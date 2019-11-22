The Tulsa volleyball team fell in four sets to Central Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship in Orlando on Friday.
The No. 6 seeded Golden Hurricane lost 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18. Its record moved to 15-15 overall and 8-8 AAC.
Dilara Gedikoglu paced the Golden Hurricane with a game-high 16 kills and had 14 digs for her 15th double-double of the season. Mariah Pardo came off the bench to add 14 assists and 13 digs for her sixth double-double.
Tulsa now awaits a potential bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.