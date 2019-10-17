The Picker distributes helpful advice (you’re welcome) during football season, but doesn’t know everything, so this is your turn to return the favor and provide answers to a few questions:
Will the former Ohio State coach, who stepped down for health reasons, be miraculously cured in time to take the USC job next season?
How long will local TV and radio continue to feed us Browns games if the team continues to resemble a clown show?
Will the former Thunder stars who now are teammates in Houston be able to remain pals? There is, after all, only one ball on the court.
Will NFL officials admit their mistakes before elected officials admit theirs? Incidentally, if you root for this party or that party, you’re doing it wrong. Root for the truth. It’s available if you’re open-minded enough to accept it.
For instance …
The Picks
West Virginia at OU (-33 ½): The Big 12 has thin layers at the top (Oklahoma) and bottom (Kansas). Everyone else, in no particular order, seems to reside in the middle, which means the league is built like the fattest Oreo cookie you’ve ever seen. Assuming the Sooners run the table, who will rise from the middle to be a Big 12 title game opponent? It’s OK for you to look that far down the road because you probably ride the couch on game days, but if players are thinking even a teensy bit about this, expect less than an A-game outing Saturday. OU by 25.
Baylor at OSU (-3): Baylor’s rebuild is ahead of schedule. Can someone hire the Bears to finish every street project in town? O-State needs to urgently decide whether this season will be a contending thing or whether this season will be another where bowl gifts are a level below what can be found in the Avon catalog. Pokes by 2.
Tulsa at Cincinnati (-17 ½): Many people who have never been to a TU game seem to have opinions about the coach’s job security. Should there be a rule you must care enough to fill a seat before declaring that someone else’s is hot? Say what you want. It’s a free country, at least until you get on the turnpike. Cincy by 8.
Auburn (-18 ½) at Arkansas: Auburn must be a heck of a place to work, as the coach seems to teeter between extension and buyout on a weekly basis. Losing this one would cause Auburn boosters to pass the hat and take up a collection in the stands. Auburn by 23.
Michigan at Penn State (-9): Since the SEC has embraced scoring points, the league that now hangs its reputation on defense is the Big Ten. Penn State has allowed five touchdowns in six games. Wisconsin has pitched four shutouts. Let’s get through the second half of the season before assuming the 1985 Chicago Bears have football-playing offspring scattered all over the Midwest. Nittany Lions by 6.
Florida State at Wake Forest (-2): Once-proud Seminoles should put their entire program in the transfer portal and see what gets sent back in return. Maybe Jeff Goldblum? Deacons by 1.
Boise State (-21) at BYU: Truth over propaganda: Boise is from the Mountain West, which is 3-2 against the SEC this season. Broncos by 3.
Arizona State at Utah (-13 ½): The coach at Washington State, which lost to Arizona State last week, has banned players from using social media. Good luck with that. You’ve got a better chance of banning them from dating. Kids love phones/social media above all else. Upset, Sun Devils by 3.
The Pros
Thursday
Chiefs (-3) at Broncos: The secret’s out. The way to beat the Chiefs is to gobble clock and keep the abracadabra QB on the bench. Four opponents in a row have put rushers over 100 yards. Unfortunately for KC, tackling is still required in tackle football. Fans should consider consoling themselves now in advance of January disappointment. Hugs and Ed Sheeran hits? Or maybe that’s a description of the Chiefs’ defense. KC by 9.
Sunday
Ravens at Seahawks (-3 ½): The Seahawks’ QB has thrown zero interceptions and could become the first NFL player with the middle name Carrington (really!) to be the league’s MVP. Seagulls by 11.
Eagles at Cowboys (-3): The upset isn’t that the Cowboys have lost three in a row. The upset is Jerry refrained from firing a dozen people, including flight attendants, during the plane ride back from New York. Eagles by 1.
Monday
Patriots (-10) at Jets: KC losing two consecutive home games is surely part of an illuminati conspiracy to ensure New England is blessed with homefield advantage in postseason, as if the Patriots needed another break. With starting QB finally available last week, Jets looked the part of a pro football team for maybe the first time since Broadway Joe had a fur coat on his back and starlets on both arms. Broadway Sam doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, though. Pats by 7.
