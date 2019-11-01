The Tulsa men’s and women’s cross-country teams won American Athletic Conference championships Friday in Germantown, Tenn.
The title is the sixth straight men’s American title and 10th consecutive conference championship, while the women’s team has won five league crowns since 2010
The nation’s No. 6 Hurricane dominated the 8K race, capturing places No. 2 through 6 and 15th and 16th place. The Tulsa women had five top-10 performances in the 6K competition.
Tulsa scored 20 points in the men’s race, followed by second-place Temple (68). The Tulsa women earned 37 points to outdistance second-place Wichita State (63).
The Tulsa teams will be in action next at the NCAA Midwest Regional Meet, Nov. 15, in Stillwater.