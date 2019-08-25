The Tulsa Oilers have announced the return of forward Jared Thomas for the 2019-20 season.
Thomas, 25, began his professional career with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, at the end of the 2017-18 season before playing his first full professional campaign last year. Thomas began the 2018-19 season with the Rampage before being traded to San Diego. Thomas continued playing in Tulsa due to a strong working relationship between the two teams last year, with six San Diego players making at least five appearances for the Oilers.
“I decided to come back because of the success we had,” Thomas said. “ I had a lot of individual success as well, and I saw a lot of the other guys re-sign. I just felt like it was the best place for me to play and hopefully get more opportunities at the next level.”
Thomas spent the majority of last season in Tulsa, compiling 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 51 games. His 44 assists led all ECHL rookies. He continued his success in the playoffs, with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in eight games.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before signing with San Antonio. Thomas registered 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 163 collegiate contests, with a career-high 26 points in 43 games as a senior. In his senior season, Minnesota-Duluth won the NCAA championship with Thomas scoring the title-clinching goal.
The Oilers open the regular season at home against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.