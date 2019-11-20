From the department of hard to believe: Somehow, despite outrecruiting almost everyone (if you believe recruiting rankings, which you shouldn’t), Texas has lost at least four games every season for 10 years straight.
A loss Saturday at Iowa State kept the streak alive and, afterward, the Texas coach would not acknowledge he had been outcoached. Clarification came Monday, when the coach indicated he misunderstood the postgame question about being outcoached because it was tricky or something like that.
Let’s simplify things: If you allegedly have the best recruits in the land, then of course you’re outcoached in defeats because superior talent is being squandered.
Also, the UT coach warned fans not to believe misinformation that is being published about the program. Scoreboard doesn’t lie? Neither does the Picker.
The Picks
TCU at OU (-18): OU’s comeback at Baylor was ideal for earning brownie points in the perception world. If you beat the religion out of Baylor, folks will assume you beat a junk team and will therefore assign zero credit. But the manner in which the game played out makes you believe the teams are close to even and therefore “quality” is attached to the triumph.
Make sense? No? It’s too bad college football still has a beauty pageant component and we can’t have a real playoff. Maybe someday humanity will be worthy of such things, but not so long as we’re OK with a neighboring state funneling chicken poo into our water. Sooners by 15.
OSU (-7 ½) at West Virginia: Just when we were prepared to say West Virginia had dislodged Kansas as the Big 12’s new punching bag, the Mountaineers took a 3-6 record to Manhattan and beat the team OU was unable to beat in Manhattan.
When the top and bottom are this close together, it surely means the league is unremarkable. If you reach a different conclusion, please tell others where you were able to find glasses that allow you to view the world through the eyes of a cheerleader. We got spirit, yes we do, we got spirit, how ‘bout you? Cowboys by 6.
Houston at Tulsa (-2 ½): Because of the 100-6 game in ‘68, Houston will forever be the opponent that smells like fire and brimstone. Seriously, Tulsa needs more rivals-you-love-to-hate as that may spur more folks to the ticket window. Hurricane by 1.
Arkansas at LSU (-43): Is infinity a point spread? LSU by the speed limit, whatever it is, but slow down in West Siloam Springs ... or else. Tigers by 55.
Texas at Baylor (-6): Instead of asking if Texas is back, maybe we should be asking if the Horns are an affront. The Baylor fellow should be the Big 12’s coach of the year, but his gameday gear looks to be something he snared from an Ocean Pacific rack in 1984. Bears by 3.
Penn State at Ohio State (-18): Buckeyes, who have beaten every opponent by 24 or more points, could be historically good. Or the schedule, at least to this point, could be user-friendly. If you use the word “narrative” when writing/talking about this (or any subject), maybe it’s time to get off the high horse and speak regular Joe. Ohio State by 8.
Oregon (-14 ½) at Arizona State: Ducks are a legit threat to other playoff hopefuls because, if they run the table, they will be a one-loss team with a 12-game winning streak. The only loss was against Auburn in a season opener decided in the last 10 seconds. The silverhairs on the playoff committee will absolutely remember this even if they can’t remember where they used to coach. Quacks by 7.
UCLA at USC (-14): Trojans, Bruins enter with a collective record of 11-10. This used to mean something. Now, it’s LA’s biggest slumber party. Pillow fight! Trojans by 13.
The Pros
Seahawks at Eagles (-1 ½): Did the Eagles keep the wrong QB? The relief pitcher who won the Super Bowl seems to have more magic about him than the starter. In fairness, the only thing harder to evaluate than QBs are people you thought were intelligent until they expressed a political opinion. Seahawks by 3.
Cowboys at Patriots (-6): Yes, we live in Dallas territory, but, due to America’s Team backlash and the continual over-hyping of players who wear the star, the Cowboys are hated by many. The Patriots, because they are convicted cheaters, also are hated by many. What happens when despicable force meets despicable object? The best guess is even Cowboy haters will root for Dallas against the evil empire and, immediately after, may require a shower or trip to the confessional. Pats by 3.
Packers at 49ers (-3): History lesson. These storied franchises have met in an NFC title game only once. It was in 1998 — before all music turned sissy. Pack by 5.
Monday
Ravens (-3) at Rams: Ravens have won six in a row, the past four by 14 or more points. For Poe lovers: Ravens appear to be opening a cask of whup-butt. Ravens by 9.
