland was president. The first time. Cougars by 8.
Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Fla. (Independence Bowl): How excited can Canes be about traveling to Shreveport to pick up bowl gifts? Tech by 3.
Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan (Quick Lane Bowl): The Picker is pre-emptively channel surfing to see what else is on — maybe something more riveting, like a "My Three Sons" or "Hazel" marathon. Pitt by 2.
Dec. 27
North Carolina vs. Temple (Military Bowl): Mack Brown will have UNC back before Texas is back. All six UNC defeats were one-score outcomes, including a one-point loss to Clemson. Heels by 3.
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (Pinstripe Bowl): The Michigan State coach is in the top four at coacheshotseat.com, behind the Texas, Arizona and South Carolina coaches. Deacons, rarely penalized, by 1.
OSU vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl): Ideally, this would be a juicy Texas vs. Texas A&M match-up, and that would have freed up O-State to face an opponent more exotic than a former sparring partner. Folks have been praising A&M as the nation's best 7-5 team, which is like praising a pizza delivery joint for having great boxes. Cowboys by 6.
USC vs. Iowa (Holiday Bowl): The USC coach is aggravating folks by keeping a job people want him to lose. It's like he's your boss. Trojans by 3.
Air Force vs. Washington State (Cheez-It Bowl): Nation’s top rushing team vs. nation’s top passing team. When Falcons rear back to pass, it’s so shocking that the average completion is a nation-leading 24.56 yards. Air Force by 4.
Dec. 28
Memphis vs. Penn State (Cotton Bowl): If you’re not rooting for the little guy vs. the big guy, you’re more un-American than Sputnik. Tigers by 1.
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (Camping World Bowl): There have been many glorious chapters in Notre Dame history. Also, there's this. Irish by 10.
OU vs. LSU (CFP semifinal): If an SEC team beats a Big 12 team with an offense influenced by the Big 12’s style of play, should royalties be paid? Gut feeling: Turnover-free, OU can stick around. With giveaways, forget about it. LSU by 7.
Clemson vs. Ohio State (CFP semifinal): The Picker can't pick against Clemson until he sees them lose, which hasn't happened since, approximately, Taylor Swift was country. Clemson by 2.
Dec. 30
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (First Responder Bowl): For those with short memories, Western Kentucky took Arkansas to the woodshed. Hilltoppers by 3.
Mississippi State vs. Louisville (Music City Bowl): Stick around long enough, you’ll see it all. Bulldogs may be 5-7 instead of bowling if an Ole Miss player hadn’t mimicked a dog going potty on the field. Cards by 1.
California vs. Illinois (Redbox Bowl): There are too many bowls. Get it under control or the Picker will start weighing in on politics. Probably, you don't want to hear the truth because you derive too much enjoyment from blind party loyalty. Illini by 1.
Florida vs. Virginia (Orange Bowl): It's perjury if the guys wearing bowl blazers are saying they are excited about this Orange Bowl "classic." Gators by 20.
Dec. 31
Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (Belk Bowl): The Kentucky coach should seek another job ASAP because, at some gigs, the ceiling doesn’t get any higher. Wildcats by 5.
Florida State vs. Arizona State (Sun Bowl): The actual name is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which, in fact, makes it a cereal bowl. Sun Devils by 6.
Navy vs. Kansas State (Liberty Bowl): Lots of running will make this the quickest of bowl games, which should get a thumbs-up from press box occupants who would rather be at a Memphis BBQ joint. Wildcats by 2.
Georgia State vs. Wyoming (Arizona Bowl): On the same day to start the season, Georgia State won at Tennessee and Wyoming beat Missouri. Anybody chanting "SEC" afterward? Wyoming by 9.
Utah vs. Texas (Alamo Bowl): Everything’s bigger in Texas, including botched coaching hires. Utes by 8.
Jan. 1
Minnesota vs. Auburn (Outback Bowl): Minnesota, which started 9-0, was a charming fairy tale until somebody handed the ogres a stick. Auburn by 11.
Michigan vs. Alabama (Citrus Bowl): Bama, playoff or not, still ranks high among teams you would least like to play. Tide by 15.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin (Rose Bowl): Pac-12 has missed playoff three years in a row. Fire everybody? Ducks by 6.
Georgia vs. Baylor (Sugar Bowl): Aside from two tight fits against OU, does anyone know how good Baylor is? Do the Bears have a "best win?" Here comes a measuring stick. Bulldogs by 3.
Jan. 2
Boston College vs. Cincinnati (Birmingham Bowl): If you can’t accurately name the town where the Birmingham Bowl is being played, maybe you shouldn’t be posting about politics on social media. Cincy by 7.
Indiana vs. Tennessee (Gator Bowl): Vols won five in a row to get to 7-5, which should lead to them being an alleged team on the rise by the time they play in Norman next September. Rocky Top by 10.
Jan. 3
Ohio vs. Nevada (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl): The schedule-maker has a sense of humor. The Potato Bowl will be played on a Fry-day. Bobcats by 1.
Jan. 4
Southern Miss vs. Tulane (Armed Forces Bowl): Hattiesburg and New Orleans are separated by about 110 miles. Maybe skip the bowl trip and play this in Slidell. Tulane by 8.
Jan. 6
Louisiana vs. Miami, Ohio (LendingTree Bowl): Three Ohio squads are playing in January bowls — four if Ohio State makes it to the title game. Maybe the Bengals and Browns will one day know what it feels like to be playing in January. Cajuns by 9.
Jan. 13
National championship game: Ask me later, but, assuming LSU gets there, the home-bayou advantage will be tremendous.