The Tulsa men's soccer team lost 1-0 to Saint Louis on Tuesday night at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
TU fell to 2-3 on the season, while SLU moved to 2-2 overall.
"We were poor tonight," coach Tom McIntosh said in a news release. "We didn't start the game well, our passing was poor and we just couldn't extend any really good possession going forward until about the last 15 minutes of the first half."
Leo Novaes scored the lone goal at the 49:00 mark off assists from Stefan Stojanovic and Devin Boyce.
Tulsa led 11-7 in shots, including a 4-3 edge in shots on goal, but Saint Louis had a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Tulsa returns to action against Incarnate Word at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hurricane Stadium.