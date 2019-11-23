The University of Tulsa men’s and women’s cross country teams both recorded their highest finish to a season at the NCAA Cross Country National Championship at Terre Haute, Indiana.
The men’s team finished fifth with 243 points. The previous top finish came in 2012 as Tulsa took home the seventh-place spot.
The women’s team also broke the school’s record for highest finish by ending up in the 25th spot with 584 points. The previous high for the women’s team came in 2015 at 29th place.
The Hurricane was paced by juniors Patrick Denver and Peter Lynch. Dever finished with the second best place in school history, crossing the finish line at 30:59.4 and was followed immediately by Lynch, who ended with a 31:04.3 time.