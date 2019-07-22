BROKEN ARROW BOXING

Broken Arrow city official Brent Brassfield (left) and promoter Tony Holden are involved in the planning of a Showtime-televised, outdoor boxing event, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Broken Arrow’s Rose District. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World

BROKEN ARROW — Having secured Broken Arrow City Council approval on Monday, organizers launched the planning of a Showtime-televised, outdoor boxing event in the city’s Rose District.

Scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, the show features unbeaten Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison, a main-event clash of super middleweights Vladimir Shishkin and DeAndre Ware, and a meeting of junior welterweights Shohjahon Ergashev and Abdiel Ramirez.

The ring is expected to be positioned in the center of the intersection of Main and Commercial streets. There will be a seating capacity of 1,500.

Additional details — including the entire fight card, Lippe Morrison’s opponent and ticket information — will be announced during a 10 a.m. news conference next Monday.

That media session occurs at the intersection of Main and Commercial.

“It’s a unique event, for sure,” said Brent Brassfield, the business retention and development coordinator for the city of Broken Arrow.

Brassfield and Tulsa-based boxing promoter Tony Holden have a longtime association. As Holden has relationships with Showtime matchmakers and producers, he was able to connect television decision-makers with Broken Arrow officials.

“The first time I set foot (in the Rose District), I contacted Tony and said, ‘Let’s do some outdoor fights here,’ ” Brassfield recalls. “It’s beautiful. It’ll look great on TV.

“We’ve got a progressive City Council and mayor (Craig Thurmond), and they see the value of showcasing this area. There’s been $42 million invested to make this Rose District look like it does.”

With a victory last week in Costa Rica, Lippe Morrison improved to 16-0. The 29-year-old Lippe Morrison hails from Vinita and now works with renowned trainer Freddie Roach in Los Angeles.

