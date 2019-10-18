The University of Tulsa's No. 28 men’s cross country team earned a third-place finish Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. The women’s team placed 18th overall.
The Hurricane men finished ahead of 14 top-25 teams, including No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Portland. No. 1 Northern Arizona and No. 5 Stanford finished ahead of Tulsa.
Peter Lynch led TU with a 14th-place finish in 23:56.1, followed by four Hurricane runners: Patrick Dever (35th, 24:06.8), Cameron Field (39th, 24:09.8), Isaac Akers (41st, 24:12.1) and Scott Beattie (46th, 24:15.5).
On the women’s side, Tulsa finished in the middle of the pack with an 18th place finish among 36 teams. Top-ranked Arkansas claimed the top spot.
Caitlin Klopfer led the Golden Hurricane with a 36th-place mark in a time of 20:36.8.