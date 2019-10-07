Thunder at the BOK Center * Oct. 13, 2008: OKC defeated Houston 110-104. Attendance: 9,549. * Oct. 14, 2009: OKC defeated Miami 96-91. Attendance: 10,427. * Oct. 12, 2010: Memphis defeated OKC 116-96. Attendance: 11,297. * Oct. 19, 2012: OKC defeated Phoenix 107-97. Attendance: 18,233 (sellout and arena record). * Oct. 17, 2013: New Orleans defeated OKC 105-102. Attendance: 17,778 (sellout). * Oct. 19, 2014: Minnesota defeated OKC 112-94. Attendance: 16,091. * Oct. 13, 2015: OKC defeated Dallas 100-88. Attendance: 17,978 (sellout). * Oct. 13, 2016: Memphis defeated OKC 110-94. Attendance: 17,022. * Oct. 3, 2017: Houston defeated OKC 104-97. Attendance: 17,733 (sellout). * Oct. 7, 2018: OKC defeated Atlanta 113-94. Attendance: 14,470. * For the 11th time since moving from Seattle to Oklahoma in 2008, the Thunder plays a preseason game in Tulsa. Because of a labor dispute, NBA teams did not play preseason games in 2011. The Thunder’s first game on Oklahoma soil occurred at the BOK Center in October 2008. * Attendance: In 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, there were sellout crowds for the Thunder’s annual appearance in Tulsa. For the last seven Thunder games at the BOK Center, there was no crowd smaller than 14,470. * National anthem: All Souls Unitarian Church choir. Color guard: Hale High School Junior ROTC. Invocation: ORU’s Kyle Jones. Halftime basketball involves athletes from the Tulsa Dream Center Youth Center.

Thunder vs. Mavericks 7 p.m. Tuesday, BOK Center ESPN, KYAL-97.1 Tickets: Available at bokcenter.com, at the BOK Center box office and by calling 866-726-5287.