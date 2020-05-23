Anyone who has shined a bright flashlight or headlamp across a meadow, lawn or relatively clear forest floor at night has seen their sapphire eyes shining back.
Tiny blue dots here and there among the leaves on the ground are the eyes of wolf spiders, a prevalent ground-hunting spider in Oklahoma — of which there are 52 species in this state alone.
These are fast, friendly predators that do not build webs but rely on their fast feet to catch prey.
Lycosidae is the taxonomic family name of this group, based on the Greek word Lycosa, for wolf, according to Iowa State University’s always-informative identifications site, Bugguide.net.
The site notes that exact numbers and recognized genera within the group are subject to change, which perhaps is not surprising given there are approximately 240 species between the 21 genera in North America north of Mexico.
Wolf spiders are lightning fast in pursuit of prey, but their venom is not harmful to humans. They are difficult to corner if they find their way into a house but they seldom, if ever, seem interested in delivering a bite.
Why stop for a bite when you have the ability to speed away in the blink of an eye?
Outdoors the spiders burrow into the ground, where they live and nest. Some species spring from their burrows to capture prey, others go out to roam and hunt.
It’s not unusual to spot a wolf spider toting an egg sac that is larger than its abdomen. After the spiderlings hatch, dozens will cling to the female for the first days of their tiny lives. Disturb the female and the little ones will scatter in all directions.
When those sapphire eyes reflect back at you from the grass at night, just know the wolf spider is helping to thin the population of backyard pests and that those glowing stares present no risk of harm to humans.