Thursday at the Chili Bowl
It was no surprise to fans in the River Spirit Expo Center when Christopher Bell concluded Thursday as the night’s winner, even after starting from so far behind.
Bell, from Norman, won the A Feature after starting the race on the outside of the third row. He passed Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, California, on the 12th lap and distanced himself from the rest of the competition from there. The victory was Bell’s fifth consecutive Thursday night win at the Chili Bowl.
Bell’s win sealed his spot in the main event Saturday night, when he’ll try to earn his fourth consecutive Chili Bowl championship.
On tap Friday
The Vacuworx International Qualifying Night is the last night of qualifying before the Lucas Oil Championship feature events on Saturday. Racing starts at 5 p.m. Friday.
Thursday results
A Feature: 1. Christopher Bell, Norman; 2. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; 3. Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; 4. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 5. Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.;
Qualifier winners: Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; Christopher Bell, Norman
B Feature 1: 1. Shane Cottle, Kokomo, Ind.; 2. Andrew Felker, Carl Junction, Mo.; 3. Cory Kruseman, Ventura, Calif.; 4. Dave Darland, Lincoln, Ind.; 5. Danny Stratton, Reading, Penn.
B Feature 2: 1. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.; 2. Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa.; 3. Jack Dover, Springfield, Neb.; 4. Travis Berryhill, American Canyon, Calif.; 5. Chance Morton, Coweta.
C Feature 1: 1. Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va.; 2. Bill Rose, Plainfield, Ind.; 3. Johnny Kent, Kiefer; 4. Merle Scherb, Runaway Bay, Texas; 5. Casey Shuman, Rattlesnake Bend, Ariz.
C Feature 2: 1. Michelle Decker, Guthrie; 2. Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.; 3. Jason Martin, Lincoln, Neb.; 4. Holley Hollan, Tulsa; 5. Kevin Studley, Plainfield, Ind.
Heat winners: C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.; Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; Cory Kruseman, Ventura, Calif.; Tanner Berryhill, Bixby; Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; Christopher Bell, Norman; Chance Morton, Coweta.