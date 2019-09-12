Let’s tackle three questions before The Picker unveils this week’s batch of predictions:
1. Do pollsters hate Oklahoma?
OU is unbeaten, but pollsters promoted LSU and dropped the Sooners one spot. That’s not “hate.” That’s a resume update.
At some point, early polls stop being about what you did last year and instead are about what you are doing now. Thanks to a road win over Texas, LSU has a better resume than OU. College football polls don’t function the same way as a Starbucks line. You can stand your ground and still get passed.
Now, if you want to argue OU has a better resume than two higher-ranked teams (Alabama, Georgia), fire away. But those are also the past two teams to beat OU in the postseason, so you’ve got opinions and the past to consider.
2. What’s happening at Tennessee?
Karma. The 0-2 Vols are being punished for scheduling games this season against Georgia Southern, Chattanooga and UAB. The end zone says checkerboard. The schedule says dodge ball.
3. Does tanking work in the NFL?
The Dolphins appear to be shedding good players in an attempt to lose games and secure a No. 1 draft pick. It’s called “tanking” and it’s sometimes an NBA strategy: Lose enough games, get a franchise-changing rookie. In the NBA, a rookie star is 20% of the starting lineup. In the NFL, a rookie star is less than 5% of the starting lineup. NBA: Legit lottery. NFL: You could be banking your future on a $5 scratcher from the convenience store. Better load up on energy drinks while you’re there.
The Picks
Friday
Washington State (-9) vs. Houston: Will an SEC school please have the guts to hire Mike Leach so he can upend the culture? The SEC is Bushwood Country Club from “Caddyshack.” Leach is caddie day at the pool. The Houston coach is Leach Lite. Wash State by 12.
Saturday
Oklahoma State (-14) at Tulsa: It’s a win for humanity when common sense prevails. OSU and Tulsa, separated by whatever it costs to take the toll road, should play every year. Turnpike tolls keep rising. Shouldn’t that translate into more gas stations/restrooms instead of fewer? Cowboys by 21.
Oklahoma (-22½) at UCLA: As brand names go, UCLA (double-digit losses to Cincinnati and San Diego State) is headed into TG&Y, Service Merchandise and Burger Chef territory. Attendance was sub-40,000 at UCLA’s last two home games. The stadium hosts a flea market the second Sunday of every month. Bigger crowds? Sooners by 25.
Colorado State at Arkansas (-9½): Hogs, who seem destined for another winless SEC campaign, should go back to the wishbone. If you can’t win by zigging, you might as well zag. Pigs by 1.
Kansas State at Mississippi State (-7½): Now that Old Man Snyder is retired, maybe K-State will revert to being a designated homecoming opponent. Or maybe not. Wildcats lead nation in Snyder-ish categories like time of possession and blocked kicks. Quick reactions are usually for the gullible (cable news adores you) but, so far, A-plus coaching hire. Miss State by 4.
Stanford at UCF (-7½): Props to Stanford for making the trip. Alleged Power 5 schools are usually too chicken to play a team like UCF on hostile turf. Granted neutral-field opportunities in bowls against SEC squads the last two years, UCF clocked Auburn and played LSU within eight points. Knights by 3.
Iowa (-2½) at Iowa State: ESPN’s GameDay crew is on the way. Football fans in Iowa deserve a moment in the sun. Really. Visit Ames in the twilight of the season and you risk being more frostbitten than the feet of the receiver who backstabbed the Raiders. The Picker endorses GameDay in Ames, but the fact it’s happening also speaks to the lack of big-time collisions this week. Hawkeyes by 6.
USC (-4½) at BYU: Selfishly making the hotseat experts look bad, the USC coach is 2-0, including a thrashing of Stanford. Did you know there’s a site that ranks (and updates) the 30 hottest seats in college ball? It’s a guilty pleasure for those of us whose jobs aren’t at stake. Somehow the O-State coach is on the list, which makes zero sense. He’s got more job security than Wolfgang Van Halen. Trojans by 9.
The Pros
Cowboys (-4½) at Redskins: At best, the Redskins are guest stars this season in everyone else’s show. (Google: Charo.) Cowboys by 10.
Chiefs (-7½) at Raiders: Can we start a petition to investigate the receiver who used bad behavior to leverage his way out of Oakland? The Pats signed him before the ink was dry on his release paperwork. If this was any more fishy, the colluding parties would have gills. Please slip the Raiders coach truth serum and ask him what he thinks. Chiefs by 19.
Saints at Rams (-2½): A controversial no-call occurred when these teams met in the NFC title game. The NFL reacted by changing a rule. You don’t fix things by reacting to what happened. You fix things by anticipating the next problem and heading it off at the pass. Sermon over. Rams by 1.
Monday
Browns (-2½) at Jets: Because of the Baker factor, Browns are an adopted darling here. But, nationwide, folks were happy to see the Browns, who lead the league in lip, get a comeuppance. Any chance OBJ will opt for mundane behavior when he plays in his former home stadium? Browns by 4.