Certainly one of the strangest things that might catch a hiker’s eye in the Oklahoma woods is the sight of box turtles mating.
The first thing that catches the eye, especially in the case of the ornate box turtle, is the bright yellow and brown pattern of the male turtle’s belly.
From a distance the first thought might be a turtle has been left on its back by a predator. Then the female, typically lying flat, head retracted, comes into view and the picture becomes clear.
The male climbs to grasp the underside of the female’s shell with his hind legs and then lies back and appears motionless.
They hold the position for quite some time, and that’s why it’s not terribly unusual for a passersby to stumble upon these unusual hook-ups.
Spring and early summer is mating time for box turtles, and in Oklahoma that means the ornate box turtle and the three-toed or eastern, box turtle.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation notes ornate box turtles occur throughout Oklahoma, but are most common in the relatively open western counties. Three-toed box turtles are found in the eastern half of the state.
A U.S. Forest Service study noted ornate box turtles mate in the spring or early summer, and females can retain eggs for as long as 50 days, allowing them to lay during optimal conditions.
They are not particularly motherly, however. They drop their eggs and leave.
In the three-toed, the Wildlife Department notes females are capable of storing sperm for several years, and females might produce several clutches in a single summer.
Similar to other turtles, box turtles have temperature-dependent sex determination so the temperature in the nest determines the sex of the offspring.