Quick hits before the Picker renders a verdict on OU-Texas:
• The former O-State QB who plays for the pro team in Pittsburgh was knocked cold by a head shot from a Baltimore defender. The guy who delivered the KO wasn’t ejected from the game. If the same defender had applied the same violence to the Patriots QB, the NFL would have banned the defensive player and his descendants for life.
• KU caught a significant amount of grief because its preseason-launching basketball event included a Snoop Dogg concert with pole dancers. Two thoughts: 1. Shirts versus skins has lost its innocence and may not mean what you think it does. 2.Preseason basketball bashes have jumped the shark, but what else are you going to do if you’re a hoops school? Does Bama even have one of these things and, if so, does anybody go?
• This won’t show up on Doppler, but here’s why football weather finally turned cooler: Mother Nature noticed that a legal loophole may allow more people to go topless and, enough is enough, decided to step in with temperatures that will make you want to wear more — not less — clothing. A quick check of the history books confirms that none of the original 13 colonies was named “nudist.”
The Picks
OU (10 ½) vs. Texas: A “Horns down” hand gesture could merit a penalty, but what about sideways horns? Is that half a penalty? The whole thing is silly.
There has been much discussion about what constitutes Texas being “back.” A big step in that direction would be for the Longhorns to actually be favored in one of these Red River games. Unofficially, OU has been favored umpteen consecutive seasons, even though UT has more resources than Europe. (Texas is that spoiled kid you grew up with whose parents bought him every toy he ever wanted.) Salty as an overblessed underdog, the Horns have won half of the past six regular-season games. Especially in this series, never discount a trend. OU by 1.
Navy at Tulsa (pick ’em): Lucy pulling 1,000 footballs away from Charlie Brown is only slightly less cruel than what happened to the Hurricane in Dallas last week. Sigh. Sailors by 3.
Arkansas at Kentucky (-6 ½): Ark has dropped 13 consecutive SEC games. Hey, Southwest Conference, where are you when the Hogs need you? Can someone get Rice on speed dial? Wildcats by 7.
Florida at LSU (-13): Maybe you thought you would never live long enough to see this, but LSU emerged from the caveman era, discovered fire and decided to finally start playing offense. What stunning development will happen next? Maybe elected officials will break from party ranks, no matter which party it is, and do what’s correct rather than doing what’s left or right. Don’t “tribe” yourself over a cliff. LSU by 15.
Penn State (-4) at Iowa: The end zone was reached one time, total, when Iowa faced Michigan last weekend. Old-timers blaming communist soccer influence and perhaps the metric system. Nittany Lions by 8.
USC at Notre Dame (-11): College football was more fun when teams and rivalries were more important than propaganda about conference strength. Notre Dame-USC was an epic rivalry back when pennant-waving gentlemen wore neckties and fedoras to stadiums. Now the series seems like a nostalgia act because the Trojans aren’t holding up their end of the partnership. Irish by 10.
Memphis (-6) at Temple: Maybe unbeaten Memphis will run the table and give playoff committee codgers something to think about. It will continue to be a fake playoff until the little guy gets a shot. The best-case scenario for the little guy now is to get snubbed, demolish a big-time bowl opponent and, afterward, talking heads will say the big-time opponent couldn’t get motivated to play the little guy. Memphis by 9.
Washington State (-1) at Arizona State: It seems almost certain the Pac-whatever will get left out of playoff again, but give the league credit for not pushing a freak-out button. If the Big 12 was continually missing the playoff, the fan base would want to fire the commissioner or fire the concession workers or disband the league or add four schools — or all of the above. Arizona State is the Pac-12’s surprise squad. The surprise feels temporary. Wash State by 3.
The Pros
Panthers (-2) vs. Buccaneers: This one is being played in London, which means you can start watching football a few hours earlier than normal Sunday. Just in case 10 slothful hours in the recliner isn’t enough? The Panthers’ RB is your fantasy man-crush. Brits perhaps play fantasy cricket. Panthers by 5.
Texans at Chiefs (-5): Suddenly mortal Chiefs no longer run-ruling opponents, which should make them better in long run. Texans dropped 53 last week on Falcons, who are still trying to shake off world’s longest Super Bowl hangover. First team to half a hundred wins this? KC by 4.
Cowboys (-7 ½) at Jets: The Yosemite Sam faction out there probably is blaming the most recent Cowboys’ loss on Ellen DeGeneres being in attendance. The Jets’ second-year QB has missed games due to cooties or something like that. Urban Cowboys by 12.
Monday
Lions at Packers (-4 ½): So far, the Belichick coaching tree has produced only prunes, but one of his proteges has the Lions off to a promising start. Fool’s gold? Packers by 6.