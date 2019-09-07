For the third consecutive year, the Texas League North Division finals will come down to a decisive fifth game at ONEOK Field.
In the previous two years, the Tulsa Drillers carried momentum into Game 5 after winning the previous night and went on to win the series.
This year, the Drillers won’t have that same momentum after falling 4-1 to the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday before a crowd of 2,489 at ONEOK Field. Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and Evan White added a two-run homer in the eighth to power the Travelers.
Game time is 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Kids 14 and under will receive a free ticket to the game. First-half champion Arkansas (81-57 regular season) and second-half champion Tulsa (78-61) had the two best records in the TL.
“That’s why it was so important to win the second half (instead of qualifying as a wild card) because if we didn’t we would be on the bus right now going to Arkansas (for Game 5),” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
“At least, it’s on our home field. We’ll be ready to play. It’s two good teams — you had to figure it would go five games, just like it did last year with them.”
Edwin Uceta (7-2, 3.21 ERA), who was the defending champion Drillers’ top winner this season, will be Tulsa’s scheduled starting pitcher. Arkansas’ starter has not been announced.
Both teams received strong efforts from their starting pitchers Saturday.
Arkansas’ Ljay Newsome allowed only three hits and needed only 59 pitches to work 5⅔ innings. He only allowed one runner past first base.
Tulsa’s Parker Curry gave up two runs, both on homers, in six-plus innings. Besides the homers, he permitted only two runners to reach second base.
“He (Curry) was great. He made only two mistakes,” Hennessey said. “It was a quality start; they were just a little bit better tonight.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Newsome.He worked on the edges all night, kept us off balance, a great start out of him.”
In the fifth, Arkansas’ Logan Taylor opened the scoring as he went the other way for a one-out homer over the right-center wall.
The Drillers tied the game at 1 in the sixth. Jordan Procyshen drew a leadoff walk, but was forced out at second on Jeter Downs’ bunt. Downs advanced to second on Omar Estevez’s chopper to Newcombe. Chris Parmelee, who had been 0-for-11 in the series, then lined a single that drove in the speedy Downs, who got around catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag.
That was all for Newcombe, who was relieved by Wyatt Mills, who got credit for the win.
The deadlock didn’t last long as Lewis, a right-handed hitter, launched Curry’s first pitch of the seventh inning over the right-field wall to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead. That turned out to be Curry’s final pitch of the night.
“He (Curry) tried to go down and away and just left one over the plate, and Lewis did a good job of hitting it,” Hennessey said.
The Drillers missed a big scoring chance in the seventh as Cody Thomas, Donovan Casey and Carlos Rincon each hit sharp, one-out singles to load the bases. But Sam Delaplane relieved Mills and escaped the jam as Procyshen struck out on a 3-2 pitch and Downs flied out to deep left-center.
“Their center fielder (Luis Liberato) made two real good plays and we hit some other line-drive outs,” Hennessey said. “Some nights it’s just not your night, but we’ll throw Uceta, (and) we feel he’ll give us a good start. I feel good about it tomorrow.”