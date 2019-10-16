OKLAHOMA CITY — The Memphis Grizzlies found the mark from 3-point range in a 46-28 third quarter and went on to defeat the Thunder 124-119 in Oklahoma City’s preseason finale Wednesday night.
Dillon Brooks scored 30 points for Memphis — 23 in the third quarter when he hit seven 3-pointers. OKC led 59-52 at halftime.
Devon Hall had a big fourth quarter and scored a team-high 19 points for the Thunder off the bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala had 17 points apiece.
OKC opens the season at Utah at 8 p.m. Oct. 23.